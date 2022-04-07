GamingInvesting News

Expands Wagering Offerings in Multiple Esports Titles and Betting Types Esports Technologies, Inc. a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today the launch of its odds and modeling feed technology. The EBET feed will be integrated on BtoBet to power its esports products. The odds and modeling feed will cover a variety of markets, including match, map, and round bets ...

Expands Wagering Offerings in Multiple Esports Titles and Betting Types

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET, "Esports Technologies"), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today the launch of its odds and modeling feed technology. The EBET feed will be integrated on BtoBet to power its esports products.

Esports Technologies Launches Odds and Modeling Feed Technology

The odds and modeling feed will cover a variety of markets, including match, map, and round bets such as map winner, map score, total rounds, and first to reach a certain number of rounds. The feed will be made available for leading esports titles such as Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Call of Duty, Valorant, StarCraft, Rainbow Six, and King of Glory.

Bart Barden , COO, Esports Technologies, said, "We are excited to launch our real-time odds and modeling feed, which will expand our esports titles and betting markets, providing a more immersive betting experience for our customers."

Esports Technologies has established itself as a groundbreaker in predictive gaming models . The company was recently named a finalist for the 2021 Tempest Esports Business Awards , in the Innovative Use of Technology category, for its real-time odds modeling and simulation system. The system, detailed in several pending patent applications filed in 2021 by Esports Technologies, employs advanced automated models to generate real-time odds and betting markets for broad esports betting use.

About Esports Technologies
Esports Technologies develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. Esports Technologies operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. Esports Technologies recently was awarded SIGMA's Esport Product of the Year, and its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment. Esports Technologies is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Esports Technologies, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esports-technologies-launches-odds-and-modeling-feed-technology-301519553.html

SOURCE Esports Technologies, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Eliot Tubis and EJT Holdings Announce the Acquisition of the Grover Gaming Development Center in Greenville, North Carolina.

Eliot Tubis announced today that EJT Holdings has acquired the 12,000 square foot Grover Gaming Development Center at 1015 WH Smith Road in Greenville, North Carolina . Mr. Tubis commented, "Grover Gaming is one of the fastest growing companies in the USA and ranked second for the Best Place to Work by Glassdoor! We are proud to acquire this asset, and are amazed at Grover Gaming's success over the past few years."

Grover Gaming Development Center in Greenville, NC.

Mr. Tubis further elaborated, " Greenville, North Carolina , is a vibrant community which has been ranked as one of the best small cities in the USA for business and is the hub for medical care in eastern North Carolina . Greenville has also been listed as the #1 city for inbound growth. Our hope is to grow our footprint in this booming region over the coming years!"

Colleen Moore , Director of Acquisitions at EJT Holdings, commented, " Greenville is a thriving community, and we look forward to continue making investments here!"

EJT Holdings is the family office of Eliot Tubis, investing in public and private companies throughout the USA, with a focus on online-gaming, real estate, and growing restaurant brands through capital expansion plans and off-premise order management. OrderSolutions, an EJT Holdings investment, is one of the fastest growing partners of global restaurants brands and is focused on helping restaurants increase their off-premise business by centralizing their take out, pick-up, and catering orders while dramatically boosting revenues and profitability.

EJT Holdings Media Contact:
Colleen Moore
EJT Holdings
206-473-7841
cmoore@ejtholdings.com

EJT Holdings (PRNewsfoto/EJT Holdings)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eliot-tubis-and-ejt-holdings-announce-the-acquisition-of-the-grover-gaming-development-center-in-greenville-north-carolina-301519894.html

SOURCE EJT Holdings

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Welcome to NeroVerse -- The Hottest New Metaverse Gaming Project

After a lot of pre-launch buzz, NeroVerse is finally up and running, as the hottest new metaverse gaming project on the blockchain! The GamePower Network team behind NeroVerse is dedicated to providing users a gaming experience like no other, with inclusionary gameplay and constant adaptations based on user feedback. NeroVerse is here to show you the transformative power of blockchain gaming.

GamePower Network

What is NeroVerse?
NeroVerse is a metaverse of connected games, collectibles, and virtual experiences spanning across multiple blockchains. NeroVerse follows a free-to-play modality and aims to bridge the gap between metaverses for a cohesive gaming experience. The GamePower Network team envisages a future where NeroVerse allows gamers, developers, artists and NFT enthusiasts to build and foster communities of like-minded individuals. To unlock this future, it's important to lay the foundation by providing the highest quality virtual experience and available tools.

What are NFTs and how will they be used in NeroVerse?
Non-Fungible Tokens ( NFTs ) sound complicated at first, but they are actually very simple. An NFT is a certificate of ownership of a digital good that is intended to be made in a limited quantity. They offer gamers a real ownership stake in game worlds and create powerful connections between players and game publishers. Within NeroVerse , NFTs will be optional and allow players to curate their virtual experience through cosmetic items, avatars, pets, bots , and more!

Ready to learn more about our playable NeroVerse experiences? Visit our website today at https://www.neroverse.com/

About GamePower Network, LLC

GamePower Network is a decentralized game publishing platform that allows developers to publish and have control over their metaverse games and assets. NeroVerse is a metaverse of connected games, collectibles, and virtual experiences spanning across multiple blockchains. NeroVerse focuses on a free-to-play modality, where players own their assets and NFTs are optional. "We envisage the future possibilities for gaming and work tirelessly to bring this vision to fruition," claims Co-Founder and COO Michael Rochester . "We hope you join us on this journey!" For additional information, visit www.NeroVerse.com .

Contact:
Farra Lanzer
970-541-3284
333669@email4pr.com

GamePower Network

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welcome-to-neroverse--the-hottest-new-metaverse-gaming-project-301519586.html

SOURCE GamePower Network

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Palaneum Opens Presales of Virtual Land Within the Metaverse

Palaneum™ an immersive blockchain metaverse gaming experience, announces pre-sales of virtual land as part of their launch. Players can now pre-purchase grid-style plots in a variety of sizes and gain exclusive VIP access to free Palaneum Ape NFT airdrops and front-of-the-line options to land upgrades all within an exciting play-to-earn gaming ecosystem based on Web3, the next iteration of the internet. There are a limited number of plots available in the Palaneum community, the fastest growing metaverse on the Polygon blockchain that utilizes NFT virtual lands, artifacts, and custom land structures.

Metaverse Virtual Land Sale

Palaneum users can monetize their gaming hours by interacting with play-to-earn games, or by creating, buying, selling, and trading NFTs. Also, players who purchase virtual land will be able to build and create while monetizing the gaming experience and creating virtual content. Objects and items can be found by players in this virtual world, and higher-tier rewards can be unlocked. Once they are on the grid, players can establish virtual offices or stores for their real-life businesses, create free interactive experiences, and take part in other role-playing and social interaction in this virtual world.

Empire growth is the goal of land ownership in the Palaneum Metaverse ecosystem. 3D-styled plots of land are inspired by land regions of the United States , and pre-sales will begin with plots in the southeastern territories . With a total metaverse size of 100,000 plots of virtual land, only 10,000 will be available during the first round of pre-sales. This limited availability will protect the value of the virtual land. Palaneum virtual plot sizes include:

  • 200 Extra Large Estates – 24x24 – Reserved by Palaneum for the Game
  • 500 Large Estates – 12x12 – Reserved by Palaneum for Partners and Sponsors
  • 1,000 Medium Estates – 6x6
  • 10,000 Small Estates – 3x3
  • 17,660 Plots of Premium Land – 1x1
  • 70,640 Plots of Basic Land – 1x1

Sponsors can also advertise their brand name or logo on large blocks on this virtual land by getting an NFT for their brand, which will be encircled by premium 1x1 blocks. Pre-sale prices for plots of Basic Land (1X1) will start around $500 (350 MATIC) and increase based on virtual land size. Prices may fluctuate and are subject to market conditions and availability.

Being eco-friendly, ease-of-use and accessibility sets the Palaneum gaming experience apart from others in the Metaverse world. First-time users can quickly and easily connect a wallet to begin purchasing virtual land. Palaneum allows players, usually represented by avatars, to monetize their gaming experience and will also enable creators to generate revenue through royalties. Palaneum presale landowners will also have priority access to special drops and other perks.

Palaneum maintains an eco-friendly approach to gaming in the Metaverse. Operating on the Polygon blockchain gives players fast transaction speeds at low energy costs. "As the ultimate Polygon blockchain metaverse, we can protect our community from the higher gas costs of Bitcoin and Ethereum with the eco-friendly footprint of Polygon" said Will Jordan , Vice President of Sales and Marketing .

Buying and owning virtual land in the Metaverse is expected to become a profitable venture for many. Land prices have already increased in just a short amount of time, with Forbes noting that "Metaverse virtual land prices have grown considerably from an average of $100 per land in January 2021 to $15,000 in December 2021 ." Buying virtual land through the Palaneum pre-sale allows players to become part of a fast-growing community in the Metaverse, where they can create, explore, and interact. As the product is rolled out in phases, 12 unique user experiences are planned by Palaneum over roughly the next year, with the first experience planned for the summer of 2022. For inquiries, contact Palaneum on Discord .

Media Contact:
Will Jordan
333650@email4pr.com
561-654-0724

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palaneum-opens-presales-of-virtual-land-within-the-metaverse-301519444.html

SOURCE Palaneum

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Try Hard Guides Launches New Trivia-Based Game Concludle

Try Hard Guides a premiere gaming website, has announced the launch of Concludle a trivia-based game of clues and guessing. With the proliferation of daily games like Wordle and its offshoots, and the success of Try Hard Guides' Wordle Solver launching Concludle was a natural next step.

Concludle adds another level of brainteasing fun by mixing trivia, quickplay, and guessing games together. It's fun, easy to play, and doesn't require players to devote a lot of time to play, making it approachable to all players and maintaining the Try hard Guide ethos.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Vanta Leagues Partners with COPE to Help Parents Better Understand World of Esports

In the company's latest news, Vanta Leagues is excited to announce a partnership with COPE, Coalition of Parents in Esports.

Coalition of Parents in Esports is a 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to provide better information, resources, and support for gamers and their families and promote the positive aspects of gaming for recreational, educational, and career development of our youth.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMMUNITY GAMING CLOSES $16M SERIES A LED BY SOFTBANK

Additional investors to oversubscribed round include Animoca Brands, Binance Labs, BITKRAFT Ventures, and Griffin Gaming Partners

Funding allocated to 'Earnings for Everyone' platform and global expansion

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×