Epsilon Energy Ltd. Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (" Epsilon " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2025 earnings release on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 after the market close and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the "Epsilon Energy Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call."

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Z4tohzO8 . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website ( www.epsilonenergyltd.com ) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Alberta, Canada.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


