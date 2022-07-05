GamingInvesting News

Strategy Game Follows the Epic Story of Fallen Lords Rebuilding their Kingdoms –

A popular real-time strategy game that swept through mainland China and reached No. 1 on the iOS download charts in December of 2021 is now set to be released globally in mid-July 2022 . Era of Conquest will be released simultaneously on multiple terminals worldwide, setting the stage for a global competition among players across platforms.

Era of Conquest

Era of Conquest is the latest masterpiece created by the 4399 Elite Team, taking more than three years to develop. It tells the epic story of a group of fallen lords from different civilizations who are returning to glory on the continent of Terra for the sake of alliance and honor. By summoning historical legends, gathering special corps, and forming partnerships, the lords strengthen the power of their clans to explore and widen their territory under the cover of fog. The ultimate goal of the lords is to defeat every enemy and build the strongest kingdom together with millions of allies.

The real-time strategy game was launched to mainland China on December 29, 2021 , and in just 10 days it became a "siege" craze. It topped the iOS download charts, earned a spot in the Top 5 gross charts in mainland China , and was featured on the front page of the Apple Store several times.

"The unique strategy mechanism and variety of military skill combinations built into the game made it immediately popular and earned the praises of millions of players," said the developer. "We were thrilled with the reception to the game in China and are confident it will be met with incredible excitement across the globe. This is a one-of-kind gaming experience that won't disappoint."

Era of Conquest will be available on all platforms across data, with the ability to play on mobile devices, computers, and consoles in more than 200 countries and regions. The game also supports AI translation in 19 different languages, including English, Chinese, Korean, German, Japanese, French, Spanish and Arabic—making it easy to communicate with players worldwide and offering a genuine world competition experience. To establish fair competition, only strategic decisions can determine the final victory or defeat.

Download Era of Conquest on Google Play beginning mid July, 2022. For more information, please visit https://eoc.4399game.com/

Press Contact:
Contact Name: Dove
Contact Phone: 7188830287
Contact Email: 339890@email4pr.com

Era of Conquest

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/era-of-conquest-set-for-worldwide-early-access-debut-following-overwhelming-response-from-mainland-china-players-301580520.html

SOURCE Era of Conquest

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PLUR Announces TMR.WORLD Metaverse Through Treasure Hunt

  • PLUR concluded a treasure hunt with Easter Eggs in their NFT
  • PLUR is launching a new Metaverse, TMR.WORLD
  • All PLUR Ape Club NFT Owners will gain a free piece of land in TMR.WORLD

- PLUR, a highly detailed 3D NFT project, has concluded a 28-hour-long treasure hunt where the community worked together to discover encrypted easter eggs in each NFT image that ultimately reveals a new metaverse project, TMR.WORLD.

PLUR users receives free land in new metaverse, TMR.WORLD

NFT Inception
After the treasure hunt, the community discovered another NFT within their PLUR Ape Club NFT. This new hidden NFT constitutes a piece of land in TMR.WORLD, making this the first project on the entire Ethereum blockchain to incorporate an NFT inside an NFT . The team has put together massive efforts and time on development and research to focus on the project instead of its profits, showcasing the potential growths of this project.

The Metaverse of Tomorrow
The team looks forward to creating the first metaverse with superb quality graphics along with endless possibilities. TMR.WORLD has determined two directions that can be implemented when the project is established - The voxelization of game content and socialization of gameplay . Game voxelization can effectively solve R&D and content efficiency problems, so as to carry a larger scale of players. The socialization of gameplay is also an attempt under the technical bottleneck of blockchain where PLUR is able to make socializing more fun in gaming.

"We believe that the biggest opportunity in the Metaverse is still in the Gaming industry. However, challenges in the technical efficiency of Web3 still exist, especially in terms of high-concurrency data processing. We hope to connect creators and players to build a strong and vibrant ecosystem, which can bring a better social experience while carrying a larger player scale." said Ejan, Founder of PLUR.

Into The Future
Currently, TMR.WORLD is projected to launch in the first half of 2023. The team is also looking to implement GameFi (Game + Finance) in the future where players will be able to obtain economic incentives, allowing the metaverse to become a play-to-earn game.

About PLUR
PLUR officially launched its NFT collection of 8585 high-definition 3D versions of Apes on May 14, 2022 , with free minting to the public. A Livestream was hosted on May 21, 2022 , on the REVEAL of PLUR, where the team synchronized 216GB of image resources to the blockchain, averaging each NFT to be approximately 25.74MB. During the next week, launched the easter egg event, creating the first decrypted NFTs in Ethereum history.

About TMR.WORLD
TMR.WORLD is a voxelized metaverse social game that features superb quality graphics, an open world with unlimited possibilities, the ability to create and build beautiful homes for free, and the chance to connect with players all over the world. Creators will then be able to create and own the world with their friends by forming their own town or city along with their own economy, system, culture and civilization. The system of each world is independent but players will be able to access other communities throughout the metaverse.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plur-announces-tmrworld-metaverse-through-treasure-hunt-301580311.html

SOURCE PLUR

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pixelworks Powers ROG Phone 6 Series to New Benchmark for Mobile Gaming Experience

High Refresh Rate Display Coupled with Premium Visual Processing Brings Best-in-Class Visual Quality to Consumers

Pixelworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions today announced the recently launched ASUS ROG Phone 6 series integrates the Company's visual processing solutions, including industry-leading HDR technology, professional color calibration, DC Dimming and other advanced features. In addition to providing an authentic visual experience with great eye-comfort for all ASUS users, the ROG Phone 6 model sold in China will be offered in collaboration with Tencent Games, a division of Tencent producing uniquely vibrant colors with greater contrast and even more visual details for Tencent gaming contents.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Project Twelve Makes NFT History Breaking Record for Most NFT Holders

Amid surging popularity of Web3 gaming platform Project Twelve, Genesis Soul-Bound NFT airdrop receives over 500,000 claims in under one week, catapulting Project Twelve to record breaking status as Web3 leader with the largest number of NFT holders and airdrop claims.

- As a pioneer of Web3 gaming, Project Twelve's (P12) recently revealed Genesis Soul-Bound NFT airdrop was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the gaming community. In the first week since its launch on June 27th over 500,000 NFTs were claimed and this number continues to rise exponentially. The airdrop event attracted game developers and players around the globe from areas including the US, Greater China Japan South Korea Singapore Europe and others. Nearly 70% of participants joined through referrals, reflecting strong organic growth.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

X1 Esports & Entertainment

X1 Esports & Entertainment retains Clarkham Capital for investor relations and consulting services

X1 Esports & Entertainment (CSE: XONE) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a games & media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Clarkham Capital (" Clarkham ") to provide investor relations and consulting services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investor community.

As part of the Company's German investor engagement campaign (the " Campaign "), Clarkham will provide services including, but not limited to, the preparation of articles and coverages on multiple financial platforms and newsletters, digital contents, and translation and distribution of press releases in Germany. Clarkham will also act as the listing agent for the Company in Germany.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Internet Vikings Are Transitioning to The Next Chapter Under New Management

Global iGaming hosting services provider Internet Vikings has appointed Rickard Vikström as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. As of July 1, 2022 the award winning hosting provider will continue its journey towards further global expansion under new leadership.

Rickard has over 20 years of experience in the hosting industry and is one of Internet Vikings' founders. Rickard takes on his new responsibilities having established a number of successful businesses throughout his 15-year entrepreneurial career. He is also an active board member of several other companies.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2022 Worldwide Tournament Begins in September & the Official Website Opens Today

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament starting Friday, September 9th . Additionally, the official website ( https:www.tsubasa-dreamteam.comdcsen ) is now open. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

The Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team worldwide tournament Dream Championship 2022 will begin Friday, September 9, 2022. Be sure to check out the in-app notifications and Dream Championship 2022 official website (https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/). The previous tournament, Dream Championship 2021, was held online from September to December 2021. The champion from 2021 will also participate in the Dream Championship 2022 Final Tournament.

The Dream Championship is an official tournament for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team hosted by KLab Inc. for players 18 years old and above. The tournament will use the mobile game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, which is available on the App Store, Google Play Store, and HUAWEI AppGallery.

The first Dream Championship was held in 2019 and this year marks its fourth installment which will be held exclusively online. The tournament was created as the ultimate chance for players to face off against strong opponents from all over the world to decide who is number one.

Dream Championship 2022 Overview

The Online Qualifiers will be held in-game from Friday, September 9th . After that, the Final Regional Qualifiers will be held online and will consist of 4 blocks representing different regions of the world.

The top 7 rated players as of November 2022 will advance to the Finals in addition to the top 8 players who win the Final Regional Qualifiers and the winner of Dream Championship 2021. There will be a total of 16 players who will compete in the Finals to decide this year's champion.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+


Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game


Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)


Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)


Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en


Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en


Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen


Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/


Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48


Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA



©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-dream-championship-2022-worldwide-tournament-begins-in-september--the-official-website-opens-today-301578418.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

