Ericsson and Future Technologies Expand Collaboration to Scale Enterprise Wireless Infrastructure for Industrial AI

As artificial intelligence moves into real-world industrial operations, enterprise connectivity is becoming critical infrastructure.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Future Technologies Venture, LLC today announced an expanded collaboration to accelerate deployment of enterprise wireless and private 5G networks across industrial and critical infrastructure sectors in North America.

The collaboration builds on more than 13 years of joint engagement between the companies and reflects a shared conviction: enterprise wireless is becoming a foundational layer enabling AI-driven modernization across physical industries.

As organizations deploy AI into real-world environments; from manufacturing plants and logistics networks to energy infrastructure and transportation systems, they require secure, resilient, and deterministic connectivity capable of supporting real-time data movement between connected devices, edge computing platforms, and centralized cloud systems.

Industrial environments are simultaneously experiencing rapid growth in connected devices, including sensors, cameras, autonomous systems, vehicles, and mobile workers generating operational data that powers AI-driven automation and decision-making.

This shift is creating a growing gap between AI compute capacity and the enterprise networks designed to support it. Many traditional enterprise connectivity architectures were not built to deliver the scale, reliability, and real-time performance required for modern AI-enabled operations.

To address these requirements, organizations are increasingly deploying cellular technologies, including private 5G and enterprise wireless WAN (WWAN), to provide secure, deterministic connectivity across complex operational environments.

Through the expanded collaboration, Ericsson will provide enterprise wireless and private cellular technologies while Future Technologies delivers systems integration expertise spanning strategy, architecture, deployment, and lifecycle services.

Future Technologies will serve as a systems integrator for enterprise wireless transformation initiatives, helping organizations design and deploy modern connectivity environments across sectors including energy, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and enterprise campus environments.

Ericsson and Future Technologies have collaborated for more than 13 years across thousands of deployments throughout North America. The partnership builds on more than $150 million in cumulative joint engagement value, spanning public cellular modernization, private cellular deployments, industrial wireless WAN initiatives, and large-scale enterprise connectivity transformation programs.

The companies have already collaborated on enterprise wireless deployments supporting manufacturing environments, industrial facilities, and large-scale sports and entertainment venues where secure connectivity enables real-time operational data and advanced digital applications.

Future Technologies also operates advanced customer validation environments including its Atlanta-based Living Lab and Lab-on-Wheels mobile demonstration platform. These environments allow enterprises to test real-world connectivity architectures, validate operational use cases, and accelerate pilot-to-production deployment timelines.

As industries accelerate adoption of AI-driven operational technologies, scalable wireless infrastructure is emerging as a strategic foundation for modern industrial environments.

Executive Perspectives

"Artificial intelligence is moving into the physical world, and that fundamentally changes the role connectivity plays inside enterprises," said Åsa Tamsons, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions at Ericsson. "Enterprise wireless is becoming foundational infrastructure for AI-driven operations. Our collaboration with Future Technologies strengthens Ericsson's ability to help organizations deploy the networks required to power the next generation of industrial innovation."

"Connectivity transformation is not simply about upgrading networks, it is about enabling AI modernization across industrial environments," said Peter Cappiello, Chief Executive Officer of Future Technologies. "Ericsson has been a foundational technology partner for more than 13 years. Together we are scaling deterministic enterprise wireless as a utility layer supporting modern infrastructure across North America."

About Ericsson

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

About Future Technologies

Future Technologies Venture LLC is a connectivity transformation systems integrator specializing in enterprise wireless, private cellular, and industrial networking solutions. The company designs, deploys, and supports mission-critical connectivity infrastructure for organizations across energy, transportation, manufacturing, utilities, defense, and large enterprise environments. To learn more about Future Technologies' Living Lab or request a tour, visit the Future Technologies Living Lab.

Media Contact – Future Technologies

Taylor Juska
VP of Marketing
tjuska@futuretechllc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/681f36f1-666c-4f46-9034-be6202fb957d 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ca2dbf9-bf21-4b59-afeb-bcae8152e29e


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

EricssonERICnasdaq:ericemerging tech investing
ERIC
The Conversation (0)
InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

Advancing Alzheimer's and Age-Related Macular Degeneration Programs Toward FDA Engagement and IND-Enabling ActivitiesTargeting Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Alzheimer's Disease in 2027InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused... Keep Reading...
InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Operations and Strengthens Focus on Pharmaceutical Development Pipeline

InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Operations and Strengthens Focus on Pharmaceutical Development Pipeline

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of disease-modifying small molecule drug candidates that target CB1CB2 receptors, today announced an update regarding BayMedica LLC ("BayMedica"), a wholly owned... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet for an up to US$75,000,000 loan facility (the "Loan Facility").The proceeds from the Loan Facility will be used as financing for the... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Grade Control Drilling Continues to Deliver At-Surface High Grade Gold over Broad Widths at Queensway:

New Found Gold Grade Control Drilling Continues to Deliver At-Surface High Grade Gold over Broad Widths at Queensway:

71.8 g/t Au over 31.95 m and 76.6 g/t Au over 16.00 m at Iceberg 51.3 g/t Au over 3.40 m and 11.8 g/t Au over 9.95 m at Keats New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results of the Company's 2025 grade control... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Announces $23 Million Strategic Investment Backed by Eric Sprott

American Eagle Announces $23 Million Strategic Investment Backed by Eric Sprott

Highlights:The investment adds a third strategic investor, when combined with investments by mining companies South32 Group Operations PTY Ltd. and Teck Resources LimitedThe Offering funds significantly expanded drill programs for 2026 and 2027 at the Company's NAK copper-gold porphyry project... Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

Related News

rare earth investing

Lynas Extends Japan Rare Earths Deal to 2038, Renews Malaysia License

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Allied Critical Metals Further Highlights Rapid Payback, Capital Efficiency and Infrastructure from Borralha PEA

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. and UC Davis Produce Fused Silica Glass from SME Silica Sand Using Fast Joule Heating and File Patent Application for Femtosecond Silica Purification Process

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 2.94 g/t Au over 58.4m at Golden Summit

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Announces Leadership Transition: Wayne Parsons Appointed CEO and Bruce Reid Named Executive Chairman

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units