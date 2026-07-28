Engineer Gold Mines Exploration Program Underway

(TheNewswire)
July 28, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC, Canada Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX-V: EAU | OTC: EGMLF | WKN: A3EEVJ ) is pleased to announce the 2026 Phase I exploration program is underway on its 100% owned Engineer Gold Project, located 30 kilometres southwest of Atlin in northwestern British Columbia (see News Release dated April 29, 2026). This large property comprises 18,319 hectares covering a 25 kilometre long contiguous claim block and hosts the historic Engineer Gold Mine ("Engineer"), the TAG Property ("TAG"), the Wann River Prospect ("Wann"), plus numerous additional mineral occurrences.
The first phase of the 2026 program consists of soil and rock sampling at Engineer, soil geochemistry and an in depth core review and resampling at TAG. The Company is fully permitted to follow this with a Phase II program consisting of diamond drilling, excavator trenching and induced polarization geophysical surveys in the Engineer Mine area. Phase II plans will be announced once finalized.
The Engineer Project hosts multiple styles of mineralization including high-grade epithermal gold-silver veins, polymetallic veins, and structurally controlled bulk tonnage style gold systems.
Engineer Gold Mine
Phase I program is designed to expand the Engineer Mine's high grade gold mineralization and adjacent bulk tonnage targets along strike of previously identified structural corridors labelled Shear A and Shear B. These structures have been traced by geophysics and geochemistry for over 3 kilometres to the south of the past producing Engineer Mine. Phase I work will include an expanded soil and rock sampling program.
TAG Property
As well, Phase I work includes a rigorous core review and infill core sampling program at the TAG property 6 km north of the Engineer Mine. From 2006-2008, a total 11,520 metres of diamond drilling in 69 holes was competed at TAG ((Fekete and Simper (2009), Fekete and Skinner (2007); ARIS reports #30931 and #29581). Highlights from the historical diamond drilling results include:
|
HOLE #
|
FROM (m)
|
TO (m)
|
WIDTH (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
TAG06-23
|
127.3
|
154.0
|
26.7
|
1.7
|
5.1
|
Including
|
127.3
|
132.0
|
4.7
|
3.5
|
4.4
|
TAG07-29
|
79.6
|
114.6
|
35.0
|
1.3
|
5.9
|
TAG08-51
|
86.9
|
111.2
|
24.3
|
1.8
|
7.4
|
TAG08-59
|
104.2
|
146.3
|
42.1
|
1.5
|
8.05
Recent on site core re-examination at TAG has indicated that several drill intercepts crossing the identified mineralized trend were not fully sampled, and in some instances, samples were not collected adjacent to those hosting significant gold values. Once the infill and expanded drill core sampling is completed a detailed model of the TAG results will be produced to target areas for potential expansion of the gold mineralization and to facilitate completing an updated resource estimate for TAG.
Additional soil geochemical sampling will be completed at TAG as prior sampling returned anomalous gold and silver values uphill from the known mineralization indicating the potential for a subparallel second mineralizing structure.
Qualified Person
Linda Dandy, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43- 101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.
About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.
The Engineer Gold Project encompasses approximately 18,319 hectares in northwestern British Columbia and is subdivided into three principal target areas: the Engineer Gold Mine, the TAG Property, and the Wann River prospect.
ENGINEER GOLD MINE
The historic Engineer Gold Mine is a past-producing, underground gold-silver operation. Historical production between 1910 and 1952 totalled approximately 14,263 tonnes grading 39.4 g/t (1.15 oz/ton) gold and 19.5 g/t (0.57 oz/ton) silver (BC Minfile 104M014).
In 2011, an historical Inferred Mineral Resource as defined under National Instrument 43-101, including only the Engineer and Double Decker veins, was completed (Snowden, 2011, amended and restated in 2018, O'Brien et al - www.sedarplus.ca). The historical resource, based on a 5.0 g/t gold cut-off, gave an inferred mineral resource of 25,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 19 g/t.
The historical mineral resource was calculated using mining industry standard practices and is deemed to be reliable and relevant in that it demonstrates the mineral potential of the property. This estimate was based on the following method and parameters: (1) VLP (long section) approach with projection of mineralized shoots down-dip and along strike based on surface exposure and/or underground development; (2) The global grade applied to each vein structure is based on a probabilistic approach, with grades assigned to domains from historical production figures; (3) All grades were diluted to minimum stoping width of 1 m; and (4) A density factor of 2.8 t/m3 was used which is believed to be conservative.
A Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources, and Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources. The historical estimate is provided for information purposes only and should not be relied upon. A thorough review of all historic data performed by an independent QP, along with additional exploration work, including diamond drilling, is required to confirm results and to produce a current mineral resource estimate.
TAG PROPERTY
The TAG Property is located approximately 6 kilometres north of the historic Engineer Mine and is associated with a 6 km long structurally controlled mineralized system related to splays off of the Llewellyn Fault. The majority of the diamond drilling to date has concentrated on the southern 2 km section of the structure. Significant historical diamond drill intervals from TAG include: Hole TAG06-23 which assayed 1.7 g/t Au and 5.1 g/t Ag over 26.7 m (including 3.52 g/t Au over 4.7 m); hole TAG07-29 which assayed 1.3 g/t Au and 5.9 g/t Ag over 35.0 m; TAG08-51 which assayed 1.8 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag over 24.3 m; and TAG08-59 which assayed 1.5 g/t Au and 8.05 g/t Ag over 42.1 m (Fekete and Simper (2009), Fekete and Skinner (2007); ARIS reports #30931 and #29581).
WANN RIVER PROSPECT
The Wann River prospect is located 4 kilometres south of the Engineer Mine and represents a highly prospective, underexplored target. Exploration work to date has identified a mineralized corridor approximately 800 metres by 180 metres in extent. While mineralization at the Engineer Mine and TAG Property is characteristic of epithermal-style systems, the Wann River prospect represents an orogenic gold target associated with the prolific Llewellyn Fault and has returned significant gold and silver values, including a quartz grab sample of 263 g/t gold and 1,350 g/t silver from the Lum showing (Aspinall (2011); ARIS Report #32004).
Historic diamond drilling of 17 holes in 2011 returned numerous gold and silver intercepts. The most significant intervals were from hole WR030211 which assayed 11.3 g/t Au and 76.2 g/t Ag over 1 m, and hole WR040111 assaying 11.3 g/t Au and 94.8 g/t Ag over 1.0 m (Aspinall, 2011; BC ARIS Report #32478). In addition to prior drilling, Wann River has undergone several surface sampling programs which returned numerous elevated gold-silver and base metal values.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Spiro Kletas"
Spiro Kletas
CEO, President & Director
For further information please contact:
Tel: +1 604-669-6463
E-Mail: spiro@engineergoldmines.com
Website: engineergoldmines.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are not statements of historical fact and may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, intentions, objectives, strategies, future performance, and anticipated events or results.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, which are subject to change and may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.
There is no assurance that the anticipated events or outcomes described in these forward-looking statements will occur, or, if they do occur, what benefits Engineer Gold Mines will derive from them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, exploration results, the availability of financing, fluctuations in commodity prices, permitting and regulatory risks, operational risks, and other risks detailed in the Company's public disclosure record.
Forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Engineer Gold Mines assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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