etoro Reports Selected August Business Metrics

eToro Group Ltd. ("etoro", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ETOR), the trading and investing platform, is reporting the below selected monthly business metrics for August 2026.
- Assets under Administration (AUA) were $20.2B, up 3% year-over-year.
- Funded Accounts* were 4.36M, up 18% year-over-year.
- Capital Markets/ECC Activity
- Total number of trades was 51.7M, up 31% year-over-year;
- Invested amount per trade was $197, down 29% year-over-year;
- Crypto Activity
- Total number of trades was 5.3M, down 4% year-over-year;
- Invested amount per trade was $97, down 70% year-over-year;
- Interest Earning Assets were $7.1B, down 7% year-over-year.
- Total Money Transfers was $1.2B, up 33% year-over-year.
|August**
|2025
|2026
|YoY Change
|Trading Activity
|Number of trades (Capital markets/ECC) (in Millions)
|39.4
|51.7
|31%
|Invested amount per trade (Capital markets/ECC)
|$278
|$197
|-29%
|Number of trades (Cryptoassets) (in Millions)
|5.5
|5.3
|-4%
|Invested amount per trade (Cryptoassets)
|$325
|$97
|-70%
|Interest Earning Assets ($B)
|7.6
|7.1
|-7%
|Total Money Transfers ($B)
|0.9
|1.2
|33%
|AuA ($B)
|19.7
|20.2
|3%
|Funded Accounts (in Millions)*
|3.69
|4.36
|18%
* Funded Accounts for August 2026 includes 110,000 from Zengo and Bit2C acquisitions.
** Metrics for August 2026 are estimated as of August 31, 2026. Numbers are rounded but percentages are based on unrounded numbers.
The selected preliminary data presented above is based on currently available information, has not been audited or reviewed, is subject to update and should not be extrapolated for future periods. Final results and other business metrics for the full fiscal quarter will be available in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or otherwise publicly disclosed and might vary from the information in this press release.
This press release includes key performance indicators that etoro's management uses to help evaluate the business, measure its performance, identify trends, prepare financial projections and make business decisions. etoro's key performance indicators include Funded Accounts, Assets under Administration Interest Earning Assets, Total Money Transfers and Number of Trades and Invested Amount per Trade, both for Cryptoassets and for Capital markets/ECC. Definitions of key performance indicators can be found at the end of this press release.
For more information, please see our presentation on our IR website at investors.etoro.com
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Definitions
Assets under administration (AUA): AUA reflects the aggregate fair value of assets held by users within the platform, including those held by third-party partners for execution or custody services, categorized as follows:
- Crypto: Includes all cryptoassets held in etoro digital wallets, Zengo and Bit2C.
- Equities: Includes stocks, ETFs, assets managed under the Spaceship program and ISA products.
- Cash: Includes customers' uninvested cash (e.g., cash balances, eMoney balances, in-process cashouts), as well as cash used for margin or posted as collateral for leveraged positions.
Funded Accounts: Funded Accounts are users who have successfully completed the onboarding requirements, activated their account, deposited funds, executed at least one trade, and maintain a positive account balance. For Zengo and Bit2C users, Funded Accounts are defined as users with a positive account balance. Funded Accounts represent the most advanced stage of our user acquisition funnel and are the primary source of commission-generating activity.
Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Assets are the average monthly balances of users' cash balances, corporate cash, users' total leveraged positions and stakeable cryptoassets.
Total Money Transfers: Total money transfers are the cumulative value across the respective period of user deposits, withdrawals, and cross-currency trade funding via etoro Money IBAN.
Trades: Trades represent the total number of orders that were placed by users and executed during the applicable period. Trades include self-directed and copy trades, and each trade reflects either the opening or closing of a position by a user.
Invested amount per trade: The total invested amount divided by the total number of trades. For reporting purposes, we present this measure separately for capital markets/ECC (equities, commodities, and currencies) and for cryptoassets, in order to highlight trends across the two categories, given their unique characteristics.
About etoro
etoro is the platform where you can trade, invest, save and spend. Founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way, we've built a regulated, Nasdaq-listed platform used by millions of people in 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge. By combining the collective intelligence of our community with AI-powered tools, we've created a collaborative investment community designed to help you grow your knowledge and wealth. On etoro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, copy other investors, or invest with an AI agent.
Contact
Media Relations - pr@etoro.com
Investor Relations - investors@etoro.com