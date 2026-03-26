Ericsson to expand and modernize SoftBank Corp.'s core network in Japan

  • Agreement to include a range of capabilities from Ericsson's cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core solution, as well as Ericsson Cloud IMS
  • Integration of cutting-edge automation technologies to streamline network operations, optimize resources in real time, and drive operational and capital expenditure reductions
  • Agreement accelerates the transition to 5G Standalone (SA). Strengthened cloud-native platform will help create new value in SoftBank's telecom business

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has signed a multi-year framework agreement with SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank) in Japan to deploy next-generation core network solutions to expand and modernize SoftBank's core network infrastructure and accelerate 5G Standalone (SA) adoption.

The agreement will tap the full scope of Ericsson's Core Networks' portfolio, including the Ericsson dual-mode 5G Core solution running on Ericsson's Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution (CNIS). The deployment will include subscriber data management through Ericsson's User Data Consolidation (UDC) solution, policy control, and cloud-based IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) solutions.

These solutions will enable SoftBank to accelerate its transition to 5G SA while managing existing 4G and 5G services in an integrated manner, improving overall network scalability and reliability. The agreement will also strengthen SoftBank's foundation for 5G Advanced use cases and AI-driven operations across the network.

Hideyuki Tsukuda, Executive Vice President and CTO, SoftBank Corp., says: "Ericsson's advanced cloud-native technologies and automation solutions are an extremely important foundation for achieving the 'fusion of AI and networks' that we are promoting. Through this renewal of our core network, it becomes possible to significantly heighten the autonomy and efficiency of network operations, in addition to accelerating the transition to 5G SA. SoftBank will build a robust and flexible next-generation infrastructure, continuing to provide new value to customers while driving innovation in the telecom industry."

Jawad Mansour, President and Representative Director of Ericsson Japan, says: "We are very pleased that SoftBank, an industry frontrunner in merging AI with telecommunications, has selected our core network and IMS solutions to underpin its further evolution. By combining our technology with global experience, we will support SoftBank's objectives to enhance network performance, improve operational efficiency, and advance the adoption of all forms of automation - contributing to digital transformation that helps address societal challenges in Japan."

Agreement scope:

  • Network modernization
         Existing subscriber mobility functions, MME (Mobility Management Entity) and AMF (Access and Mobility Management Function) nationwide will be migrated to cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core on CNIS, enabling flexible software-based control across legacy and next-generation access technologies. Voice gateway and policy control capabilities will also be modernized to cloud-native configurations (PCC, PCG, CCPC), delivering scalable and resilient voice domains and robust policy control frameworks.

  • Network expansion and data management enhancement
         A full cloud-native subscriber data management capability, through Ericsson's UDC solution, will be deployed on CNIS to strengthen subscriber data management and meet increasing service and capacity demands. This will include a data provisioning layer provided by EDA (Ericsson Dynamic Activation), data storage layer from CCDM (Cloud Core Data-Storage Manager) and a subscription management layer, Cloud Core Subscription Manager (CCSM), with additional functionality to ensure subscriber data across 4G and 5G.

  • IMS modernization
         SoftBank's IMS solutions will be modernized to Ericsson Cloud IMS, enhancing voice and multimedia service quality and accelerate the rollout of new services

These capabilities will help SoftBank to shorten time-to-market for new services. Orchestration and automation on cloud infrastructure will simplify operational processes and reduce OPEX. In addition, advanced orchestration, efficient scaling, and hardware modernization are expected to help reduce overall network energy consumption.

Ericsson will continue to support SoftBank as a trusted partner in building an innovation platform to create new business value by utilizing AI, cloud, and network capabilities.

Ericsson's long partnership as a trusted SoftBank supplier spans both core network and radio access network hardware and software products and solutions.

Related links:

SoftBank Corp. and Ericsson to deploy AI-powered external control system to optimize Massive MIMO coverage

SoftBank Corp., Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies trial 5G and 5G Advanced capabilities including L4S on 5G SA commercial network

Ericsson expands 4G and 5G network equipment partnership with SoftBank Corp.

Ericsson and SoftBank Corp. forge strategic partnership to drive innovation in AI, Cloud, XR, and 6G technologies towards 2030

NOTES TO EDITORS:
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ABOUT Ericsson:

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

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