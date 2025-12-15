ENvue Medical Appoints Veteran Healthcare-Industry Executive, David Johnson, as Chairman

ENvue Medical Appoints Veteran Healthcare-Industry Executive, David Johnson, as Chairman

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) ("ENvue" or the "Company"), a medical technology company specializing in non-invasive therapeutic systems, today announced the appointment of David Johnson as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Johnson will work alongside CEO, Doron Besser, and the existing leadership team.

David Johnson, newly appointed Chairman of ENvue, stated, "We believe ENvue is at the forefront of advanced feeding-tube placement technology, which has been validated in the market and extensively used in the clinic across 38 hospitals in the US. In my opinion, the Company's unique feeding tube placement system that utilizes advanced methods of navigation, integrated sensors and body mapping has the potential to dramatically change the current standard of care in our country. I look forward to a successful 2026 and to working with Doron and the management team as they scale ENvue's platform and execute the Company's next phase of growth. Beyond the strength of the technology, I see a clear opportunity to build ENvue into a leading enteral feeding company through disciplined commercial expansion, broader hospital adoption, and continued platform development."

David Johnson is a seasoned healthcare executive and board leader with more than 30 years of experience across the medical technology and biotechnology industries. Most recently, Mr. Johnson served as Chairman of Advanced Medical Balloons (AMB), where he guided the company through its acquisition by Stryker. Previously, he served as Executive Chairman of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) and as Chairman of HyperMed Imaging, Inc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Johnson held senior leadership roles at ConvaTec, including serving as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, and played a leadership role in the $4.1 billion sale of ConvaTec from Bristol-Myers Squibb to Avista Capital Partners and Nordic Capital. Mr. Johnson also served as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. and held leadership positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Zimmer Inc.

Doron Besser, CEO of ENvue Medical, commented, "As we prepare to increase the number of hospital centers utilizing our 510(k) FDA-cleared feeding-tube placement system in 2026, I am pleased to welcome David Johnson as Chairman of our Company. I firmly believe that David's extensive experience in healthcare and the public markets, as well as a proven leadership, make him an important asset at this critical inflection point. There is currently a high unmet need for innovation in feeding-tube placement to provide a safe and rapid adult patient experience, while we actively pursue additional FDA 510(k) clearances to expand the ENvue platform into neonatal and pediatric populations. We believe our technology is emerging as that solution and the addition of David's experience will strengthen our board and support the execution of the strategy we are driving to succeed for our shareholders."

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company advancing both non-invasive and minimally invasive solutions across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

  • Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.
  • ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Holdings, Corp., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical's platforms, anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability and implementation of ENvue Medical's products, market interest in the Company's technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company's existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
PH: (212) 896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com

