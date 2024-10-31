Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Energy Technologies Limited

Energy Technologies Limited 1Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY), is pleased to release its Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended September 2024 (“1Q FY2025”).

Key highlights:

  • Quarterly cash receipts of A$3.2m, up 23% on June 2024 Quarter;
  • Net Cash operating outflows of $1.28m, a 52.6% improvement on June 2024 Quarter;
  • Renewable Energy Division becomes operational and records initial sales receipts of $328k;
  • Wholesale product agency/distribution agreement with Tratos Group finalised and implemented within the Purchased Sales Division;
  • On 12 September 2024, announced a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue to eligible shareholders to raise up to c. $12.7 million; and
  • $6.00m line of credit secured to support continued execution of the revised business plan including anticipated growth of the Renewable Energy and Purchased Sales divisions.
During 1Q FY2025, EGY recorded cash receipts of A$3.2m, up 23% on the immediately preceding quarter ending 30th June 2024 (“June 2024 Quarter”) facilitated by inaugural cash receipts in an amount of $328k from the Renewable Energy Division (as to which refer below).

The increased cash receipts and continued execution in respect of the previously announced revised business plan contributed to a significant reduction in 1Q FY2025 net cash operating outflows to $1.28m, a 52.6% improvement over the June 2024 Quarter.

The revised business plan re-focuses the Company from being predominantly concerned with the manufactured sales of specialised low voltage wires and cables to a broadening of commercial pursuits comprising:

  • adopting strict financial margin metrics for the Manufactured Sales Division, whereby – absent a compelling commercial rationale - low margin production orders are transferred to the Purchased Sales Division;
  • the commissioning of the of the Renewable Energy Division, which currently comprises the recently announced wholesale distribution agreement with the Gantner Group; and
  • the establishment of the Purchased Sales Division with the recently announced wholesale distribution agreement with the Tratos Group, which now enables EGY to offer the complete suite of medium and high voltage wires, cables and allied products.

As a consequence of the continued execution of the transformative business plan, EGY not only enjoyed its first sales from the Renewable Energy Division during 1Q FY2025 but importantly has been able to confidently commence tendering in this sector supported by the recent:

  • procurement of a $6.00m line of credit; and
  • launch of the c. $12.7m non-renounceable pro rata rights issue.

With the forgoing initiatives, EGY can now comfortably meet any working capital requirements arising from its’ enhanced business activities. In this respect the Board reserves the right to place the rights issue shortfall as the working capital requirements dictate.

EGY CEO Nick Cousins commented: “We are currently pursuing a range of tenders that extend beyond revenue opportunities in our Renewable Energy Division. EGY is strategically positioned to enhance revenue growth in both the Purchased Sales and Manufactured Sales divisions. Our ability to provide comprehensive solutions across low, medium, and high voltage wires, cables, and related products will enable us to capitalise on these opportunities effectively”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Energy Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – September 2024 Quarterly Update

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4C Report for the September 2024 Quarter and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.

Keep reading...Show less
Globe with clean energy sources around it.

Biden Admin Pledges US$428 Million for Clean Energy in Ex-Coal Regions

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday (October 22) that it has allotted US$428 million to accelerate clean energy manufacturing in former coal communities located across the US.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) selected 14 projects to receive funds, saying that the money will be distributed among 15 communities that have historically been dependent on coal production.

The move is part of the broader Investing in America agenda, which seeks to bolster the US economy by creating jobs, addressing energy supply chain vulnerabilities and transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

Keep reading...Show less
Environmental Clean Technologies Limited

COLDry Lignite-Nitrogen Fertiliser Demonstration

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (ASX: ECT) ("ECT" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with ESG Agriculture, advancing from the Heads of Agreement signed in July 2024. This marks a significant milestone in the progression of the COLDry Lignite-Nitrogen Fertiliser Project (“Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Expanded PAC Volumes Commence for $24M Reworld Contract

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the delivery of additional Powder Activated Carbon (“PAC”) volumes to Reworld, a global leader in sustainable waste solutions, from its Black Birch facility in Swainsboro, Georgia.

Keep reading...Show less
Silhouettes of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

What Does the US Election Mean for the Future of Cleantech?

The cleantech industry is poised for growth, but the upcoming US election will have implications for its future.

The two candidates, former US President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris, hold divergent views on climate change, the importance of clean energy and the impact the sector has on the economy.

It's clear this election will shape policies in the space for years to come. Here the Investing News Network examines both candidates to determine what either outcome could mean for the future of cleantech.

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals: Targeting Near-term High-purity Silica Production in Mongolia and British Columbia


Keep reading...Show less

Spectacular High-Grade Hits Continue to Extend Mineralisation Outside Resource

46% Antimony (Sb) & 1,022 g/t Silver Assay Results at the Mojave Project

Emyria and UWA in Partnership to Commercialise Novel Serotonin-Releasing Agents for Mental Health and Neurology

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 30 September 2024

