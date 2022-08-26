Technology NewsInvesting News

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted its notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase outstanding common shares of the Company ("Shares") on the open market in accordance with the rules of the TSX.

The Company is authorized to purchase up to 2,401,064 Shares under the normal course issuer bid, representing 10% of its public float, as of August 22, 2022. As of that date, there were 47,540,874 Shares issued and outstanding. The average daily trading volume of the Shares for the six months ended July 31, 2021, calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX, was 55,199 Shares. Enterprise is subject to a daily repurchase limit of 25% of such volume, being 13,799 Shares, except where such purchases are made in accordance with the block purchase exemption under TSX rules.

Enterprise intends to renew the normal course issuer bid effective August 30, 2022 and continue the bid until August 29, 2023 or such earlier time as the bid is completed or terminated at the option of the Company. All Shares purchased under this bid will be purchased in the open market through the facilities of the TSX or alternative Canadian trading systems at the prevailing market price at the time of such transaction. Shares acquired under the bid will be cancelled. During the past 12 months, the Company has purchased an aggregate of 1,663,000 Shares (of a maximum of 2,670,778 Shares) at a weighted average price of $0.29 per Share.

Enterprise's Board of Directors has authorized the normal course issuer bid as it is believed that the purchase of the Shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid is in the best interest of shareholders as the Shares may become available at prices that make an attractive investment and appropriate use of the Company's funds.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information, as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that is not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward-looking information relating to the Company's intention to purchase Shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid, the number of Shares to be purchased, the timing of such purchases and the impact of such purchases on the value of the remaining Shares. Actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Enterprise Group
E:CA
Enterprise Group Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), emphasizing technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for small to Tier One resource clients, is pleased to announce its Q2 2022 results.

Three months
June 30, 2022		Three months
June 30, 2021		Six months
June 30, 2022		Six months
June 30, 2021
Revenue$5,297,685 $3,225,543 $12,927,103 $9,084,830 
Gross margin$1,610,18830%$580,31218%$5,131,97340%$3,306,69936%
Adjusted gross margin(1)(2)$1,610,18830%$120,9504%$5,131,97340%$2,046,82123%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)$1,015,97819%$(394,835)(12)%$4,045,80331%$1,070,54712%
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income$(513,268) $(1,626,547) $1,164,744 $(1,532,910) 
(Loss) income per share - Basic$(0.01) $(0.03) $0.02 $(0.03) 
(Loss) income per share - Diluted$(0.01) $(0.03) $0.02 $(0.03) 


(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".
(2) The Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and Rent Subsidy Programs ended in October 2021. Starting in Q4 2021 to provide further comparability to pre-COVID operations, the Company has presented an Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the results of operations without any subsidy programs.

Enterprise Group Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

Enterprise Group Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2022. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

Oil and Gas Investing

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Third Quarter 2018

Enterprise Group Inc (TSX:E) (the “Company” or “Enterprise”), a consolidator of services to the energy sector; focused primarily on specialized equipment rental; today released its Q3 2018 results.

Consolidated:Three months ended
September 30, 2018		Three months ended
September 30, 2017 restated(2)		Nine months ended
September 30, 2018		Nine months ended
September 30, 2017 restated(2)
Revenue$4,846,989$5,706,413$14,897,845$16,954,144
Gross margin$593,073$1,272,241$1,406,447$4,444,766
Gross margin %12%22%9%26%
EBITDA(1)$33,164$859,338$(660,993)$2,425,178
Loss before tax$(1,521,703)$(1,070,240)$(5,151,460)$(3,207,509)
Net (loss) income$(1,100,220)$328,933$(1,244,714)$(1,308,998)
EPS$(0.02)$0.01$(0.02)$(0.02)

(1) Identified and defined under “Non-IFRS Measures”.
(2) In March 2018, the Company closed a transaction to divest substantially all the assets of CTHA. The net operations of CTHA, including the prior period, are presented as a single amount in the consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss).

Oil and Gas Investing

Enterprise Group Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Enterprise Group Inc (TSX:E) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid to purchase outstanding common shares of the Company (“Shares”) on the open market in accordance with the rules of the TSX.

The Company is authorized to purchase up to 4,393,820 Shares under the normal course issuer bid, representing 10% of its public float, as of August 7, 2018. As of that date, there were 55,147,374 Shares issued and outstanding. The average daily trading volume of the Shares for the six months ended August 7, 2018, calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX, was 37,550 Shares. Enterprise is subject to a daily repurchase limit of 25% of such volume, being 9,387 Shares, except where such purchases are made in accordance with the block purchase exemption under TSX rules.

oil barrel and stock chart overlayed on map

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

In recent years, the global oil market has been impacted significantly by COVID-19 disruptions, price wars between oil-producing nations and now the Russia/Ukraine war.

The output control deal made between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 11 of the world’s top oil producers expired in 2020. With production increasing dramatically in April of that year following Russia’s decision not to approve further cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia, the de facto OPEC leader responded by offering its product at discounted prices and producing more oil.

In an oversupplied market suffering from a lack of demand, oil prices turned negative, shocking market participants. Finally, with some pressure from the US, Russia and OPEC finally came to an agreement to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) — the single largest output decrease in history.

small oil barrels on top of US money

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2022 in Review

The war in Ukraine was a major catalyst for oil and gas prices during the first half of the year.

Hampered supply out Russia drove the cost of natural gas in Europe significantly higher, while a resurgence in oil demand following COVID-19 shutdowns and shipment disruptions pushed the cost of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude to 11 year highs. Supply challenges kept values elevated through Q1.

WTI crude started the year at US$75.88 a barrel, while Brent crude was selling for US$79.40. By the end of January, Brent crude had grown by US$10 to US$89.59; WTI crude followed suit, concluding the 31 day period at US$86.36.

ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING SERIES C PREFERRED SHARES

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) announces its intention to redeem in accordance with the terms of the Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C (the "Series C Shares") as set out in the Company's articles all of its 8,000,000 issued and outstanding Series C Shares on September 30, 2022 (the "Redemption Date") for a redemption price equal to US$25.00 per Series C Share, together with all accrued and unpaid dividends to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Price"), less any tax required to be deducted or withheld by the Company.

As outlined in an August 17, 2022 press release, AltaGas intends to use the net proceeds from the $250 million of 7.35% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 2 due August 17, 2082 to redeem or repurchase its outstanding Series C Shares.

Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation?

Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation?

Rising oil prices are often tied to dire headlines warning investors about the looming threat of inflation. But is there a causal relationship between the oil price and inflation?

Inflation devalues currencies and results in higher prices for consumer goods and services. In turn, the larger cost of living for consumers can negatively impact discretionary spending and economic growth.

Historically, higher oil prices have statistically correlated with inflation. As prices for oil go up, so do prices for goods that are dependent upon oil. For example, costs may increase for goods made from petroleum-based products such as plastics, or for goods such as fruits and vegetables that have traditionally been transported to market via gasoline- or diesel-powered trucks and trains.

TOURMALINE COMPLETES RISING STAR ACQUISITON AND FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Rising Star Resources Ltd. (the "Transaction"). The purchase price for the Transaction included 6,000,000 common shares ("Topaz Shares") of Topaz Energy Corp. ("Topaz") currently owned by Tourmaline and $67,770,000 . In connection with this disposition of Topaz Shares, Tourmaline has filed an Early Warning Report as required by applicable securities laws.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.) (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.)

Required Early Warning Disclosure

This disclosure is being provided pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues , which also requires a report to be filed by Tourmaline with the regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report").

Prior to the Transaction, the Company held 51,149,494 Topaz Shares, representing approximately 35.5% of the issued and outstanding Topaz Shares. Following the closing of the Transaction, the Company holds 45,149,494 Topaz Shares, representing approximately 31.3% of the issued and outstanding Topaz Shares.

Tourmaline disposed of the Topaz Shares as part of a long-term plan to reduce its equity position as Topaz develops and continues to succeed as an independent royalty and infrastructure company. Tourmaline's reduction in Topaz equity is also consistent with its commitment to continue to reduce overall debt levels of Tourmaline and accelerate shareholder returns. The disposition will expand Topaz's free-trading share float and provide new and existing shareholders with enhanced trading liquidity which is in-line with Topaz's strategic objectives.

Tourmaline intends to hold its Topaz Shares for investment purposes. Tourmaline may from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, acquire additional Topaz Shares or dispose of Topaz Shares through market transactions, public offerings, private agreement or otherwise.

The Early Warning Report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under Topaz's issuer profile. A copy of such report may also be obtained by contacting the secretary of Topaz, on behalf of Tourmaline, at telephone number (587) 747-4830.

Tourmaline's head office is located at Suite 2900, 250 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H7 and Topaz's head office is located at Suite 2900, 250 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H7.

Reader Advisories

CURRENCY

All amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "forecast", "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "on track", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning Tourmaline's plans relating to the Common Shares The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Tourmaline.

Although Tourmaline believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Tourmaline can give no assurances that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Tourmaline, or its operations or financial results, are included in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis (See "Forward-Looking Statements" therein), Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ) or Tourmaline's website ( www.tourmalineoil.com ).

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Tourmaline undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

ABOUT TOURMALINE OIL CORP.

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-emission and lowest-cost natural gas in North America . We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

SOURCE Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/10/c3785.html

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (“the Quarter”). All dollar amounts are in United States dollars, and production amounts are on an average working interest (“WI”) before royalties basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel (“bbl”) and bbl per day (“BOPD”) amounts are based on WI sales before royalties. For per bbl amounts based on net after royalty (“NAR”) production, see Gran Tierra’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed August 8, 2022.
  • Average Total Production of 30,607 BOPD, Highest since Fourth Quarter 2019
  • Total Average Production Up 4% from First Quarter 2022 and 33% from Second Quarter 2021
  • Generated Net Income of $53 Million
  • Increased Adjusted EBITDA(1) to $140 Million, Up 286% Year-on-Year
  • Grew Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to $143 Million, Up 285% Year-on-Year
  • Increased Funds Flow from Operations(1) to $104 Million, Up 345% Year-on-Year, Highest since First Quarter 2013
  • Generated Free Cash Flow(1)of $38 Million
  • Credit Facility Repaid in Full
  • As of June 30, 2022, Cash Balance of $109 Million and Net Debt(1) of $491 Million

Key Highlights of the Quarter:

  • Net Income: Gran Tierra generated net income of $53 million, up 275% from first quarter 2022 (“the Prior Quarter”), and versus a net loss of $18 million in second quarter 2021.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share: Gran Tierra generated earnings of $0.14 per share, up from $0.04 per share in the Prior Quarter and compared to a net loss of $0.05 per share in second quarter 2021.
  • Significant Growth in Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: The Company realized net cash provided by operating activities of $143 million, up 285% from second quarter 2021.
  • Highest Funds Flow from Operations(1) since First Quarter 2013: Funds flow from operations(1) increased to $104 million, the highest since first quarter 2013, which was up 19% from the Prior Quarter and up 345% from second quarter 2021. On a diluted per share basis funds flow from operations was $0.28, which was up from $0.06 per share in second quarter 2021 and up from $0.23 per share in the Prior Quarter.
  • Strong Free Cash Flow(1): Gran Tierra generated free cash flow(1) of $38 million while completing the majority of the Company’s development programs in Acordionero and Costayaco.
  • Rapid Debt Reduction: Gran Tierra has repaid its credit facility. In only two years, Gran Tierra fully paid down its credit facility balance from $207 million to zero, which demonstrates the Company’s commitment to rapidly reduce debt with its free cash flow(1). As of June 30, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of $109 million and net debt(1) of $491 million. The Quarter’s net debt to annualized EBITDA(1) ratio was below 1.0 times and the Company is targeting a long-term net debt to EBITDA ratio of under 1.0 times at an assumed $60/bbl Brent oil price.
  • Annual Production Growth: Production was in-line with the budget and averaged 30,607 BOPD, up 4% compared to the Prior Quarter and 33% from second quarter 2021.
  • Additional Key Financial Metrics:
    • Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures of approximately $65 million were higher than the Prior Quarter’s level of $41 million, as the majority of Gran Tierra’s capital programs in both Costayaco and Acordionero were completed during the Quarter.
    • Increased Oil Sales: The Brent oil price averaged $111.98/bbl, up 14% from the Prior Quarter and up 62% year-on-year. Gran Tierra generated oil sales of $206 million, up 18% from the Prior Quarter and 113% from the second quarter of 2021. The significant annual increase in oil sales was driven by the Company’s 33% increase in quarterly production year-on-year, combined with the increase in the Brent oil price over the same period.
    • Strong Operating Netback(1)(2): The Company’s operating netback(1)(2) of $59.62/bbl was the highest netback since third quarter 2014, and was up 14% from the Prior Quarter and up 81% year-on-year. This strong annual increase was driven by Gran Tierra’s 33% rise in quarterly production year-on-year and the strong growth in the Brent oil price.
    • Operating Expenses: Compared to the Prior Quarter, Gran Tierra’s operating expenses increased 8% to $14.38/bbl, up from $13.34/bbl, due to higher workover and power generation costs. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, operating expenses increased by 12% on a per bbl basis, primarily as a result of workover costs.
    • Other Expenses:
      • The quality and transportation discount increased 3% to $13.00 per bbl, compared to $12.57 per bbl in the Prior Quarter, because of widening Castilla and Vasconia oil price differentials to Brent.
      • General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses before stock-based compensation were $2.86 per bbl, down from $2.97 per bbl in the Prior Quarter and $3.49 per bbl in second quarter 2021. This decrease was driven by the Company’s higher sales volumes in the Quarter.

Message to Shareholders

