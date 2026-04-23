Energy Fuels Announces Call Details for Q1-2026 Earnings

Conference Call and Webcast at 9:00 AM MT on Thursday, May 7, 2026
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements, and critical materials, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 9:00 AM Mountain Time to discuss its financial results for Q1-2026.
Financial results and other highlights will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Energy Fuels' management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Conference call access with the ability to ask questions:
To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following link to easily register your name and phone number. After registering, you will receive a call immediately and be placed into the conference call.
Rapid Connect URL: https://registrations.events/easyconnect/1570580/receHltm4sQsOafy4/
Alternatively, you may dial into the conference call where you will be connected to the call by an Operator.
- North American Toll Free: 1-800-715-9871
- To view the webcast online:
Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/5n8mp53lbg1
Conference Replay
- Conference Replay Toronto: 1-647-362-9199
- Conference Replay North American Toll Free: 1-800-770-2030
- Conference Replay Entry Code: 1570580 #
- Conference Replay Expiration Date: 05/14/2026
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. critical materials company specializing in uranium, rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, vanadium, and the development of medical isotopes. Energy Fuels is the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate, used for nuclear energy generation. The Company owns the only fully licensed conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. – the White Mesa Mill in Utah – where it also produces REE products and evaluates medical isotope recovery for emerging cancer therapies. Additionally, Energy Fuels owns several producing and development uranium assets in the western United States and three heavy mineral sands/rare earths projects: the Vara Mada Project in Madagascar, Bahia Project in Brazil, and Donald Project in Australia (through a joint venture with Astron Limited). Based in Lakewood, Colorado, its shares trade on the NYSE American ("UUUU") and TSX ("EFR"). For more details, visit http://www.energyfuels.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-call-details-for-q1-2026-earnings-302751019.html
SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/23/c4571.html