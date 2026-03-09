eToro Group Reports Selected February Business Metrics

eToro Group Ltd. ("eToro", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ETOR), the trading and investing platform, is reporting the below selected monthly business metrics for February 2026.

  • Assets under Administration (AUA) were $17.6B, up 13% year-over-year.
  • Funded Accounts were 3.9M, up 10% year-over-year.
  • Capital Markets/ECC Activity
    • Total number of trades was 70.2M, up 81% year-over-year;  
    • Invested amount per trade was $180, down 35% year-over-year;
  • Crypto Activity
    • Total number of trades was 3.3M, down 36% year-over-year;
    • Invested amount per trade was $254, down 4% year-over-year;
  • Interest Earning Assets were $6.9B, up 8% year-over-year.
  • Total Money Transfers was $1.3B, up 61% year-over-year.
   
  February*
  2025   2026   YoY Change
Trading Activity          
           
Number of trades (Capital markets/ECC) ( in Millions) 38.8   70.2   81%
Invested amount per trade (Capital markets/ECC) $278   $180   -35%
Number of trades (Cryptoassets) (in Millions) 5.1   3.3   -36%
Invested amount per trade (Cryptoassets) $263   $254   -4%
           
Interest Earning Assets ($B) 6.4   6.9   8%
           
Total Money Transfers ($B) 0.8   1.3   61%
           
           
AuA ($B) 15.6   17.6   13%
Funded Accounts (in Millions)* 3.56   3.90   10%
           

* Metrics for February 2026 are estimated as of February 28, 2026. Numbers are rounded but percentages are based on unrounded numbers.

The selected preliminary data presented above is based on currently available information, has not been audited or reviewed, is subject to update and should not be extrapolated for future periods. Final results and other business metrics for the full fiscal quarter will be available in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or otherwise publicly disclosed and might vary from the information in this press release.

This press release includes key performance indicators that eToro's management uses to help evaluate the business, measure its performance, identify trends, prepare financial projections and make business decisions. eToro's key performance indicators include Funded Accounts, Assets under Administration Interest Earning Assets,Total Money Transfers and Number of Trades and Invested Amount per Trade, both for Cryptoassets and for Capital markets/ECC. Definitions of key performance indicators can be found at the end of this press release.

For more information, please see our presentation on our IR website at investors.etoro.com

eToro uses its website to distribute company information and makes available free of charge a variety of information for investors, including its filings with the SEC, in addition to disclosing information via press releases, filings with the SEC, public conference calls, webcasts, X feed (@eToro), Instagram page (@eToro_official) and LinkedIn page. The information disclosed through the foregoing channels could be deemed to be material information and we encourage investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above and to review the information disclosed through such channels. In addition, investors may opt in to automatically receive email alerts and other information about eToro when enrolling their email address under the "Stay Up to Date" option at the bottom of https://investors.etoro.com/. Information contained on or accessible through any of the foregoing channels is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Definitions

Assets under administration (AUA): AUA reflects the aggregate fair value of assets held by users within the platform, including those held by third-party partners for execution or custody services, categorized as follows:

  • Crypto: Includes all cryptocurrencies and users' crypto assets held in eToro digital wallets.
  • Equities: Includes stocks, ETFs, and assets managed under the Spaceship program.
  • Cash: Includes customers' uninvested cash (e.g., cash balances, eMoney balances, in-process cashouts), as well as cash used for margin or posted as collateral for leveraged positions.

Funded Accounts: Funded Accounts are users who have completed KYC, AML and other onboarding processes, activated their account, deposited funds, executed at least one trade at any time and have a positive account balance (invested or uninvested). Funded Accounts represent the deepest level of our user acquisition funnel and are the users from whom we generate Commission.

Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Assets are the average monthly balances of users' cash balances, corporate cash, users' total leveraged positions and stakeable cryptoassets.

Total Money Transfers: Total money transfers are the cumulative value across the respective period of user deposits, withdrawals, and cross-currency trade funding via eToro Money IBAN.

Trades: Trades represent the total number of orders that were placed by users and executed during the applicable period. Trades include self-directed and copy trades, and each trade reflects either the opening or closing of a position by a user.

Invested amount per trade: The total invested amount divided by the total number of trades. For reporting purposes, we present this measure separately for capital markets (equities, commodities, and currencies) and for cryptoassets, in order to highlight trends across the two categories, given their unique characteristics.

About eToro
eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we've created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media center here for our latest news.

