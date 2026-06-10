EMP METALS CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE FINANCING

EMP METALS CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE FINANCING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS,OTC:EMPPF) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering", see news release dated May 12, 2026, May 25, 2026 and May 27, 2026), by issuing 1,008,000 units ("Units") at $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of $504,000.

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Each Unit under the Offering consisted of one common share ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.70 per Share for a period of one (1) year from the date of issue.

All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from closing and the hold period contemplated in Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") policies.

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid finders a cash fee totaling $13,260 and issued a total of 26,520 Warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable at $0.70 per Share for a period of one (1) year from the date of issue.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the development costs of its Lithium Brine Properties in Saskatchewan and for general working capital purposes.

The securities to be offered under the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Master Services Agreement

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a master services agreement (the "Master Services Agreement") dated June 9, 2026 with Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads"), a company with operations in New York that provides strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services (the "Services"), to assist the Company in its investor awareness marketing campaign. Native Ads will assist the Company in enhancing its visibility with potential investors by providing the Services over a twelve month term, for a total cost of $150,000 (U.S.) for the first month of service commencing in Q2 of 2026, payable in advance, followed by a budget of $100,000 (U.S.) for the second and third month and an intended budget of $70,000 (U.S.) for each following month that the Company determines to continue. Pursuant to the Master Services Agreement, the Company may at its sole discretion, pause, discontinue, or extend the campaign.

Native Ads and its principal, Jon Malach, are arm's-length party to the Company. As of the date of this news release, to the knowledge of the company, neither Native Ads, nor any of its directors and officers, own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the company.

The contact information for Native Ads is as follows:

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N-249
New York, NY
10001
T: +1.866.773.3540
E: info@nativeads.com

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

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