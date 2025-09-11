Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Discovery Silver Corp

Eric Sprott announces that, today, Sprott Mining Inc., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, sold 250,000 common shares (Shares) of Discovery Silver Corp., over the Toronto Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.03% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of $4.60 per share for aggregate consideration of $1,150,000.

Prior to the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 87,045,498 Shares representing approximately 10.8% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 86,795,498 Shares representing approximately 10.8% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The disposition resulted in a decrease in holdings of approximately 2.0% since the date of the last filing of an early warning report.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Discovery Silver is located at 701-55 University Ave, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2H7. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Discovery Silver's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (Sprott Mining Inc., 1106-7 King Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 3C5).

Discovery Announces Management Appointment

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Utting as Vice President, Investor Relations effective immediately.

Mr. Utting is a Chartered Financial Analyst with over 35 years of experience in investor relations, corporate communications and finance, mainly in the mining and financial services sectors. His mining experience includes serving as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland") from June 2017 to February 2022 when Kirkland merged with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Prior to that, Mr. Utting was Vice President, Investor Relations for Tahoe Resources Inc. ("Tahoe") from April 2016 to June 2017 following Tahoe's acquisition of Lake Shore Gold Corp., where he had worked as Vice President, Investor Relations from March 2008 to April 2016. Most recently, Mr. Utting joined Discovery as a consultant in February 2024 and previously served as Senior Vice President, Finance (full-time consultant) for Karora Resources Inc. from January 2023 to September 2023.

Discovery Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting held today. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees: Murray John (Chair); Tony Makuch; Jeff Parr; Moira Smith; Daniel Vickerman; Jennifer Wagner; and Barry Olson. Details of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Murray John 189,120,043 99.21 1,504,559 0.79
Tony Makuch 187,908,112 98.57 2,716,490 1.43
Jeff Parr 189,170,054 99.24 1,454,548 0.76
Moira Smith 189,201,624 99.25 1,422,978 0.75
Daniel Vickerman 189,170,711 99.24 1,453,891 0.76
Jennifer Wagner 166,845,268 87.53 23,779,334 12.47
Barry Olson 188,802,948 99.04 1,821,654 0.96


Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and; (ii) Amendments of the Restricted Share Unit Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Company. Further details on these items can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 5, 2024 and filed on SEDAR+. Details of the votes are set out below.

Discovery Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024"). The Company also provided a summary of key events since the beginning of 2024, including the release on February 20, 2024, of the feasibility study results (the "Feasibility Study" or "Study") for Discovery's 100%-owned Cordero silver project ("Cordero" or the "Project") in Chihuahua State, Mexico. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Tony Makuch, CEO, commented: "During Q1 2024, we achieved a major milestone with the release of the Feasibility Study for our Cordero Project. The Study results clearly establish Cordero as one of the world's largest silver development projects both in terms of reserves and estimated production. The Project will average 37 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") 1 ounces ("Moz") annually over the first 12 years with low unit costs that will generate attractive economic returns. Very importantly, the Project will deliver substantial socio-economic benefits in Mexico in the form of job creation, skills training, direct investment, the purchasing of local goods and services and tax revenue, and will be developed and operated in a manner that achieves best practice in responsible mining. In addition, we will be bringing valuable technology and infrastructure as part of the Project that will provide important benefits in key areas like water treatment and purification. We will also be continuing our work to build Cordero's presence in the community around Parral, and in Chihuahua State, through ongoing direct participation in, and support for, local initiatives, organizations and institutions.

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Discovery Silver Corp.

Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, purchased 388,500 common shares (Shares) of Discovery Silver Corp. over the Toronto Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.1% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of $0.90 per share for aggregate consideration of $349,650.

The acquired Shares were purchased in reliance on the normal course purchase exemption from the formal take-over bid requirements set out in Section 4.1 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids (NI 62-104). Such Shares do not represent more than 5% of the outstanding Shares, and the aggregate number of Shares acquired in reliance on this exemption with any joint actors within the last 12 months does not exceed 5% of the Shares outstanding at the beginning of the 12-month period. The Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the value of the consideration paid for the acquired Shares was not in excess of the market price at the date of acquisition, as determined in accordance with section 1.11 of NI 62-104, plus reasonable brokerage fees or commissions actually paid.

Silver bars on pile of $100 bills and green chart going up.

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will the First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG) CEO’s silver price prediction of over US$100 per ounce come true?

The silver spot price has surged nearly 40 percent in the first eight months of 2025 to reach a 14 year high, breaking through the US$40 per ounce mark in early September. The white metal has rallied on growing economic uncertainty amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and US President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war.

Well-known figure Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic, has frequently said he believes the white metal could climb even further, hitting the US$100 mark or even reaching as high as US$130 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver and copper bars with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Carlton Precious Gains 78 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released its August job numbers on Friday (September 5). The report indicated a loss of 66,000 jobs in the Canadian economy and an increase in the unemployment rate to 7.1 percent from the 6.9 percent recorded in July.

The losses were primarily felt in the professional, scientific and technical services sector with a decrease of 26,000 jobs, followed by losses of 23,000 jobs in the transportation and warehousing sector and 19,000 jobs in manufacturing.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset.

Although it continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, many silver investors believe that a bull market is starting up for the precious metal. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as a result, some market watchers are looking for price forecasts and asking, “What was the highest price for silver?”

The answer reveals how much potential there is for the silver price to rise. Read on for a look at silver's historical moves, and what they could mean for both the price of silver today and the white metal’s price in the future.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars and US$100 bills with a rising chart overlay.

Silver Price Surges Above US$40 for First Time Since 2011

The silver price surged on Tuesday (September 2), breaking US$40 per ounce to rise as high as US$40.93.

Silver was last above US$40 in 2011, peaking that year at US$47.94 in April.

Many of the same factors that drove the silver price to that level in 2011 are present in today’s market, including significant uncertainty around the economy, a global debt crisis and a dovish US Federal Reserve policy.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars on shiny metallic surface.

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Silver has built on previous gains in 2025, soaring above US$40 per ounce in early September.

The metal's rise has been driven by several factors, most notably tightening supply and demand fundamentals, resulting from higher demand from industrial sectors and its use in photovoltaics.

Additionally, prices have found tailwinds from safe-haven investors who find silver's lower entry price compared to gold appealing. They have moved toward silver on the back of uncertainty in global financial markets as the US implements tariff policies, as well as escalating tensions in the Middle East and the unresolved conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Keep reading...Show less
