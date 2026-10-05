Estée Lauder at NYSE for Breast Cancer Awareness Month: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 5th
- The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign was founded in 1992.
- Evelyn Lauder founded the campaign and co-created the iconic Pink Ribbon to bring awareness to the disease and address stigmas in women's health.
- The Campaign and Estée Lauder Charitable Foundation have funded over $182 million for research, education, and medical services.
- Chairman William Lauder will speak with NYSE's Kristen Scholer in an interview that will be distributed across NYSE platforms in the coming weeks.
- The Ronald McDonald House NY's annual gala will take place on Tuesday.
- The theme of this year's event is 'The Next Chapter' in the organization's story of hope for families battling pediatric illness.
- The event will feature honorees, a family story, and the organization's expanding mission.
- Ronald McDonald House New York Chair Steven Bensinger will join NYSE Live to discuss the new ways the organization has been helping patients and families fight cancer.
- Investors are tracking the latest Treasury yield moves ahead of Wednesday.
- The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield is trading close to 5.3% as of 8 a.m. ET.
- Fed Minutes from September's meeting will come out on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.
- According to the latest data, about 80% of traders expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged later this month.
Opening Bell
Estée Lauder recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Closing Bell
Sony (NYSE: SONY) celebrates the 80th anniversary of its founding
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange