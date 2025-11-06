Endurance Further Expands Crown Zone with 14.03 gpt Gold and 1.46% Antimony over 5.2 Metres & 6.10 gpt Gold and 0.22% Antimony over 10.0 Metres

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG,OTC:ENDGF) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from six (6) additional drill holes from the Crown Zone at its 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project (the "Project"). Four (4) drill holes tested the Lower Crown target while two (2) drill holes tested the Upper Crown target, both 2024 drill discoveries. The Company also provides a Project update regarding the inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate, metallurgical testing, and new target generation. Highlights include:
Lower Crown Drilling - Royal Shear
- Drill hole DDH25-122A returned 14.03 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold & 1.46% antimony ("Sb") over 5.2 metres ("m") where it successfully intersected the mineralized Royal Shear structure along strike between the Lower Crown and Imperial Zones. This hole was a 30 m step-out from Lower Crown hole DDH25-113 that returned 5.63 gpt gold over 3.3 m (see press release July 29, 2025), and an 85 m step-out southeast from Imperial Zone.
- Drill hole DDH25-125 returned 6.10 gpt gold & 0.22% Sb over 10.0 m within the mineralized Royal Shear structure 50 m up-dip from the Lower Crown discovery hole of 7.61 gpt gold and 0.75% Sb over 5.7 m (see press release November 19, 2024).
- Drill holes DDH25-126 and DDH25-127 targeted the Royal Shear structure up-dip of DDH25-125. However, these holes intersected a fault-displaced chert unit rather than the anticipated mineralized Royal Shear structure. The presence of this interpreted oblique cross-fault structure in the footwall of the Royal Shear explains the absence of surface expression for the Lower Crown Zone.
- The Lower Crown Zone remains open for expansion along strike and to depth.
- These drill intersections are presented on a new vertical section of the Lower Crown Zone in Figure 3.
Upper Crown Drilling
- Drill holes DDH25-123 and DDH25-124 tested for continuation of the Upper Crown Zone along strike from the discovery hole DDH24-093 that intersected abundant Visible Gold within a quartz-carbonate vein assaying 147.5 gpt gold over 1.0 m (see press release November 19, 2024). All three holes were drilled from the same pad with different azimuths providing a 110 m strike length of the Upper Crown Zone.
- DDH25-123 returned 10.08 gpt gold over 3.8 m, including 17.38 gpt gold over 1.8 m
- DDH25-124 returned 1.83 gpt gold over 7.3 m, including 5.87 gpt gold over 1.3 m
- The Upper Crown Zone is located approximately 70 m into the structural footwall below the main Royal Shear structure. The Upper Crown Zone discovery remains open in all directions.
"The 2025 drilling program at the Crown Zone represents a significant milestone, demonstrating the potential for continuous mineralization along the 1.5-kilometre Royal Shear trend, encompassing both the Imperial and Eagle Zones," said Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO of the Company. "Over the next few months, we anticipate achieving additional milestones, including the completion of our inaugural mineral resource estimate and verification of recent developing surface discoveries, which are expected to further enhance the district's gold and antimony-related prospect potential."
All drill assay results are reported as core length intervals. True composite widths are estimated at 80% to 100% of core length. Highlighted intervals are reported in Table 1 below and the 2025 completed drill holes are shown on the updated plan map in Figure 1 and the Royal Shear inclined longitudinal section in Figure 2. A new vertical section of the Lower Crown Zone is shown in Figure 3.
Drill Statistics, Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate and Metallurgy
The 2025 drilling program was designed to test the Crown "Gap", a previously insufficiently drilled section of the Royal Shear connecting the Imperial and Eagle Zones. The program was successful in achieving encouraging intersection statistics within the Crown Gap with 13 drill holes intersecting greater than 10 gram*metres. Several of the 2025 holes returned multiple gold interceptions. The intersection statistics in the Crown Gap are consistent with prior high success statistics at the Eagle and Imperial Zones.
The Company successfully completed 6,864 m of diamond drilling in 20 drill holes in 2025 at its Reliance Gold Project. Gold assays have now been received for all drill holes, and these new results have been incorporated into the updated 3D geology model. The Reliance drill hole database now consists of 11,986 samples collected from 35,127 m of diamond drilling, 6,045 m of RC drilling, and 1,512 m of surface channel samples.
Marc Jutras P.Eng of Ginto Consulting Inc.("Ginto") has been contracted to complete the Mineral Resource Estimate. The revised 3D geology and mineralization model has been delivered to Ginto. The Company anticipates completion of the inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate by year-end or early in the New Year.
Concurrently with the Mineral Resource Estimate, metallurgical testwork is in progress with the current focus on flotation and associated testwork to maximize recovery to a high-grade gold (antimony) sulphide concentrate.
New Target Generation
During the 2025 field season, over 1,500 soil samples and 150 rock samples were collected. Assays are pending. Prospecting, mapping and preliminary portable XRF (pXRF) analysis indicate potential for discovery of several new gold prospects on trend of the Royal Shear as well as on several parallel structural trends.
Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept at site for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold are re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.
Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards, and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.
