Endeavour Silver Files Amended Terronera Technical Report

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that it has filed an amended technical report titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report of the Feasibility Study of the Terronera Project, Jalisco State Mexico - Amended " dated May 15, 2023, with an effective date of September 9, 2021 in respect of the Company's Terronera project (the " Amended Terronera Report "). The Amended Terronera Report addresses comments raised by the British Columbia Securities Commission in the course of a pre-filing review conducted by the BCSC at the Company's request.

The Amended Terronera Report amends the technical report titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study of the Terronera Project, Jalisco State, Mexico " dated October 21, 2021 and effective September 9, 2021 (the " Original Terronera Report ") and contains no material differences to the Original Terronera Report filed on October 25, 2021. A summary of the scientific and technical information contained in the Original Terronera Report can be found in the Company's news release dated September 9, 2021 . Two of the eight qualified persons who had prepared the Original Terronera Report were replaced by two new qualified persons.

A copy of the Amended Terronera Technical Report is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.edrsilver.com ), and is prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. Dale Mah, P. Geo, Vice President, Corporate Development of Endeavour, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing construction of the Terronera project and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Galina Meleger, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: 604-640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Pan American Silver Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today released its 2022 Sustainability Report (the "Report") describing Pan American's approach and performance in the areas of environment, social and governance ("ESG") in 2022. The Report also includes our 2023 goals for ESG performance. A Spanish version of the Report will be released shortly.

Highlights of Pan American's 2022 ESG performance include:

Top 10 Silver-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

There are many factors to consider when investing in silver-focused stocks, including the management team, the silver price and which companies are operating in the top silver-producing countries.

Knowing the top silver-producing countries can help investors understand the logic behind the exploration and development decisions that companies make. For example, high silver production in a particular country might indicate mining-friendly laws or high-grade deposits.

In 2022, Mexico was once again the world’s leading silver-producing country. Global silver production increased marginally for the period, rising to 26,000 metric tons (MT) due to a return to production in key countries following shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is an overview of the top silver-producing countries of 2022. Silver production stats are based on the latest data from the US Geological Survey.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp

Silver Hammer Mining Commenced a Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at its Silverton High-Grade Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at its 100%-owned high-grade Silverton Project in Nevada. The Company has engaged Precision GeoSurveys to complete surveys at both its Silverton and Eliza projects in Nevada.

"I am excited to announce the commencement of another year of exploration for Silver Hammer, and we are pleased to have engaged Precision for airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys in 2023," commented President & CEO Peter A. Ball. "The survey will provide us the final layer of technical data to assist in vectoring in on our current identified priority targets and permitted drill program at the Silverton Project in Nevada. This will be the first time in over 35 years any form of modern exploration will be completed over the Silverton Mine and property, and it will be exciting to review the results of what lays beneath the mine complex and property, where rock chip sampling yielded high grade silver at surface. We are pleased to commence this program ahead of schedule, which will assist in accelerating our exploration efforts across our portfolio. After the Silverton geophysical survey, the Company looks forward to completing a similar survey at the Eliza Silver Project in the summer of 2023."

SILVERCORP DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.0125 PER SHARE

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

SILVERCORP DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF US$0.0125 PER SHARE

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting held on May 25, 2023.

A total of 121,898,845 shares were represented at the meeting, being 44.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The voting results submitted by proxy are as follows:

