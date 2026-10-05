Estée Lauder at NYSE for Breast Cancer Awareness Month: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 5th

  • The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign was founded in 1992.
    • Evelyn Lauder founded the campaign and co-created the iconic Pink Ribbon to bring awareness to the disease and address stigmas in women's health.
    • The Campaign and Estée Lauder Charitable Foundation have funded over $182 million for research, education, and medical services.
    • Chairman William Lauder will speak with NYSE's Kristen Scholer in an interview that will be distributed across NYSE platforms in the coming weeks.
  • The Ronald McDonald House NY's annual gala will take place on Tuesday.
    • The theme of this year's event is 'The Next Chapter' in the organization's story of hope for families battling pediatric illness.
    • The event will feature honorees, a family story, and the organization's expanding mission.
    • Ronald McDonald House New York Chair Steven Bensinger will join NYSE Live to discuss the new ways the organization has been helping patients and families fight cancer.
  • Investors are tracking the latest Treasury yield moves ahead of Wednesday.
    • The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield is trading close to 5.3% as of 8 a.m. ET.
    • Fed Minutes from September's meeting will come out on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.
    • According to the latest data, about 80% of traders expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged later this month.

Opening Bell
Estée Lauder recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Closing Bell
Sony (NYSE: SONY) celebrates the 80th anniversary of its founding

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

The Manufacturers Alliance at the NYSE October 2

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