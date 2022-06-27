Nickel Investing News

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • Phase 2 drilling was completed on the High-Grade W4 Extension, with Assay results over the coming months
  • Phase 3 drilling began last week on the Large-Scale CarLang Target, in the northeast of EVNi's property
  • The previously announced non-brokered Private Placement has been fully allocated to investors and is now expected to close on or before July 15th, 2022

EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to update on its exploration drilling related to its Shaw Dome Nickel Project, southeast of Timmins, Ontario

The Company's Phase 2 drilling is now complete. and tested the down plunge potential of the High-Grade Langmuir W4 Zone. This work is targeting the "W4 Extension" of the currently defined mineralized envelope with an objective of identifying additional high-grade nickel mineralization targeting the area between 200 and 500 metres from surface. Results will be published as they are received this summer.

EV Nickel immediately shifted into Phase 3, starting with the Large-Scale CarLang Target in the northeast of the Company's land package. The drills have been mobilized and initiated diamond drilling and the exploration team has begun to see core from this target.

Management conducted an interview related to the Exploration Drilling, outlining Phases 1 through 4 and the plans for a future Technical Report. That is now posted online and can be viewed by clicking here.

Investors can jump straight to discussion of Phase 3 here, or Phase 4 here.

"As we shift to the Northeast of our land package, we are very interested to see what this Large-Scale target holds" states Sean Samson, President, CEO of EV Nickel. "Our strategy is to combine the High-Grade mineralization like we have at W4 and has been historically mined across the Shaw Dome with the enormous potential of the Large-Scale mineralization we now hope to prove out in Phase 3 and future phases, exploring these huge dunitic targets."

Non-brokered Private Placement (previously announced)

The Company is currently managing a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 from the sale of any combination of flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.18 per FT Unit and FT Units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") at a price of C$0.24 per Charity FT Unit. Each FT Unit and Charity FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.25 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. The Proceeds of the Offering will be primarily used towards Phase 3 exploration on the Shaw Dome Project. (For further information, please consult the News Release from June 15, 2022.)

As an update, the Offering has now been fully allocated to investors and the Company expects to close on or before July 15, 2022. There has been a delay related to the complexity involved in structuring the Charity FT Units.

About EV Nickel Inc.

EV Nickel's mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focussed on the Shaw Dome area, south of Timmins, Ontario. In addition to extensive historic production, the Shaw Dome area is home to the Langmuir W4 Zone, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677K tonnes @ 1.00% Ni, ~15M lbs of Class 1 Nickel. EV Nickel plans to grow and advance a Clean Nickel TM business, targeting the growing demand for Class 1 Nickel from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has more than 30,000 hectares to explore and has identified more than 100km of favourable strike length.

Qualified Person

The Company's Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although EV Nickel believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in business plans and strategies, market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under various contractual arrangements, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, and to explore and develop its projects and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration, future prices of metals and other commodities, environmental challenges and risks, the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop its projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives, changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with such laws and regulations, the Company's ability to obtain required shareholder or regulatory approvals, dependence on key management personnel, natural disasters and global pandemics, including COVID-19 and general competition in the mining industry. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of EV Nickel based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact Information

For further information, visit www.evnickel.com
Or contact: Sean Samson, Chief Executive Officer at samson@evnickel.com.
EV Nickel Inc.
200 - 150 King St. W,
Toronto, ON M5H 1J9
www.evnickel.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE:EV Nickel Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706592/EV-Nickel-Drilling-Update-Phase-2-Completed-on-the-High-Grade-W4-Extension-and-Phase-3-Initiated-on-the-Large-Scale-CarLang-Target

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

EV NickelTSXV: EVNIBase Metals Investing
EVNI:CA
ev-nickel-logo

EV Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Announces Closing Previously Announced Acquisition of Extensive Land Package Near Langmuir

EV Nickel Announces Closing Previously Announced Acquisition of Extensive Land Package Near Langmuir

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now closed its previously announced acquisition of properties (the "Acquisition") within and to the south of the Shaw Dome, spread across 12 townships (the "Acquisition Package" or the "Shaw Dome Acquisition Properties") incorporating 1,088 staked mining claims over almost 21,000 hectares of prospective land

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ev-nickel-logo

EV Nickel announces continued High-Grade Nickel Intersections from Langmuir, completing the Phase 1 Drilling

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • The second half of the Phase 1 drill program on the Langmuir Nickel Project included:
    • EV21-09 intersects 15.7 metres grading 1.14% Ni on eastern margin of W4
    • EV21-01 intersection extended to 19.5 metres grading 0.96% Ni
  • These results now confirm nickel sulphide mineralization to the east and west of the W4 Zone
  • Phase 2 drilling starts now, on additional high priority targets, full details of the plan to be released next week

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to report the assay results for the full Phase 1 drill program on the Langmuir Nickel Project ("Langmuir" or the "Property"). Building off of the first half results shared in December (see December 8, 2021 News Release), Rogue continues to identify high-grade mineralization along trend of the W4 Zone

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
asx evn

EV Nickel Announces High-Grade Nickel Intersections From Langmuir Project

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • Extremely high-grade nickel associated with W4 Zone including 8.66% Ni over 1.11 metres in hole EV21-01
  • Very high nickel tenors ranging from 18% to >40% Ni (estimated content of nickel in 100% sulphide) associated with the W4 Zone anticipated to be reflected in concentrate grades when metallurgical testing is initiated
  • Drilling has intersected the mineralized ultramafic unit to the west of the defined boundary of the W4 zone

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration drilling on the Langmuir Nickel Project ("Langmuir" of the "Property") from the inaugural drill program with significant intersections from within and along the eastern and western boundaries of the W4 Nickel Zone

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tests Demonstrate Carbon Capture Potential of Inomin's Beaver Critical Minerals Project

Tests Demonstrate Carbon Capture Potential of Inomin's Beaver Critical Minerals Project

Property's Magnesium-rich Composition Key for Greenhouse Gas Mitigation

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive initial test results demonstrating the potential for carbon capture and storage at its Beaver critical minerals project (magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt) in south-central British Columbia. The tests, carried-out by researchers at the University of British Columbia ("UBC"), demonstrate that samples from the Company's 2021 critical mineral discovery, contain key minerals that sequester carbon dioxide (CO2.) from the atmosphere.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Company Announces Assay Results and Confirms Discovery at Reid Property

Canada Nickel Company Announces Assay Results and Confirms Discovery at Reid Property

Highlights

  • Assays achieved expected grades over entire core length of 354 metres: 0.24% nickel including 15 metres of 0.39% nickel and 6 metres of 0.57% nickel
  • Confirmed same mineralogy as Company's flagship Crawford Project
  • Reid property has larger geophysical footprint than Crawford
  • Crawford resource update expected to be released by July 6, 2022

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today assay results at its Reid property, where two drill holes have been completed as part of its regional exploration program. Drilling was highlighted by hole REI21-02 which intersected 354 meters of 0.24% nickel and includes 15 meters of 0.39% nickel and 6 meters of 0.57% nickel. Mineralogy completed on samples from these holes confirmed that they contain the same heazlewoodite-pentlandite-awaruite minerals as Crawford.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Reports on Geophysical Survey on the Bronson Property Book 6 Copper Occurrence - 350 Meter EM Conductor Outlined

Fabled Reports on Geophysical Survey on the Bronson Property Book 6 Copper Occurrence - 350 Meter EM Conductor Outlined

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 7.61 g/t Gold, 311.1 g/t Silver, 3.0% Zinc, 2.9% Lead, 0.4% Copper Over 14.3 Meters in First Hole Completed at the Romanera Deposit

Emerita Intersects 7.61 g/t Gold, 311.1 g/t Silver, 3.0% Zinc, 2.9% Lead, 0.4% Copper Over 14.3 Meters in First Hole Completed at the Romanera Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce assay results for hole LR002 which is the first drill hole completed at the Romanera deposit at Emerita's wholly-owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project") (see Figure 1). As previously reported on June 7, 2022, Hole LR002 intersected 14.3 meters of massive sulphides from 134.2 meters. Assay results now confirm Hole LR-002 intersected:

  • 14.3 meters grading 7.61 g/t gold, 311.1 g/t silver, 3.0% zinc, 2.9% lead, 0.4% copper from 134.2 meters depth (see Figure 2) .
  • Included in the intercept is:
    • 7.8 meters grading 9.74 g/t gold, 372.9 g/t silver, 0.7% zinc, 2.7% lead, 0.6% copper from 136.2 meters depth; and
    • 4.6 meters grading 4.56 g/t gold, 235.9 g/t silver, 8.0% zinc, 3.8% lead, 0.2% copper from 144.0 meters
  • QA/QC was completed on the intercept samples including internal QA/QC by ALS Labs and standard and blank samples submitted by the Company confirming the high-grade assays are valid.

Three additional drill holes have been completed to date and also appear to have intersected significant sulfide mineralization. Samples have been shipped to the ALS lab for analysis and these results will be reported once data is received.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Initial Drill Program at Vizcachitas Copper Project in Chile Indicates Large-Scale Potential Beyond the 13 Billion Pound Copper Equivalent Deposit

Los Andes Copper Initial Drill Program at Vizcachitas Copper Project in Chile Indicates Large-Scale Potential Beyond the 13 Billion Pound Copper Equivalent Deposit

 Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes", "LA" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued consistent positive results from recent drilling completed at the 100% owned Vizcachitas Copper Project, located 120 kilometers from Santiago in Chile.

Further results from the drill program include a highlight of 404 meters grading 0.41% copper equivalent (0.36% copper, 136 parts per million ("ppm") molybdenum and 1.2 grammes per tonne ("g/t") silver) in hole CMV 014. The results also include 44 meters grading 0.46% copper equivalent on the southwestern edge of the deposit (0.42% copper, 96 ppm molybdenum and 1.1 g/t silver) in hole CMV 013. Hole 14 was stopped early in phase 1 and is planned to be extended when drilling resumes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Provides Update on Arrowhead Drilling Program

Opawica Provides Update on Arrowhead Drilling Program

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - June 22 nd 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling at the Company's Arrowhead Property in the Rouyn Noranda camp of the Abitibi in Quebec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×