Epsilon Energy Ltd. Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Epsilon Energy Ltd. Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2026 earnings release on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 after the market close and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the "Epsilon Energy First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call."

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vCctDJ0X. A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com 


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