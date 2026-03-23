Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Eric Sprott announces that, on March 20, 2026, Sprott Mining Inc., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, sold 5,000,000 common shares (Shares) of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation, over the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of approximately $7.3176 per share for aggregate consideration of $36,588,000.

Prior to the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 45,053,940 Shares representing approximately 14.2% of the outstanding Shares. Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 40,053,940 Shares representing approximately 12.6% of the outstanding Shares. The disposition of Shares resulted in a decrease in holdings of approximately 2.1% since the date of the last filing of an early warning report.

Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Americas Gold and Silver is located at 145 King Street West, Suite 2870, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1J8. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Americas Gold and Silver's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (Sprott Mining Inc., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, ON, M5C 3C5).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289532

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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