Endeavour Silver Restores Guanaceví Mill to Full Capacity Following Trunnion Replacement

Endeavour Silver Restores Guanaceví Mill to Full Capacity Following Trunnion Replacement

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that repairs to the primary ball mill trunnion at its Guanaceví mine have been successfully completed and the replacement trunnion has been installed.

Following the successful completion of repairs, processing at Guanaceví returned to full capacity (see the September 22 news release here).

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier silver producer with three operating mines in Mexico and Peru and a robust pipeline of exploration projects across Mexico, Chile, and the United States. With a proven track record of discovery, development, and responsible mining, Endeavour is driving organic growth and creating lasting value on its path to becoming a leading senior silver producer.

Contact Information

Allison Pettit
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: apettit@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company driving organic growth and creating lasting value. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to adverse changes in commodity prices as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

EDR:CCtsx:edrnyse:exksilver investing
EDR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver

Keep Reading...
Nathan Harte, silver bars.

Silver Demand Rising, We're Boosting Production Now | Avino Silver & Gold Mines' Nathan Harte

Nathan Harte, CFO of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM,NYSEAMERICAN:ASM), discusses silver market trends, as well as the company's transition to a multi-asset producer.That transition is being driven by work at the La Preciosa mine in Mexico. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Paul Andre Huet, silver bars.

Silver Cycle Just Starting, in Growth Mode Now | Americas Gold and Silver's Paul Huet

Paul Huet, CEO of Americas Gold and Silver (TSX:USA,NYSEAMERICAN:USAS), shares his thoughts on silver and antimony, outlining the company's contributions to both markets. "As far as we're concerned, we're at the very beginning of a silver cycle," he said. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource... Keep Reading...
Silver Interest Strong, Building Next Major Miner | AbraSilver Resource's Jeremy Weyland

Silver Interest Strong, Building Next Major Miner | AbraSilver Resource's Jeremy Weyland

AbraSilver Resource (TSX:ABRA,OTCQX:ABBRF) COO Jeremy Weyland discusses the company's next catalysts as it moves toward a final investment decision for its Diablillos project."At AbraSilver we have a robust, world-class silver project — there's really nothing like that out there. And Argentina... Keep Reading...
Dan Dickson, Endeavour Silver.

Bullish on Silver, Now it's Time to Execute | Endeavour Silver's Dan Dickson

Dan Dickson of Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR,NYSE:EXK) shares his thoughts on silver supply and demand, as well as how his company is working to capitalize on the improved price."I'm bullish on silver, (and) I'm bullish on how people are going to invest in silver over the next little bit," he... Keep Reading...
Contango Silver & Gold: Updated MRE for Kitsault Valley Project, Upcoming Portfolio Milestones in 2027/2028

Contango's Kitsault: 2027/28 Milestones

Contango Silver & Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO,TSX:CTGO is progressing its project pipeline on time and on budget. The company has published an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its fully owned Kitsault Valley project in BC's Golden Triangle as of September 2026, and is targeting to wrap up... Keep Reading...
Peter Krauth, silver bars.

Peter Krauth: Silver Mania Still Ahead, Don't Get Caught in Bear Trap

Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor and Silver Advisor, weighs in on the state of the silver market and where he sees opportunity now. "The last couple of years belonged to silver. I think the next couple of years are going to belong to silver stocks," he said, noting that more... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Blackrock Silver Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

LaFleur Minerals Signs Definitive Gold and Silver Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners

VanadiumCorp and Université de Sherbrooke Announce Publication of Peer-Reviewed Research on Lac Doré Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite

Angkor Resources Reports University Study Supporting Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Potential at Andong Bor, Cambodia

Related News

litihium investing

EnergyX Inks 10 Year, US$2 Billion Lithium Deal with Trafigura

precious metals investing

Blackrock Silver Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

lithium investing

EU Hybrid EV Cap Sinks Chinese Lithium to 10 Month Low

copper investing

Codelco Halts El Teniente Mine After Landslide Kills Two

copper investing

Ivanhoe's Q3 Copper Output Rises, but Yearly Target Slips

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Signs Definitive Gold and Silver Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp and Université de Sherbrooke Announce Publication of Peer-Reviewed Research on Lac Doré Vanadiferous Titanomagnetite