EQUINOX ANNOUNCES HOUSE OF EQUINOX, AN IMMERSIVE EXPLORATION OF ALIVENESS

The exclusive four-day New York City experience, presented by American Express, brings Equinox's philosophy of Aliveness to life through movement, recovery, and sensory experiences
Equinox, the authority in high-performance luxury lifestyle, announces House of Equinox, an immersive wellness experience presented by American Express at Thirty-Five Off Madison in New York City from November 12–15, 2026. The experience, exclusively available to eligible American Express Card Members through the Premium Events Collection™, is designed to explore what it truly means to feel alive, discovering the connection between physical energy, emotional vitality, and human connection.
Rooted in Equinox's belief that living well extends far beyond physical fitness, House of Equinox brings the brand's Aliveness philosophy to life through a series of thoughtfully designed environments that engage the body, mind, and senses. The experience reflects Equinox's continued commitment to redefining high-performance living, moving beyond traditional measures of health to explore the moments, emotions, and connections that make life feel extraordinary.
"At Equinox, we've always believed that living well is about more than physical performance. It's about how you feel, the energy you bring to each day, and the experiences that make you feel truly alive," said Parinda Muley, SVP, CoS & Strategic Partnerships at Equinox. "House of Equinox brings that philosophy into a physical space, inviting people to experience the power of movement, recovery, and connection in an entirely new way."
"Wellness is a passion for our Card Members and House of Equinox is a meaningful way to immerse them in the best the industry has to offer," said Kristina Hunt, Vice President, Enterprise Events and Experiences, American Express. "The experience reflects the commitment of the Premium Events Collection to create exceptional experiences that bring eligible Card Members closer to the things they love."
The experience builds on Equinox's recently introduced Aliveness Index, original research exploring the dimensions that contribute to how alive people feel. At a time when wellness is increasingly defined by data, metrics, and optimization, House of Equinox invites guests to reconnect with the more human elements of wellbeing: energy, presence, connection, awe, desire, and emotional vitality.
Designed as a journey through three distinct acts, House of Equinox will offer guests a multisensory exploration of Aliveness:
- Act I: Physical Energy & Mental Aliveness — A dedicated recovery environment featuring guided soft tissue techniques and advanced muscle recovery tools from Hyperice, designed to awaken physical vitality and reinforce the connection between body and mind.
- Act II: Awe, Wonder & Connection — A tranquil, eucalyptus-inspired environment featuring a guided yoga experience that encourages guests to slow down, find presence, and reconnect with themselves and others through movement.
- Act III: Desire & Emotional Vitality — An immersive sonic meditation experience incorporating sound bowls and PEMF red-light mats, designed to encourage emotional renewal, reflection, and anticipation of what comes next.
For additional information, including eligibility and ticketing details, visit here.
ABOUT EQUINOX
Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. More than 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it defined, operating over 100 full-service fitness clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami, and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto, and Vancouver. Each club features a bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. The company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal coaching, Pilates, spa services, apparel, and food & beverage. For more information, visit Equinox.com.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.
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SOURCE Equinox Group