U92 Energy: Advanced Uranium Exploration in Guyana

U92 Energy: Advanced Uranium Exploration in Guyana

The world is entering an energy crunch. Demand from AI, data centres and electrification is colliding with a new era of energy security, as geopolitical tensions push nations to lock in reliable power and critical mineral supply chains. At the centre of this convergence is uranium, the fuel behind the only scalable, clean baseload energy source capable of meeting rising global demand.

Uranium spot prices have moved past US$100/lb in Q1 2026, while governments worldwide restart reactors and commit to new builds. With supply constrained and production timelines long, the market is tightening. Historically, the greatest upside in uranium cycles has come not from established producers, but from well-positioned junior explorers.

U92 Energy industrial machinery is surrounded by rocky walls and workers in protective gear illuminate the scene.

U92 Energy Corp (TSXV:UTWO) offers leveraged exposure through its Kurupung Uranium Project in Guyana, a large-scale, advanced exploration asset with substantial groundwork already complete. The project hosts a 20.6M lb historical resource (10.6M lb Indicated and 10.0M lb Inferred at 0.07 percent U3O8), supported by 129,000m of historic drilling and 88,000m of core on site. With mineralization open in all directions across a 92 km² land package and grades exceeding peer averages, Kurupung presents a compelling platform for resource growth and revaluation.

Company Highlights

  • Advanced, de-risked flagship asset: The Kurupung Uranium Project hosts a 20.6M lb historical resource at above-peer grades (0.07 percent U3O8), supported by extensive prior drilling.
  • Significant growth potential: Mineralization is open in all directions across a 92 sq km land package, with shallow drilling to date and high-grade zones outside the current resource.
  • Low-cost, scalable discovery: Proven, repeatable geology with discovery costs as low as US$0.31/lb, supporting efficient resource expansion.
  • Active drilling catalyst: More than 5,000m drill program underway in Q2 2026, with assays and an updated resource estimate expected by year-end.
  • Deep value opportunity: Trading at US$0.58/lb EV/MI&I versus ~US$2.90/lb peer average, offering strong re-rating potential amid a rising uranium market

This U92 Energy profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

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