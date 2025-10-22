Energy Fuels Announces Call Details for Q3-2025 Earnings

Energy Fuels Announces Call Details for Q3-2025 Earnings

Conference Call and Webcast at 9:00 AM MT on Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements, and critical minerals, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 9:00 AM Mountain Time to discuss its financial results for Q3-2025. 

Financial results and other highlights will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Energy Fuels' management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference call access with the ability to ask questions:

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following link to easily register your name and phone number. After registering, you will receive a call immediately and be placed into the conference call.

Rapid Connect
URL:  https://registrations.events/easyconnect/7655336/recJXP7XJlxiqvVcR/

Alternatively, you may dial in to the conference call where you will be connected to the call by an Operator.

  • North American Toll Free: 1-800-715-9871
  • To view the webcast online:

Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/VAq1BqJXvOK

Conference Replay

  • Conference Replay Toronto: 1-647-362-9199
  • Conference Replay North American Toll Free: 1-800-770-2030
  • Conference Replay Entry Code: 7655336 #
  • Conference Replay Expiration Date: 11/11/2025

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities that process it further for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, Energy Fuels also produces advanced rare earth element products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is evaluating the potential recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging Targeted Alpha Therapy cancer treatments. Energy Fuels is also developing three additional heavy mineral sands projects: the Toliara Project in Madagascar; the Bahia Project in Brazil; and the Donald Project in Australia in which Energy Fuels has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. Energy Fuels is based in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and its common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." For more information on all Energy Fuels does, please visit http://www.energyfuels.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-call-details-for-q3-2025-earnings-302590830.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/22/c3398.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

