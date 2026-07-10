Eskay Mining Corp. Updates Early Warning Disclosure Relating to Garibaldi Resources Corp.

Eskay Mining Corp. Updates Early Warning Disclosure Relating to Garibaldi Resources Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK,OTC:ESKYF)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) wishes to advise that the Company previously filed an early warning report with respect to the securities of Garibaldi Resources Corp ("GGI") on March 9, 2021. As a result of increases in the issued and outstanding capital of GGI, the direct interest of Eskay in GGI has been reduced to approximately 15.59% of the issued and outstanding common shares of CGI on a non-diluted and partially diluted basis.

The Company wishes to advise that the 23,703,688 Common Shares of CGI held by the Company were acquired for investment purposes and that it has no present intention to either increase or decrease its direct or indirect holdings in GGI. Notwithstanding the foregoing, depending upon market conditions and other factors, the Company may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over Common Shares of GGI through market transactions, private agreements, other treasury issuances or otherwise.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of this early warning report in respect of this transaction will be available on GGI's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSXV:ESK,OTC:ESKYF) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam
President & Chief Executive Officer
T: 416 907 4605
E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.



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