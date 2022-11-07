Base MetalsInvesting News

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update of its National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral reserves and resources along with a life-of-mine ("LOM") production plan for its Caraíba Operations, located in Bahia State, Brazil. The updated mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates incorporate drilling activities through June 30, 2022 while mining depletion has been updated through the effective date of the estimate, September 30, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The addition of Project Honeypot contributes measured and indicated mineral resources, inclusive of reserves, of 9.7 Mt grading 1.87% copper containing 181.3 kt of copper;
  • Increase of 31% in the Caraíba Operations proven and probable mineral reserves as compared to the 2021 estimate, including a 43% increase within the Pilar Mine, driven by the Project Honeypot maiden mineral reserve of approximately 129.7 kt of contained copper (8.1 Mt grading 1.59% copper);
    • An additional 49.1 kt of contained copper (4.6 Mt grading 1.08% copper) was added to proven and probable mineral reserves from other areas within the upper levels of the Pilar Mine, resulting in a net increase of 150.5 kt of contained copper after mine depletion;
    • The mineral reserve estimate for Project Honeypot currently reflects more conservative assumptions for dilution and mine recovery than what is being achieved in the Pilar Mine - see notes on mineral resources and reserves for additional details;
  • The inclusion of Project Honeypot into Caraíba's 2022 Strategic LOM Plan provides operational flexibility and improvements over prior production guidance and the LOM plan included in the 2020 Technical Report (as defined below):
    • A 5% increase in projected mill head grades when compared to same-year projections outlined in the Company's 5-Year Guidance (please refer to press release dated January 11, 2022);
    • Vermelhos District open pits re-sequenced from 2026 / 2027 to beyond 2030, deferring capital related to pre-stripping and ore sorting as well as simplifying the Company's development initiatives over the medium-term; and,
    • Steady growth in copper production from 45.3kt (2023) to 59.4 kt of copper by 2036 and current mine life of 20 years

"Caraíba's 2022 updated mineral reserves, mineral resources and life-of-mine production plan reflect years of planning and investment to significantly extend the scale and life of our operations in the Curaçá Valley." stated David Strang, Chief Executive Officer. "One of our core objectives for the Company this year was to focus on the inclusion of Project Honeypot in the Pilar Mine production plan - with nearly 10 million tonnes of higher grade measured and indicated resources added to our mineral inventory within the upper levels of the Pilar Mine, we have achieved this objective.

"Time has shown that one of the many benefits of Caraíba's hub-and-spoke operating model has and will continue to be flexibility. The sheer number of operating levers and opportunities available provides us with the capability to adjust our production plans to market conditions while continuing to demonstrate consistent year-on-year growth. The results of Project Honeypot, which has now been incorporated into our strategic planning, has afforded our team the ability to evaluate short-term and long-term production plans with various grade, cost and capital profiles. We believe these plans will support attractive and resilient operating margins in the future and create shareholder value through a wide variety of macroeconomic conditions."

Caraíba Operations Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves in 2021 vs. 2022
(contained copper)

Year-on-year reserve growth

Note: Mineral reserve estimates were prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council on May 10, 2014 (the "CIM Standards"), and the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines, adopted by CIM Council on November 29, 2019 (the "CIM Guidelines"), using geostatistical and/or classical methods, plus economic and mining parameters appropriate for the deposit. Please refer to the Company's press release dated January 6, 2022 or the forthcoming 2022 Technical Report, as applicable and as defined below, for a discussion on the assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral reserves. 2022 mineral reserve estimate effective date of September 30, 2022. All figures have been rounded to the relative accuracy of the estimates.

Ero Copper's Consolidated Copper Production Profile
(recovered copper in kt)

Consolidated copper production

Note: Tucumã Production Plan sourced from the 2021 Tucumã Technical Report (as defined below). Please refer to notes on mineral reserves and resources in this press release for additional information on the 2022 Strategic LOM Plan. The Company's 2022 Strategic LOM Plan is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources which are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. As such, there is no certainty that the 2022 Strategic LOM Plan will be realized.

The Company's 2022 LOM planning process considers recently completed and ongoing investments in mining and milling infrastructure under the Company's Pilar 3.0 initiative. As a result of the integration of Project Honeypot and the nature of the mineralization remaining in the upper levels of the Pilar Mine, and more broadly within the Company's underground operations, effective extraction of the mineral reserve necessitated the consideration of inferred mineral resources in the Company's long-term strategic planning efforts, particularly in the design of stopes that include measured, indicated and some inferred mineral resources
- a process that has been utilized at the Pilar Mine since underground operations commenced in 1986. Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the notes on mineral reserves and resources in this press release for additional detail on the 2022 Strategic LOM Plan.

2022 Strategic LOM Plan, Milling Operations

Unit 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032
Milling Operations (incl. stockpile + ore sorting adjustments)
Tonnes Processed kt 3,467 3,900 4,197 4,080 4,200 4,213 4,200 4,200 4,200 4,200
Grade Processed % Cu 1.43 1.29 1.24 1.28 1.25 1.29 1.34 1.31 1.36 1.33
Recovery % 91.6 92.3 92.1 92.3 92.1 92.3 92.5 92.4 92.6 92.4
Copper in Concentrate kt 45.3 46.3 47.8 48.3 48.5 50.3 52.0 50.9 53.1 51.5
Unit 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 2039 2040 2041 2042
Milling Operations (incl. stockpile + ore sorting adjustments)
Tonnes Processed kt 4,200 4,200 4,200 4,200 4,200 4,200 4,200 4,080 3,375 2,997
Grade Processed % Cu 1.32 1.32 1.40 1.52 1.22 1.05 0.77 0.65 0.78 0.96
Recovery % 92.4 92.4 92.7 93.1 92.0 91.2 89.7 88.7 89.7 90.8
Copper in Concentrate kt 51.2 51.2 54.6 59.4 47.1 40.0 28.8 23.4 23.6 26.2

Note: The Company's 2022 Strategic LOM Plan is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources which are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. As such, there is no certainty that the 2022 Strategic LOM Plan will be realized. The Company has an active drill program in place to continuously infill and upgrade inferred mineral resources once underground drill stations have been developed. However, until this work is completed and the inferred resources have been upgraded to mineral reserves, there is no certainty this material will be converted into mineral reserves. Modified inferred mineral resources are not mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability.

2022 MINERAL RESERVE AND RESOURCE ESTIMATE

2022 Mineral Reserves &
Resources
2021 Mineral Reserves &
Resources
Change
Tonnes
(kt) 		Grade
(Cu %) 		Contained
Cu (kt) 		Tonnes
(kt) 		Grade
(Cu %) 		Contained
Cu (kt) 		Contained
Cu (kt) 		%
Project Honeypot Areas, Pilar Mine
Proven Reserves 2,595 1.66 43.1 43.1 NA
Probable Reserves 5,551 1.56 86.6 86.6 NA
Proven & Probable Reserves 1 8,146 1.59 129.7 129.7 NA
Measured Resources 3,229 1.86 60.0 60.0 NA
Indicated Resources 6,459 1.88 121.3 121.3 NA
Measured & Indicated 9,687 1.87 181.3 181.3 NA
Inferred Resources 896 1.07 9.6 9.6 NA


Total Pilar Mine, including Project Honeypot Areas
Proven Reserves 15,092 1.26 190.3 6,406 1.33 85.0 105.3 124
Probable Reserves 19,870 1.56 309.4 18,110 1.46 264.2 45.2 17
Proven & Probable Reserves 1 34,962 1.43 499.7 24,515 1.42 349.2 150.5 43
Measured Resources 29,806 1.38 412.4 23,683 1.60 378.3 34.2 9
Indicated Resources 23,947 1.73 413.3 23,656 1.56 368.0 45.4 12
Measured & Indicated Resources 53,753 1.54 825.8 47,339 1.58 746.2 79.5 11
Inferred Resources 16,993 1.42 241.3 15,567 1.46 227.6 13.7 6

Note: 2022 mineral reserve and resource estimates are effective as at September 30, 2022. Presented mineral resources inclusive of mineral reserves. All figures have been rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Summed amounts may not add due to rounding. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability. See below notes on mineral reserve and resource estimates for additional technical and scientific information.

1. In the mine design of the Pilar underground mine, certain stopes include measured and indicated as well as inferred resource blocks. In these instances, inferred resource blocks within the defined mining shape were assigned zero grade. Development occurring within marginal ore, above the operational cut-off grade, has also been included in the mineral reserve estimate. Marginal grade material above the operational cut-off grade, is used for mine planning purposes in dilution and development envelopes and not for design of primary production stopes. See below notes on mineral reserve and resource estimates for additional technical and scientific information.

2022 Mineral Reserves & Resources
2021 Mineral Reserves &
Resources
Change
Tonnes (kt) Grade (Cu %) Contained Cu (kt) Tonnes (kt) Grade (Cu %) Contained Cu (kt) Contained Cu (kt) %
Total Caraíba Operations
Underground
Proven Reserves 17,336 1.30 225.6 9,177 1.49 136.8 88.8 65
Probable Reserves 22,125 1.51 333.1 20,797 1.42 295.6 37.5 13
Proven & Probable Reserves 1 39,461 1.42 558.7 29,974 1.44 432.4 126.3 29
Measured Resources 34,224 1.44 493.2 30,355 1.63 493.7 (0.5 )
Indicated Resources 35,389 1.48 524.8 39,005 1.33 519.9 4.9 1
Measured & Indicated Resources 69,613 1.46 1,018.0 69,360 1.46 1,013.6 4.4
Inferred Resources 35,888 1.15 411.4 40,331 1.14 458.3 (46.9 ) (10 )


Open Pit
Proven Reserves 19,148 0.55 105.5 15,680 0.59 92.0 13.5 15
Probable Reserves 24,158 0.53 128.4 13,627 0.61 82.7 45.7 55
Proven & Probable Reserves 43,306 0.54 233.9 29,306 0.60 174.7 59.2 34
Measured Resources 20,803 0.62 128.7 16,777 0.61 103.0 25.7 25
Indicated Resources 27,486 0.56 154.1 18,563 0.56 104.5 49.6 47
Measured & Indicated Resources 48,289 0.59 282.8 35,340 0.59 207.5 75.3 36
Inferred Resources 11,513 0.62 71.4 3,000 0.50 15.1 56.3 373


Total Underground and Open Pit
Proven Reserves 36,484 0.91 331.1 24,857 0.92 228.8 102.3 45
Probable Reserves 46,283 1.00 461.5 34,423 1.10 378.3 83.2 22
Proven & Probable Reserves 1 82,767 0.96 792.6 59,280 1.02 607.1 185.5 31
Measured Resources 55,027 1.13 621.9 47,132 1.27 596.7 25.2 4
Indicated Resources 62,875 1.08 678.9 57,568 1.08 624.4 54.5 9
Measured & Indicated Resources 117,901 1.10 1,300.8 104,700 1.17 1,221.1 79.7 7
Inferred Resources 47,400 1.02 482.8 43,331 1.09 473.4 9.4 2

Note: 2022 mineral reserve and resource estimates are effective as at September 30, 2022. Presented mineral resources inclusive of mineral reserves. All figures have been rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Summed amounts may not add due to rounding. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability. See below notes on mineral reserve and resource estimates for additional technical and scientific information.

1. In the mine design of the Pilar, Vermelhos and Surubim underground mines, certain stopes include measured and indicated as well as inferred resource blocks. In these instances, inferred resource blocks within the defined mining shape were assigned zero grade. Development occurring within marginal ore, above the operational cut-off grade, has also been included in the mineral reserve estimate. Marginal grade material above the operational cut-off grade, is used for mine planning purposes in dilution and development envelopes and not for design of primary production stopes. See below notes on mineral reserve and resource estimates for additional technical and scientific information.

MINING OPERATIONS, LOM PRODUCTION PLANS

The Company's 2022 updated LOM production plans reflect recent and ongoing investments in mining and milling infrastructure that continues to support significant operating flexibility - further enhanced by the Company's Pilar 3.0 initiative. A key component of Pilar 3.0 is Project Honeypot, an engineering initiative focused on recovering high-grade stopes, rib and sill pillars in the upper levels of the Pilar Mine left behind by previous operators during the late 1990s primarily due to the under-capitalized nature of operations at the time.

Due to the nature of the mineralization remaining in the upper levels of the Pilar Mine, and elsewhere within the underground operations of the Company, effective extraction of the mineral reserve necessitated the consideration of inferred mineral resources in long-term strategic planning efforts - a process that has been utilized at the Pilar Mine since underground operations commenced in 1986. As a result, the Company has defined two production plans:

  • The 2022 Reserve LOM Plan, which is based only on the Caraíba Operation's proven and probable mineral reserves as of September 30, 2022 with inferred mineral resources, where unavoidably mined, assigned zero grade thus reducing stope sizing and production volumes relative to the Company's strategic plan; and,
  • The 2022 Strategic LOM Plan, which considers inferred mineral resources for which modifying factors have been applied (see notes on mineral reserves and resources of this press release).

The Company's 2022 Strategic LOM Plan is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources from the Company's mining operations that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. As such, there is no certainty that the 2022 Strategic LOM Plan will be realized. The Company has an active drill program in place to continuously infill and upgrade inferred mineral resources once underground drill stations have been developed. However, until this work is completed and the inferred resources have been upgraded to mineral reserves, there is no certainty this material will be converted into mineral reserves.

The 2022 Strategic LOM Plan applies the same mining and recovery methods as the 2022 Reserve LOM Plan within each mining area. Specifically, the same mining, recovery and dilution modifying factors have been applied to inferred resources included in the 2022 Strategic LOM Plan. More information on these modifying factors will be included in the forthcoming 2022 Technical Report (as defined below). Modified inferred mineral resources are not mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability.

2022 Reserve LOM Plan, Mining Operations, Mineral Reserves

Unit 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032
Underground Operations
Tonnes Mined kt 2,445 2,774 2,941 3,249 3,422 3,304 2,996 2,458 2,131 2,010
Grade Mined
% Cu 1.54 1.30 1.36 1.34 1.27 1.38 1.46 1.41 1.40 1.43
Open Pit Operations
Tonnes Mined kt 541 488 514 558 1,024 68 287 950 1,061
Grade Mined
% Cu 0.68 0.55 0.52 0.73 1.07 0.80 0.74 0.57 0.68
Total Mining Operations
Tonnes Mined kt 2,986 3,262 3,455 3,807 4,446 3,304 3,065 2,745 3,082 3,072
Grade Mined % Cu 1.39 1.19 1.24 1.25 1.23 1.38 1.44 1.34 1.14 1.17
Contained Copper kt 41.5 38.9 42.7 47.5 54.5 45.7 44.3 36.9 35.2 35.9


Unit

2033

2034

2035

2036

2037

2038

2039

2040

2041

2042
Underground Operations
Tonnes Mined kt 2,143 2,532 2,275 1,534 1,671 966 168
Grade Mined
% Cu 1.24 1.26 1.35 1.56 1.70 1.83 2.97
Open Pit Operations
Tonnes Mined kt 1,302 963 2,527 2,030 3,703 5,007 5,419 5,945 5,950 4,797
Grade Mined
% Cu 0.68 0.91 0.72 0.50 0.46 0.45 0.42 0.44 0.50 0.60
Total Mining Operations
Tonnes Mined kt 3,445 3,495 4,802 3,565 5,374 5,974 5,586 5,945 5,950 4,797
Grade Mined % Cu 1.03 1.16 1.02 0.95 0.85 0.68 0.50 0.44 0.50 0.60
Contained Copper kt 35.5 40.7 49.0 34.0 45.5 40.4 27.9 25.9 29.8 28.6

2022 Strategic LOM Plan, Mining Operations, Inferred

Unit 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032
Underground Operations
Tonnes Mined kt 507 560 634 516 523 665 877 1,430 1,518 1,347
Grade Mined
% Cu 1.70 1.79 1.34 1.39 1.46 1.03 1.15 1.16 1.44 1.32
Open Pit Operations
Tonnes Mined kt 68 135 20 41 12 9 11 96 117
Grade Mined
% Cu 0.49 0.68 0.48 0.35 1.81 0.61 0.55 0.61 0.63
Total Mining Operations
Tonnes Mined kt 575 696 653 557 536 665 886 1,441 1,614 1,465
Grade Mined % Cu 1.55 1.57 1.32 1.31 1.47 1.03 1.14 1.15 1.39 1.26
Contained Copper kt 8.9 11.0 8.6 7.3 7.9 6.8 10.1 16.6 22.4 18.5


Unit

2033

2034

2035

2036

2037

2038

2039

2040

2041

2042
Underground Operations
Tonnes Mined kt 1,557 1,099 1,016 970 429 427 57
Grade Mined
% Cu 1.50 1.42 1.53 2.10 2.13 2.23 0.50
Open Pit Operations
Tonnes Mined kt 140 67 49 140 204 82 115 201 126 33
Grade Mined
% Cu 0.59 1.01 0.58 0.47 0.37 0.46 0.40 0.47 0.51 0.65
Total Mining Operations
Tonnes Mined kt 1,697 1,166 1,065 1,110 633 510 172 201 126 33
Grade Mined % Cu 1.42 1.40 1.48 1.89 1.57 1.94 0.44 0.47 0.51 0.65
Contained Copper kt 24.1 16.3 15.8 21.0 9.9 9.9 0.8 0.9 0.6 0.2

Note: The 2022 Strategic LOM Plan applies the same mining and recovery methods as the 2022 Reserve LOM Plan. Accordingly, the same mining, recovery and dilution modifying factors have been applied to inferred resources included in the 2022 Strategic LOM Plan. More information on these modifying factors will be included in the forthcoming 2022 Technical Report (as defined below). Modified inferred mineral resources are not mineral

NOTES ON MINERAL RESERVES AND RESOURCES

Mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are effective as at September 30, 2022. Mineral resources are presented inclusive of mineral reserves. All figures have been rounded to the relative accuracy of the estimates. Summed amounts may not add due to rounding. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability.

Mineral reserve estimates are prepared by or under the supervision of and verified by Dr. Beck (Alizeibek) Nader, FAIG of BNA Mining Solutions and Mr. Alejandro Sepulveda, Register Member (No. 0293) (Chilean Mining Commission) of NCL Ingeniería y Construcción SpA, who are independent qualified persons under NI 43-101.

Mineral resource estimates are prepared by or under the supervision of and verified by Sr. Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, FAIG, who is an independent qualified persons under NI 43-101.

Reference herein of $ or USD is to United States dollars and BRL is to Brazilian reais. Mineral Reserves for the Caraíba Operations have been estimated using a copper price of $3.30/lb, and the exchange rate used for mineral reserve and resource estimates was USD/BRL 5.29.

Underground mineral resource estimates have been constrained within newly developed 3D lithology models applying a 0.45% and 0.20% copper grade envelope for high and marginal grade, respectively. Within these envelopes, mineral resources for underground deposits were constrained using varying stope dimensions of up to 20m by 10m by 35m applying a 0.51% copper cut-off grade, as well as a 0.34% copper marginal (or operational) cut-off grade. Mineral resources have been estimated using ordinary kriging inside 5m by 5m by 5m block sizes. The mineral resource estimates were prepared in accordance with the CIM Standards, and the CIM Guidelines, using geostatistical and/or classical methods, plus economic and mining parameters appropriate to the deposit.

A low-grade envelope using a cut-off grade of 0.20% copper for underground deposits was used to develop a dilution and development block model that was included to define the grade of blocks within the dilution envelope in planning and design of stopes within the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate.

Open pit mineral resource estimates have been constrained within newly developed 3D lithology models using a 0.16% copper cut-off grade for open pit deposits. Mineral resources have been estimated using ordinary kriging inside 5m by 5m by 5m block sizes. The mineral resource estimates were prepared in accordance with the CIM Standards, and the CIM Guidelines, using geostatistical and/or classical methods, plus economic and mining parameters appropriate to the deposit.

Mineral reserves are the economic portion of the measured and indicated mineral resources. Mining dilution and recovery factors vary for specific mineral reserve sources and are influenced by factors such as deposit type, deposit shape, stope orientation and selected mining method. In the mine design of the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines, certain stopes include measured and indicated as well as inferred resource blocks. In these instances, inferred resource blocks within the defined mining shape were assigned zero grade. In 2022, inferred blocks assigned zero grade totaled approximately 188,000 tonnes for the Deepening Extension Zone, 234,000 tonnes for the Pilar Underground Mine and approximately 27,000 tonnes for the Vermelhos Underground Mine. Development occurring within marginal ore, above the operational cut-off grade, has also been included in the mineral reserve estimate. Dilution occurring from measured and indicated resource blocks was assigned grade based upon the mineral resource grade of the blocks included in the dilution envelope. Planned and operational mining dilution and mine recovery for the Company's underground operations vary by deposit:

  • Within the upper levels of the Pilar Mine, including Project Honeypot, dilution and mine recovery average 32% and 90%, respectively;
  • Elsewhere in the Pilar Mine, including the Deepening Extension, dilution and mine recovery average 23% and 96%, respectively;
  • Within the Vermelhos Mine and the Surubim Mine, dilution and mine recovery average 10% and 95%, respectively.

QUALIFIED PERSONS AND THE NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT

Sr. Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, FAIG, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Rodriguez is independent of the Company and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

The Company will file the associated NI 43-101 compliant report (the "2022 Technical Report") on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov), and publish this report on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com), within 45 days of this press release, which will serve as an update to the technical report entitled "2020 Updated Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Statements of Mineração Caraíba's Vale do Curaçá Mineral Assets, Curaçá Valley", dated January 14, 2021 with an effective date of October 1, 2020, prepared by Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodrigues, FAIG, Bernardo Horta de Cerqueira Viana, MAIG, Paulo Roberto Bergmann, FAusIMM, Fábio Valério Câmara Xavier, MAIG and Dr. Augusto Ferreira Mendonça, RM SME all of GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. ("GE21") and Dr. Beck (Alizeibek) Nader, FAIG of BNA Mining Solutions (the "2020 Technical Report").

Please refer to the NI 43-101 compliant technical report entitled "Boa Esperança Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Feasibility Study Update" dated November 12, 2021 with an effective date of August 31, 2021, prepared by Kevin Murray, P. Eng., Erin L. Patterson, P. Eng., and Scott C. Elfen, P.E., all of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Carlos Guzmán, FAusIMM RM CMC of NCL Ingeniería y Construcción SpA, who are independent qualified persons under NI 43-101, and Emerson Ricardo Re, MSc, MBA, MAusIMM (CP) (No. 305892), Registered Member (No. 0138) (Chilean Mining Commission) Resource Manager of the Company on the date of the report (now of HCM Consultoria Geologica Eireli) (the "2021 Tucumã Technical Report") for technical information and assumptions related to the Tucumã LOM production plan.

QUALITY ASSURANCE & QUALITY CONTROL

Current QA/QC Program

At the Caraíba Operations, the Company is currently drilling underground with core drill rigs using a combination of owned and third-party contracted drill rigs. During the period from September 2021 to June 2022, third party drill rigs were operated by Major Drilling, DrillGeo Geologia e Sondagem Ltda., and Layne Christensen Co., all of whom are independent of the Company. Drill core is logged, photographed and split in half using a diamond core saw at the Caraíba Operations' secure core logging and storage facilities. Half of the drill core is retained on site and the other half-core is used for analysis, with samples collected on one- meter sample intervals unless an interval crosses a geological contact. Reverse circulation cuttings are split at the drill rig using one-meter sample intervals. All sample preparation is performed in the secure on-site laboratory of Mineraҫão Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), the Company's subsidiary that holds a 100% interest in the Caraíba Operations. Total copper is determined using a nitric-hydrochloric acid digestion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry ("AAS") and/or Titration. Oxide copper values are determined using sulfuric acid digestion followed by AAS. All such sample results used in the preparation of the 2022 updated mineral resource and reserve estimate have been monitored through a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program that includes the insertion of certified standards, blanks, and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Regular check-assays are submitted to ALS Brasil LTDA's facility located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil, at a rate of approximately 5%. ALS Brasil LTDA is independent of the Company.

QA/QC Validation

The QA/QC validation process undertaken for the 2022 updated mineral resource and reserve estimates for the Caraíba Operations is consistent with the process set out in the 2020 Technical Report.

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp is a high-margin, high-growth, clean copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), namely comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ERO".

ERO COPPER CORP.

/s/ David Strang
David Strang, CEO

For further information contact:
Courtney Lynn, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(604) 335-7504
info@erocopper.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "schedule", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's expected production at the Caraíba Operations; the realization of the 2022 Reserve LOM Plan or the 2022 Strategic LOM Plan; the estimation of mine life, mineral reserves and mineral resources; the significance of any particular exploration program or result and the Company's expectations for current and future exploration plans including, but not limited to, planned areas of additional exploration and the potential to convert any portion of the inferred mineral resource base to economically viable mineral reserves; estimated completion dates for certain milestones; estimated commencement date for mining of certain mineralized zones; and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks discussed in this press release and in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and dated March 11, 2022 (the "AIF") under the heading "Risk Factors". The risks discussed in this press release and in the AIF are not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involves statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual results, achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to herein and in the AIF under the heading "Risk Factors".

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, many of which may be difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and in the AIF, the Company has made certain assumptions about, among other things: continued effectiveness of the measures taken by the Company to mitigate the possible impact of COVID-19 on its workforce and operations; favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to advance the production, development and exploration of the Company's properties and assets; future prices of copper, gold and other metal prices; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of any mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; the geology of the Caraíba Operations, the Xavantina Operations and the Tucumã Project being as described in the respective technical report for each property; production costs; the accuracy of budgeted exploration, development and construction costs and expenditures; the price of other commodities such as fuel; future currency exchange rates and interest rates; operating conditions being favourable such that the Company is able to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner; work force continuing to remain healthy in the face of prevailing epidemics, pandemics or other health risks (including COVID-19), political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; obtaining required renewals for existing approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; requirements under applicable laws; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; availability of equipment; positive relations with local groups and the Company's ability to meet its obligations under its agreements with such groups; and satisfying the terms and conditions of the Company's current loan arrangements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this press release, these assumptions are subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

CAUTIONARY NOTES REGARDING MINERAL RESOURCE AND MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities regulatory requirements, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates of the Company disclosed or incorporated by reference in this press release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and are classified in accordance with CIM Standards. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. NI 43-101 differs significantly from the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") generally applicable to U.S. companies. For example, the terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in NI 43-101. These definitions differ from the definitions in the disclosure requirements promulgated by the SEC. Accordingly, information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies reporting pursuant to SEC disclosure requirements.

Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Pursuant to the CIM Standards, mineral resources have a higher degree of uncertainty than mineral reserves as to their existence as well as their economic and legal feasibility. Inferred mineral resources, when compared with measured or indicated mineral resources, have the least certainty as to their existence, and it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource as a result of continued exploration. Pursuant to NI 43-101, inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of any economic analysis. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a mineral resource exists, will ever be converted into a mineral reserve, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ero CopperERO:CACopper Investing
ERO:CA
Resource Investing

Resource Big News Roundup: Nevada Copper Files Pumpkin Hollow Open Pit Pre-Feasibility Study; Orsu Metals Announces a Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource at Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia; Blue Sky Uranium Files NI 43-101 Report for the First Preliminary Economic Assessment at Amarillo Grande

This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose over the course of the week led by recent gains in the oil and gas industry. Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED), Ero Copper Corp. (TSX:ERO) and Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) led the index in gains. On Thursday, the index rose 68.57 points to 16,612.81 at the end of the day. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, continued its trend from last week and steadily dropped.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Keep reading...Show less

Turquoise Hill Postpones Special Meeting of Shareholders to November 15, 2022

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") has postponed the special meeting of Turquoise Hill shareholders (the "Special Meeting") to November 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern time) to consider the special resolution to approve the proposed statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto") will acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own (the "Minority Shares") for C$43.00 per share in cash (the "Arrangement"). The Special Meeting was originally scheduled for November 1, 2022 and was subsequently postponed to November 8, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Investor Presentation IMARC 2022 November 2022

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
magnifying glass looking at a drill core

Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2022

Click here to read the previous best junior copper stocks article.

Copper passed its all-time price high earlier in 2022, but since then the year has been less kind to the metal, partially due to industrial demand slowing with China's COVID-19 lockdowns.

However, fundamentals remain positive for copper, with experts concerned about a potential supply deficit.

“Copper’s critical role in the energy transition is undisputed. It’s the significant pull on the metal’s existing and potential supplies, and the investment required that needs urgent attention,” explained Nick Pickens, Wood Mackenzie's research director of copper markets. “To successfully meet zero-carbon targets, the mining industry needs to deliver new projects at a frequency and consistent level of financing never previously accomplished."

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Assays Continue To Highlight Significant High-Grade Copper At The Storm Project, Canada

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to provide an update on the diamond drilling program by the Company at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Provides Exploration Update and Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Llaguen

- Initial Llaguen mineral resource estimate includes 271 million tonnes of indicated resources at 0.42% copper-equivalent i and 83 million tonnes of inferred resources at 0.30% copper-equivalent i

- High-grade core within the Llaguen mineral resource includes 113 million tonnes of indicated resources at 0.60% copper-equivalent i and 16 million tonnes of inferred resources at 0.52% copper equivalent i

- Llaguen is a wholly-owned copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit located close to the city of Trujillo in the La Libertad region in Peru, at moderate altitude and close to existing infrastructure, water and power supply

- Early exploration activities at the Maria Reyna and Caballito properties, located within trucking distance of the Constancia mine in Peru, confirm the occurrence of sulfide and oxide rich copper mineralization at surface

- Results from confirmatory drill program at the Flin Flon tailings facility reveal higher grades than predicted from historical mill records

- Recent drilling at the Copper World project in Arizona has confirmed the continuity of the mineralization between the Bolsa and East deposits and extended the size of the mineralized envelope

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced an update on various exploration initiatives, including an initial mineral resource estimate for the Llaguen copper deposit located in the Otuzco province in the La Libertad region in Peru.

"We have a rich pipeline of organic copper growth projects at Hudbay and our Llaguen property adds another exciting opportunity to this pipeline," said Peter Kukielski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our pipeline also includes the Maria Reyna and Caballito properties near Constancia where our exploration team has confirmed copper mineralization that could add meaningful long-term value for our Peru operations. We also continue to have exploration success at our Copper World project in Arizona and we look forward to an initial drill program to test the down-dip extensions of Lalor at depth in 2023. The opportunities arising from our pipeline of organic copper growth projects comes at an opportune time with the global scarcity of new copper assets and long-term global copper supply unable to meet the demands from a low carbon future. We have an extremely talented exploration team at Hudbay and we are excited to continue to add value to these projects through the drill bit."

"The initial mineral resource estimate for our Llaguen project has confirmed the presence of a significant copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit at a higher level of geological confidence than we expected at this stage due to the continuous nature of the mineralization," said Andre Lauzon, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "The mineral resources include a significant higher-grade component located near surface, with a low 0.9 strip ratio and the potential to be mined in the initial years of production to maximize the economics for the project. This project benefits from its location at moderate altitude, close to regional infrastructure and the city of Trujillo."

Llaguen Initial Mineral Resource Estimate

The Llaguen project is 100% owned by Hudbay and is located near the city of Trujillo, the third largest city in Peru. The property is at moderate altitude in close proximity to existing infrastructure, water and power supply, including the port of Salaverry located 62 kilometres away and the Trujillo Nueva electric substation located 40 kilometres away, as shown in Figure 1. The deposit is located on the western margin of the Miocene epithermal-porphyry copper-gold belt of northern Peru.

Hudbay optioned the property from a Vale subsidiary in 2017 and has since completed an exploration agreement with the local community, conducted additional geological mapping and geochemical sampling, and completed a 28-hole confirmatory drill program during 2021 and 2022. Hudbay's tenement comprises 12 mining concessions totaling 8,900 hectares and the mineralization is fully contained within these 100%-controlled tenements. There are no Indigenous communities in the area, and therefore, community agreements are not subject to Peru's Consulta Previa (prior consultation) process.

Successful Confirmatory Drill Program

In the summer of 2021, Hudbay began a confirmatory drilling campaign over a known copper and molybdenum rich mineralized zone. The mineralized zone was previously identified from a 23-hole historical drill program completed by Vale from 2006 to 2008, which was based on a chargeability anomaly identified from a ground geophysical survey. The porphyry mineralization is hosted in tonalite rocks with late-stage hydrothermal breccia with tourmaline and semi-massive molybdenite veins along fractures. Hudbay's exploration program at Llaguen included an initial campaign of 28 diamond drill holes duplicating and infilling the widely spaced holes historically drilled by Vale.

Hudbay's drilling confirmed and extended the footprint of the known mineralization and highlighted the existence of a high-grade tourmaline rich brecciated zone in the center of the deposit, which starts from surface and is almost entirely contained within the pit shell hosting the initial mineral resource (please refer to Figure 2). The deposit is now defined by a total of 51 drillholes all with mineralized intercepts. As illustrated in Figure 3, the Llaguen mineralization in most cases starts from surface with a low strip ratio of 0.9 and contains higher-grade mineralization at the center of the deposit.

High-grade Mineral Resource Underlying the Global Mineral Resource Estimate

Based on the assay results compiled and validated as of August 31, 2022, the initial mineral resource estimate for the Llaguen deposit contained within an economic pit shell is summarized in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Llaguen Project Mineral Resource Estimate as at November 1, 2022

Category Metric Tonnes Cu (%) Mo (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%)
Indicated Global
(>= 0.14% Cu) 		271,000,000 0.33 218 0.033 2.04 0.42
Including Indicated High-
grade (>= 0.30% Cu) 		113,000,000 0.49 261 0.046 2.73 0.60
Inferred Global
(>= 0.14% Cu) 		83,000,000 0.24 127 0.024 1.47 0.30
Including Inferred High-
grade (>= 0.30% Cu) 		16,000,000 0.45 141 0.038 2.60 0.52

Notes:
1 CIM definitions were followed for the estimation of mineral resources. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
2 Mineral resources are reported within an economic envelope defined by a pit shell optimization algorithm. This pit shell is defined by a revenue factor of 0.33 assuming operating costs adjusted from Hudbay's Constancia open pit operation.
3 Long-term metal prices of $3.60 per pound copper, $11.00 per pound molybdenum, $1,650 per ounce gold and $22.00 per ounce silver were used for the estimation of mineral resources.
4 Metal recovery estimates assume that this mineralization would be processed at a combination of facilities, including copper and molybdenum flotation.
5 Copper-equivalent ("CuEq") grade is calculated assuming 85% copper recovery, 80% molybdenum recovery, 60% gold recovery and 60% silver recovery.
6 Specific gravity measurements were estimated by industry standard laboratory measurements.

Llaguen Remains Open and Several Regional Exploration Targets Untested

The Llaguen mineralization defined by Hudbay's recent drilling campaign remains open at depth and to the northeast and northwest in a new porphyry with disseminated mineralization. In addition, mapping has confirmed the continuity of the mineralized system to the southeast, coincident with geochemistry and chargeability anomalies along a structural corridor with several additional targets that have been identified and could be tested in the future to further grow the mineral resource estimates (please refer to Figure 4). The current mineral resource is also surrounded by a large halo of low grade hypogene copper mineralization, not currently included in the mineral resource estimate, for which metallurgical test work could assess the potential for sulfide heap leaching via commercially available technologies.

Llaguen Next Steps

Hudbay has initiated preliminary technical studies at Llaguen, including metallurgical test work as well as geotechnical and hydrogeological studies, which are expected to be incorporated into a preliminary economic assessment for the Llaguen project. Additional exploration drilling is warranted on the property to test the areas of the deposit that remain open and the several untested geophysical targets in the area to fully define the regional extent of the mineralization.

Early Exploration Activities Commence at Maria Reyna and Caballito

Hudbay controls a large, contiguous block of mineral rights with the potential to host mineral deposits within trucking distance of the Constancia processing facility, including the past producing Caballito property and the highly prospective Maria Reyna property. Geophysical surveys indicate large-scale potential at Maria Reyna and Caballito, as shown in Figure 5.

In August 2022, the company executed a surface rights exploration agreement with the community of Uchucarcco that allows for exploration of the Maria Reyna and Caballito properties. Shortly after the agreement was completed, Hudbay commenced baseline environmental and archaeological activities to advance the permitting process to allow for drilling the property in the future. The company's geological team also commenced surface investigation activities and field evidence confirms that both Caballito and Maria Reyna host sulfide and oxide rich copper mineralization in skarns, hydrothermal breccias and large porphyry intrusive bodies.

Caballito

The past producing Caballito property is located approximately five kilometres from Constancia and includes an open pit mine (formerly called Katanga) that was operated by Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co. ("Mitsui") until the early 1990s. Hudbay collected hand samples in the old Mitsui pit which confirmed the mineralization is both copper oxides and sulfides rich with extensive occurrence of chalcopyrite and bornite and copper oxides in various forms. Please refer to Figure 6 for images of Hudbay's hand samples and the waste rock pile near the old Mitsui open pit. Part of Hudbay's immediate exploration plans consist of surveys and the collection of samples from the historical waste stockpiles to assess their size and composition.

A U.S. Geological Survey from 1990 estimated a historical mineral resource estimate of 90.9 million tonnes at 2.3% copper ii for the Mitsui open pit mine. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify this historical estimate and, as such, Hudbay is not treating it as a current mineral resource for purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). For more information regarding historical estimates, see "Qualified Person and NI 43-101".

Maria Reyna

The Maria Reyna property is located approximately 10 kilometres from Constancia and hosts three types of mineralization – skarn, hydrothermal breccia and porphyry – with magnetite and garnet skarns and hydrothermal breccias having the potential to host high grade zones, as shown in Figure 7. Artisanal mining activity is present in these high-grade areas in the form of small-scale selective mining operations reported by the local operators to produce at an average grade ranging between 2% and 6% copper from both oxide and sulfide mineralization. This local production is currently exported by small haul truck to regional processing facilities.

Historical drilling in the Maria Reyna south-west zone completed by a previous owner consisted of 11 diamond drill holes covering a total of 5,585 meters. The historical drill results include 136 metres at 0.61% CuEq, 106 metres at 0.55% CuEq and 160 metres at 1.03% CuEq iii . A qualified person has not independently verified this historical data or the quality assurance and quality control program that was applied during the execution of this drill program. For more information regarding historical estimates, see "Qualified Person and NI 43-101".

Manitoba Exploration Continues to Grow Resources and Find Extensions

Hudbay's 2022 exploration efforts in Manitoba have been focused on completing ongoing infill drilling at Lalor and 1901 and confirmatory drilling at the Flin Flon Tailings Impoundment System as part of the early technical evaluation of the opportunity to reprocess tailings. Hudbay continues to have resource conversion success at Lalor, which will be incorporated into the company's annual mineral resource and reserve estimate update in the first quarter of 2023. Hudbay is also in the process of planning a winter drill program to test the down-dip gold and copper-gold extensions of the Lalor deposit in 2023, which will be the first time the company has completed step-out drilling in the deeper zones at Lalor since 2009.

Flin Flon Tailings Drilling Indicates Higher Grade than Expected

In 2021, Hudbay identified the opportunity to reprocess Flin Flon tailings where in excess of 100 million tonnes of tailings have been deposited for over 90 years. The company recently completed confirmatory drilling which covered about two-thirds of the facility, as shown in Figure 8. The results indicate higher zinc, copper and silver grades than predicted from historical mill records while confirming the historical gold grade. For more information, please see the table of drill hole intersections provided at the end of this news release. Hudbay plans to complete metallurgical test work on the Flin Flon tailings to assess the processing viability.

Hudbay also intends to evaluate the opportunity to reprocess the tailings at the Anderson facility in Snow Lake given significant amounts of gold have been deposited over many decades. The gold processing capacity in Snow Lake is enhanced with the recent start-up of the New Britannia mill and Hudbay's initiatives underway to improve the gold recoveries at the Stall mill.

Continued Exploration Success at Copper World Increases the Size of Bolsa

Hudbay continues to have three drill rigs turning at Copper World and recent drilling completed since the preliminary economic assessment was published in June 2022 has increased the extent of the mineralization at the Bolsa deposit. Drilling has confirmed the continuity of the mineralization between the Bolsa and East deposits and extended the width and depth of the mineralized envelope, as shown in Figure 9. The gain in volume has the potential to more than double the volume of the Bolsa deposit, and while most of the increased mineralization is located on patented mining claims, it is likely to only benefit the mine plan during the second phase of the Copper World project given the first phase already maximizes the use of available private land for mining and waste disposal. The combined mineralized zone remains open in several directions and at depth.

Nevada Regional Exploration Update

A conductivity-resistivity IP ground survey commenced in October 2022 at the Mason Valley properties located on Hudbay's private land claims near the Mason project. This work, in combination with a re-interpretation of geological data from past operating mines and previous exploration data, will be used to finalize a drill plan to test high grade skarn targets in 2023. The objective is to repeat the success of the Copper World discoveries in a very similar geological setting with the same history of small-scale operations extracting high-grade copper via small open pit and underground mines in the early part of the 20 th century.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101

The scientific and technical information contained in or incorporated by reference into this news release has been prepared under the supervision of Olivier Tavchandjian, P. Geo., Hudbay's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services. Mr. Tavchandjian is a "qualified person" for purposes of NI 43-101.

At Llaguen, a total of 51 holes drilled by Hudbay and previous owners of the project area have intersected copper-molybdenum mineralization and were used to define the Llaguen deposit. The Llaguen mineral resource estimates were estimated assuming a selective mining unit of 20 metres x 20 metres x 15 metres and within an economic pit shell defined by a Lerch Grossman algorithm. Hudbay is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the Llaguen mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release.

The methodology followed to estimate mineral resources at Llaguen is identical to the approach used for several years at Hudbay's Constancia mine in Peru where the mineral resource and reserve estimates have shown good reconciliation results with mill credited production (please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report for Constancia dated March 29, 2021 for more details, which is available on the company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com).

Mr. Tavchandjian has verified the Llaguen exploration data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions expressed herein. The data verification and quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") measures that were used as part of the Llaguen drill program conducted by Hudbay since June 2021 are summarized below:

  • Recent exploration core drilling done by Hudbay at the Llaguen porphyry deposit was a combination of HQ and NQ size. Drill core was removed from the core tube by drilling contractors and placed in labelled core boxes. Core was logged by geologist, photographed, tagged with sample tags including drillhole number and depth. Core was cut in half and placed in labeled sample bags with the sample tags weighed in a digital balance and transported via commercial truck from the core storage facilities in Trujillo to the analytical Laboratories in Lima for preparation and analysis. For duplicate samples, the drill core samples were cut for a second time, resulting in a ¼ drill core sample. Two selected independent commercial analytical laboratories were used: Bureau Veritas Lima ("BV") and SGS Lima ("SGS"). The remaining second half and ¼ of the core was securely stored at the Trujillo storage facility for eventual verification purposes and further analysis if required.
  • Drill core samples were prepared and assayed following industry standard analytical protocols at each laboratory. Analyses were carried using multi acid digestion to achieve near total dissolution with an ICP-AES finish (Methods MA301 at BV and ICP40B at SGS). Gold was analyzed by fire assay with AAS finish (Methods FA430 at BV and FAA313 at SGS). Samples with concentration of Cu>10,000 ppm and Mo>10,000 ppm were reanalyzed by resource grade multi acid digestion with ICP-AES finish (Methods MA402 at BV and AAS41B at SGS). Three stages Cu Sequential Analysis (sulfuric acid leach followed by sodium cyanide leach followed by CuRes CLL) were analyzed by methods LH-SEQ at BV and AAS73B at SGS. QA/QC included the insertion of 3% of samples as blank material, 3% as standards (from 2 certified OREAS reference materials) and 3% as ¼ drill core duplicates. Failure rates were nominal in all cases and no significant QA/QC issue was identified.
  • The validity of using historical Vale drilling, for which QA/QC results are not available, was confirmed by conducting a global comparison of grade interpolation using this data versus the recent drilling done by Hudbay.

Because of its early stage of development, Hudbay does not consider the Llaguen deposit to be a material mineral property for purposes of NI 43-101.

Certain information in this news release regarding potential mineralization at Caballito and Maria Reyna is based on information that has been obtained from publicly available information and/or industry reports, which constitute "historical estimates" for the purposes of NI 43-101. Such reports generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of such information is not guaranteed. While the company considers such historical estimates to be relevant for purposes of this news release as they may indicate the presence of mineralization, the qualified person for the company has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current "mineral resources" or "mineral reserves" (as defined in NI 43-101). The historical estimates contained in this news release are not compliant with NI 43-101 and the company is not treating the historical estimates as current "mineral resources" or "mineral reserves". A thorough review of all historical data performed by a qualified person, along with additional exploration work to confirm results, would be required to produce a current mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The company has not independently verified and cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the historical estimates and other third-party data contained in this news release and investors should use caution in placing reliance on such information.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, Hudbay's expectations regarding the future potential of the Llaguen deposit, its plans for additional drilling and other exploration work on the Llaguen property and the potential for a preliminary economic assessment of the Llaguen project, its expectations regarding the ability to conduct exploration work on the Maria Reyna and Caballito properties, expectations regarding the prospective nature of the Maria Reyna and Caballito properties, expectations regarding the Copper World project and exploration at Lalor and in Nevada, expectations resulting from the Flin Flon tailings drill program and the evaluation of the opportunity to reprocess tailings, plans to implement a winter drill program and other scoping studies in Manitoba, the expected volume of the Bolsa deposit, estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources and economic outlook. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to risks generally associated with the mining industry and the current geopolitical environment, such as economic factors (including future commodity prices, currency fluctuations, energy prices and general cost escalation), risks associated with the permitting process with respect to our projects, uncertainties related to the development and operation of our projects, uncertainty with respect to the political and social environment in Peru and its potential impact on our mining operations, as well as the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Hudbay's most recent Annual Information Form.

Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Hudbay does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company with long-life assets in North and South America. The company's operations in Cusco (Peru) produce copper with gold, silver and molybdenum by-products. Its operations in Manitoba (Canada) produce gold with copper, zinc and silver by-products. Hudbay's organic pipeline includes copper development projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States), and its growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com .

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com

Figure 1: General Location of the Llaguen Project
The Llaguen project is located in the La Libertad region in northwestern Peru. It is accessible by road and is in close proximity to the Salaverry port and the Trujillo Nueva electric substation.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77b0a592-9726-4e2c-b420-89c3fb7a24aa

Figure 2: Isometric View of the Llaguen Mineral Resource Estimate Shell
The high-grade (0.30% copper grade) shell is displayed below, inside the 0.33 revenue-factor pit shell used to estimate mineral resources.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3971f08b-45df-49ea-823a-6f734aa06c4d

Figure 3: Sectional View of the Llaguen Deposit
The Llaguen deposit hosts shallow mineralization over a 1.3-kilometre strike length, with higher grade mineralization located close to surface that has the potential to be mined earlier in the mine life (section clipping is set to 90 metres).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ee3dfa0-01f1-4cd1-ae2c-a02ac3263906

Figure 4: Additional Exploration Potential at Llaguen
Field mapping at Llaguen has confirmed the continuity of the mineralized system, coincident with geochemistry and chargeability anomalies, along a northwest-southeast structural corridor.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aea87621-e9e9-4b93-b3da-98a6c1c0a87e

Figure 5: Constancia Satellite Exploration Targets
Geophysics indicate several nearby exploration targets within trucking distance of Constancia's infrastructure with Maria Reyna and Caballito having large-scale potential.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f058182a-10ec-493c-b679-3d35c5f3eb68

Figure 6: Caballito Property High Grade Copper Sulfides
Mitsui mined high grade copper sulfides rich with chalcopyrite and bornite at Caballito until the early 1990s.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c83ca31-bce9-462c-8c35-3281321418c1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b105b79-c2ff-4e07-9362-385d9f1ef888

Figure 7: Maria Reyna Property High Grade Copper Oxides and Sulfides
Maria Reyna hosts three types of mineralization – skarn, hydrothermal breccia and porphyry – with skarns and hydrothermal breccias having the potential to host high grade zones.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f76a157-4493-457d-876e-5cfb52a34c1a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cca4e0b5-331c-4e07-978c-f97147cd389a

Figure 8: Recent Flin Flon Tailings Drill Program
Confirmatory drilling covering approximately two-thirds of the FFTIS indicates higher zinc, copper and silver grades than historical records and confirms expected gold grade (drill hole assays are shown in the table at the end of this news release).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3d6499c-3ec5-4a58-9b88-2633108902a7

Figure 9: Recent Exploration Success at Copper World Increases the Size of Bolsa
Drilling completed in 2022 confirms the continuity of mineralization between the Bolsa and East deposits along the backbone fault and extends the width and depth of the mineralized envelope, which is shown in grey in the figure.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92058c49-aa5b-455a-a2ff-c66ea7edcc15

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e93b018-085c-495b-a79d-2816869dbd4f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7f6832d-9172-43ca-ae5d-0552e1c552fb

Flin Flon Tailings Drill Results

Drill Hole ID Year East North Elev. Length Zn % Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t
FF17-BH04 2017 313,464 6,073,444 325.8 30.5 0.70 0.16 0.56 8.13
FF17-BH05 2017 313,191 6,073,346 327.5 25.9 0.85 0.19 0.52 7.89
FF17-BH06 2017 313,675 6,073,348 323.4 31.2 0.71 0.17 0.68 8.49
FF17-BH07 2017 313,450 6,073,253 325.0 32 0.71 0.18 0.65 8.46
FF17-BH08 2017 313,599 6,072,993 321.1 35.8 1.06 0.34 1.04 11.35
FF17-BH09 2017 313,821 6,072,913 318.6 16.8 1.10 0.37 0.92 11.04
FF17-BH10 2017 313,793 6,072,756 315.8 18.3 1.51 0.41 1.20 14.52
FF17-BH11 2017 313,355 6,072,819 323.1 29.7 0.65 0.19 0.73 7.74
FF17-BH12 2017 313,079 6,072,634 324.2 23.6 0.56 0.14 0.69 8.20
FF17-BH13 2017 313,273 6,072,575 321.1 25.9 0.60 0.14 0.59 7.99
FF17-BH14 2017 313,334 6,072,525 318.4 25.2 0.68 0.16 0.66 8.01
FF17-BH15 2017 313,334 6,072,525 318.6 22.9 0.79 0.20 0.70 8.69
FF17-BH16 2017 313,534 6,072,531 320.7 20.6 0.76 0.21 0.67 8.21
FF17-BH17 2017 313,569 6,072,443 317.6 25.1 0.63 0.20 0.80 10.02
FF17-BH18 2017 313,588 6,072,351 318.4 23.6 0.63 0.15 0.60 10.04
FF17-BH19 2017 313,734 6,072,382 312.8 30.5 0.85 0.21 0.75 12.31
FFT17-BH20 2017 313,700 6,072,487 312.9 32.7 0.89 0.23 0.78 12.23
FFT22-0002 2022 313,177 6,074,237 318.2 35.8 0.70 0.11 0.41 7.13
FFT22-0003 2022 313,303 6,074,246 321.6 29 0.61 0.13 0.47 7.84
FFT22-0004 2022 313,303 6,074,111 319.7 32.8 0.62 0.13 0.46 7.88
FFT22-0005 2022 313,144 6,074,098 319.5 33.5 0.69 0.13 0.48 7.51
FFT22-0008 2022 313,051 6,073,956 319.5 33.5 0.68 0.13 0.44 7.31
FFT22-0009 2022 313,175 6,073,930 320.8 31.2 0.62 0.12 0.47 7.62
FFT22-0010 2022 313,302 6,073,942 321.1 30.5 0.56 0.12 0.51 7.97
FFT22-0011 2022 313,448 6,073,948 330.2 13 0.53 0.12 0.53 8.46
FFT22-0012 2022 313,450 6,073,797 324.4 25.2 0.54 0.12 0.50 7.00
FFT22-0013 2022 313,308 6,073,799 323.5 26.2 0.57 0.12 0.51 8.20
FFT22-0014 2022 313,201 6,073,801 321.3 30.5 0.61 0.13 0.49 7.93
FFT22-0018 2022 312,691 6,073,654 331.1 12.2 0.48 0.12 0.53 7.59
FFT22-0019 2022 312,868 6,073,655 329.4 16 0.64 0.14 0.55 8.04
FFT22-0020 2022 312,998 6,073,658 329.6 14.5 0.49 0.11 0.54 7.15
FFT22-0021 2022 313,146 6,073,655 321.8 30.5 0.61 0.14 0.51 7.69
FFT22-0022 2022 313,306 6,073,652 323.1 27.7 0.52 0.12 0.53 7.25
FFT22-0023 2022 313,453 6,073,663 321.8 30.5 0.61 0.13 0.53 8.19
FFT22-0024 2022 313,597 6,073,658 322.9 29 0.52 0.12 0.48 6.70
FFT22-0025 2022 313,458 6,073,499 318.5 38.1 0.56 0.19 0.51 6.69
FFT22-0026 2022 313,300 6,073,494 321.7 31.2 0.57 0.14 0.60 7.63
FFT22-0027 2022 313,163 6,073,481 328.0 18.3 0.51 0.13 0.56 7.84
FFT22-0028 2022 312,994 6,073,501 331.8 11.4 0.49 0.12 0.57 8.09
FFT22-0029 2022 312,857 6,073,502 331.7 12.2 0.53 0.13 0.66 9.34
FFT22-0030 2022 312,675 6,073,505 325.7 23.6 0.41 0.10 0.51 7.15
FFT22-0031 2022 312,534 6,073,545 334.1 4.6 1.11 0.16 0.56 10.93
FFT22-0033 2022 312,634 6,073,667 335.0 4.6 0.62 0.13 0.42 8.37
FFT22-0034 2022 312,851 6,073,355 333.5 9.8 0.50 0.15 0.75 9.33
FFT22-0035 2022 312,999 6,073,359 327.7 20.4 0.58 0.14 0.58 7.73
FFT22-0036 2022 313,156 6,073,435 323.6 27.4 0.54 0.13 0.54 8.10
FFT22-0037 2022 313,305 6,073,352 320.6 36.6 0.67 0.14 0.61 8.37
FFT22-0038 2022 313,451 6,073,345 324.5 28.2 0.56 0.14 0.55 7.63
FFT22-0039 2022 313,602 6,073,340 317.6 42.7 0.60 0.14 0.64 9.18
FFT22-0040 2022 313,604 6,073,460 318.0 41.9 0.46 0.11 0.49 7.24
FFT22-0041 2022 313,606 6,073,196 316.1 45.7 0.77 0.19 0.76 11.82
FFT22-0042 2022 313,450 6,073,208 319.5 38.9 0.63 0.16 0.73 9.75
FFT22-0043 2022 313,483 6,073,271 321.1 39.6 0.57 0.14 0.58 7.30
FFT22-0056 2022 313,446 6,073,055 320.5 37.3 1.59 0.34 0.55 8.23
FFT22-0057 2022 313,599 6,073,054 316.8 45.7 0.90 0.22 0.78 12.05
FFT22-0073 2022 313,274 6,072,556 319.0 33.5 0.93 0.25 0.45 6.62
FFT22-0074 2022 313,149 6,072,510 324.2 18.3 0.55 0.16 0.48 6.01
FFT22-0075 2022 312,994 6,072,537 325.8 14.5 0.59 0.13 0.46 6.53
FFT22-0076 2022 312,901 6,072,523 329.6 6.1 0.88 0.28 0.37 5.97
FFT22-0077 2022 313,012 6,072,425 325.7 16.8 0.49 0.12 0.42 6.05
FFT22-0078 2022 313,146 6,072,409 323.6 21.3 0.52 0.12 0.48 6.96
FFT22-0079 2022 313,301 6,072,450 328.1 15.2 0.59 0.17 0.63 7.23
FFT22-0080 2022 313,450 6,072,447 327.8 13.7 0.65 0.20 0.64 7.73
FFT22-0081 2022 313,604 6,072,447 310.8 38.9 0.60 0.17 0.62 9.56
FFT22-0082 2022 313,742 6,072,442 313.1 32 1.08 0.25 1.08 14.20
FFT22-0083 2022 313,749 6,072,364 315.3 38.1 0.74 0.19 0.76 10.91
FFT22-0084 2022 313,580 6,072,323 316.9 27.4 0.64 0.17 0.61 10.34
FFT22-0085 2022 313,456 6,072,306 326.6 12.2 0.63 0.13 0.54 8.40
FFT22-0086 2022 313,270 6,072,380 329.1 13.7 0.65 0.31 0.40 5.54
FFT22-0088 2022 313,687 6,073,239 320.0 39.6 0.65 0.17 0.67 9.90
FFT22-0089 2022 313,524 6,074,033 328.1 19 0.52 0.13 0.54 7.78
FFT22-0090 2022 313,442 6,074,100 325.2 23.6 0.67 0.13 0.49 8.04
FFT22-0093 2022 313,539 6,073,874 324.1 27.4 0.52 0.11 0.49 6.67
FFT22-0095 2022 313,564 6,073,501 322.5 32 0.52 0.13 0.54 7.51
FFT22-0096 2022 313,438 6,074,253 328.5 17.7 0.57 0.12 0.52 8.03
FFT22-0097 2022 313,329 6,074,101 322.1 28.2 0.61 0.12 0.45 7.63
FFT22-0098 2022 313,354 6,074,101 323.5 25.9 0.58 0.13 0.49 7.32
FFT22-0099 2022 313,301 6,074,069 319.8 32.8 0.60 0.13 0.48 7.57
FFT22-0100 2022 313,298 6,074,031 319.5 33.5 0.58 0.13 0.48 7.34
FFT22-0101 2022 313,266 6,074,100 320.2 32 0.55 0.12 0.51 8.76
FFT22-0102 2022 313,241 6,074,095 319.0 34.3 0.63 0.13 0.45 7.91
FFT22-0103 2022 313,300 6,074,131 319.8 32.8 0.62 0.13 0.46 7.31
FFT22-0104 2022 313,300 6,074,160 320.5 31.2 0.67 0.13 0.49 8.31
FFT22-0200 2022 313,635 6,073,195 320.0 38.9 0.75 0.20 0.73 11.56
FFT22-0201 2022 313,658 6,073,214 318.5 41.9 0.72 0.20 0.64 9.50
FFT22-0202 2022 313,602 6,073,227 317.9 42.7 0.79 0.22 0.78 11.62
FFT22-0203 2022 313,613 6,073,252 318.0 42.7 0.68 0.17 0.70 11.26
FFT22-0204 2022 313,573 6,073,205 314.3 48.8 0.80 0.19 0.77 11.81
FFT22-0205 2022 313,545 6,073,196 317.5 41.2 0.67 0.18 0.66 10.79
FFT22-0206 2022 313,600 6,073,169 316.3 45.7 0.76 0.19 0.74 11.31
FFT22-0207 2022 313,600 6,073,143 315.9 46.5 0.84 0.21 0.79 13.24
FFT22-0208 2022 313,689 6,073,095 318.8 41.9 0.87 0.23 0.85 11.49
FFT22-076R 2022 312,901 6,072,523 329.6 6.1 0.96 0.34 0.43 7.52
FFT22-1051 2022 313,292 6,073,683 322.8 28.2 0.54 0.13 0.52 7.81
FFT22-1061 2022 313,279 6,073,710 320.8 32 0.53 0.12 0.50 7.51
FFT22-1071 2022 313,336 6,073,670 324.8 24.4 0.56 0.13 0.53 8.24
FFT22-1081 2022 313,355 6,073,680 323.1 27.9 0.54 0.12 0.50 7.91
FFT22-1091 2022 313,311 6,073,636 322.9 28.2 0.54 0.12 0.55 7.77
FFT22-1101 2022 313,331 6,073,602 321.4 31.2 0.59 0.13 0.56 8.40
FFT22-1111 2022 313,284 6,073,649 319.9 34.3 0.55 0.12 0.56 7.59
FFT22-1121 2022 313,249 6,073,624 320.3 33.5 0.56 0.13 0.51 7.60
FFT22-S010 2022 313,323 6,074,632 330.5 13 0.38 0.13 0.56 7.83
FFT22-S014 2022 313,298 6,074,552 325.7 21.3 0.56 0.12 0.50 9.68
FFT22-S018 2022 313,297 6,074,395 321.3 29.7 1.56 0.33 0.44 7.61
FFT22-S019 2022 313,394 6,074,381 325.6 22.9 0.71 0.17 0.65 8.15
BGC22-12 2022 313,601 6,072,896 319.1 41.8 0.84 0.22 0.83 11.49
BGC22-13 2022 313,389 6,073,135 321.8 36.4 0.58 0.14 0.62 8.38
BGC22-30 2022 313,447 6,074,454 325.8 24.3 0.73 0.16 0.60 7.35
Drilling Length Weighted Average Grade 0.68 0.17 0.61 8.84

Notes:
1 Drilling was completed with a LS250 Sonic drill with samples vibrated out of the core barrel into a long plastic bag and then cut in half, with one half going into a plastic bag with the sample tag number written and sealed and the other half of the sample kept for reference. QA/QC samples are inserted at a rate of one standard, one blank and one duplicate sample for each 20 samples collected. The insertion of QA/QC samples is performed by the geologist logging the samples.
2 All samples were sent to the Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver and were checked against the custody chain form. The sample preparation includes weighing the sample, crushing 1 kg to minimum 80% passing 2 mm and a 250 g split crushed to minimum 85% passing 75 µm. Base metals and other elements were analyzed with a modified aqua regia digestion coupled with ICP-MS (method AQ251_EXT), total carbon and sulphur (TC000), gold analysis with lead collection fire-assay with AAS Finish (FA430) for all samples. Check samples were also completed at SGS Canada laboratories with samples arriving checked against the chain of custody form.
3 QA/QC results including standards, blanks, duplicates and external checks did not reveal any issue or concern for this drill program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX, NYSE:HBM) today released its third quarter 2022 financial results. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter Operating and Financial Results; Production Guidance Reaffirmed

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×