Erasca Announces Issuance of a U.S. Patent Covering Pan-RAS Molecular Glue ERAS-0015

The issued patent provides intellectual property protection for ERAS-0015 and related compositions until at least 2043

Initial Phase 1 monotherapy data for ERAS-0015 and pan-KRAS inhibitor ERAS-4001 expected in 2026

Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RASMAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued Patent No. 12,458,647, titled "Macrocyclic Derivative And Use Thereof." The patent claims protect the composition of matter for Erasca's potentially best-in-class pan-RAS molecular glue ERAS-0015 and related compositions until September 2043, which may be subject to patent term adjustments or extensions affording even later protection.

"This U.S. patent is a foundational milestone for our ERAS-0015 program, further highlighting our efficient execution across this program since its in-licensing in May 2024," said Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca's chairman, CEO, and co-founder. "Covering ERAS-0015 until at least 2043, this patent is among a series of patent filings designed to form a strong and durable intellectual property portfolio for our RAS-targeting franchise. We look forward to initial Phase 1 monotherapy data for ERAS-0015 and pan-KRAS inhibitor ERAS-4001, both of which are expected in 2026."

About ERAS-0015
ERAS-0015 is an oral, highly potent pan-RAS molecular glue that is designed to inhibit RAS signaling with a potential best-in-class profile. In preclinical studies, ERAS-0015 demonstrated approximately 8-21 times higher binding affinity to cyclophilin A (CypA) versus the most-advanced pan-RAS molecular glue in development, approximately 5 times greater potency in RAS inhibition, and greater in vivo antitumor activity evidenced by achieving comparable or greater tumor growth inhibition or regression at doses that are as low as approximately one-tenth to one-fifth the dose of the most-advanced pan-RAS molecular glue. ERAS-0015 is also designed to prevent resistance against mutant-selective inhibitors through inhibition of RAS wildtype variants. In addition, ERAS-0015 has demonstrated favorable absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) and pharmacokinetic (PK) properties in multiple animal species. Erasca is evaluating ERAS-0015 in the AURORAS-1 Phase 1 trial in patients with RAS-mutant solid tumors.

About ERAS-4001
ERAS-4001 is an oral, highly potent, and selective pan-KRAS inhibitor with a potential first-in-class and best-in-class profile. ERAS-4001 demonstrated good preclinical in vitro potency against KRAS G12X mutations, as well as KRAS wildtype amplifications, which may limit treatment resistance mediated through KRAS wildtype activation. No activity was observed for ERAS-4001 against HRAS or NRAS wildtype proteins, which may enable a better therapeutic window compared to pan-RAS inhibitors. It showed potent activity against both GTP-bound (active state) and GDP-bound (inactive state) KRAS with single digit nanomolar IC50s. In vivo, ERAS-4001 induced tumor regression in multiple KRAS-mutant models. In preclinical studies, ERAS-4001 showed encouraging ADME and PK properties. Erasca is evaluating ERAS-4001 in the BOREALIS-1 Phase 1 trial in patients with KRAS-mutant solid tumors.

About Erasca
At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of patients with cancer. We believe our team's capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world's leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Erasca cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: statements relating to our intellectual property portfolio, including the future granting of patents and the anticipated periods of time until such patents expire, and the related implications for us; our expectations regarding the potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates, including ERAS-0015 and ERAS-4001; and the planned advancement of our development pipeline, including the anticipated timing of data readouts for the AURORAS-1 (ERAS-0015) and BOREALIS-1 (ERAS-4001) trials. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: our approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our singular focus on shutting down the RAS/MAPK pathway, a novel and unproven approach; our assumptions about the development potential of ERAS-0015 and ERAS-4001 are based in large part on the preclinical data generated by the licensors and we may observe materially and adversely different results as we conduct our planned studies and trials; results from preclinical studies or early clinical trials not necessarily being predictive of future results; our assumptions around which programs may have a higher probability of success may not be accurate, and we may expend our limited resources to pursue a particular product candidate and/or indication and fail to capitalize on product candidates or indications with greater development or commercial potential; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, data readout, and completion of clinical trials and preclinical studies; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research, and preclinical and clinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; unfavorable results from preclinical studies or clinical trials; we may be unable to secure partnerships or other strategic collaborations for naporafenib on acceptable terms or at all; the inability to realize any benefits from our current licenses, acquisitions, and collaborations, and any future licenses, acquisitions, or collaborations, and our ability to fulfill our obligations under such arrangements; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates and maintain our rights under intellectual property licenses; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities to fund operations; we may use our capital resources sooner than we expect; and other risks described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Erasca, Inc.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Erasca Inc.ERASNASDAQ:ERASLife Science Investing
ERAS
The Conversation (0)

Erasca Inc.

Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc.

Torchlight and Innovation Mining Unite as RZOLV Technologies on the TSXV with Disruptive New Mining Technology

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), doing business as RZOLV Technologies ("RZOLV"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RZL.This milestone marks the beginning of a transformative era in... Keep Reading...
East Star Resources

New VMS Licence Award at Rulikha Deposit

East Star Resources Plc (LSE:EST), which is exploring for copper and gold in Kazakhstan, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a new exploration licence - 3631-EL (the "Licence"), encompassing the remaining part of the induced-polarisation (IP) anomaly north of the Rulikha Deposit.With the... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to highlight news from the area of its Burchell Gold and Copper Property ("Burchell" or the "Property"), while anticipating channel sampling results from its recent mechanical stripping program at Burchell. Nearly 300... Keep Reading...
Monetary Metals Enters into Exclusive Partnership with Streamex to Create Tokenized Yield-Bearing Gold Products

Monetary Metals Enters into Exclusive Partnership with Streamex to Create Tokenized Yield-Bearing Gold Products

Monetary Metals has signed an agreement with Streamex to provide yield on physical gold bullion with upwards of $1 billion USD in near term lease capacity Monetary Metals, the pioneer in gold-and-silver-denominated fixed income products, has partnered with Streamex Exchange Corporation... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Mill Restart Update to Produce Gold and Announces Investor Call on June 5

LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Mill Restart Update to Produce Gold and Announces Investor Call on June 5

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of its recent exploration programs, including an update on its diamond drilling and bulk sampling plans at its district-scale Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson"),... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Precious Metals Investing

1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE APPEAL

Tech Investing

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces PEA for Ana Paula Underground with Strong Economics and Sustainable Cash Generation