EMP METALS APPROVED FOR UP TO $3.2 MILLION IN FUNDING FROM NGEN FOR PROJECT AURORA

EMP METALS APPROVED FOR UP TO $3.2 MILLION IN FUNDING FROM NGEN FOR PROJECT AURORA

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS,OTC:EMPPF) (OTCQB: EMPPF) (FSE: 9ST) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Next Generation Manufacturing Canada ("NGen"), the industry-led organization behind Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing, has approved up to $3.2 million in funding for Project Aurora.

EMP, in partnership with Saltworks Technologies Inc. ("Saltworks") on Project Aurora, will demonstrate an integrated, continuous‑flow lithium refining system from raw brine to battery‑grade chemicals. The project is designed to simplify lithium production, reduce costs, and de‑risk scale‑up through system‑level integration.

Saltworks will design, build, and operate a modular hub-and-spoke demonstration plant integrated with EMP Metals' horizontal lithium well and brine handling infrastructure at the Viewfield asset in Saskatchewan. The wellhead‑connected production spokes will convert raw brine into a refined, low volume, lithium‑rich solution, which will then be transported to a central conversion facility at Saltworks HQ for final processing into battery‑grade chemicals.

"Project Aurora exemplifies the innovative, system-level integration that Canada's advanced manufacturing sector needs to build resilient domestic supply chains for critical minerals.", said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. "By supporting this collaboration between EMP Metals and Saltworks, NGen is helping to de-risk and accelerate the development of next-generation lithium refining technologies that will strengthen Canada's position in the global energy materials market while driving economic growth in Saskatchewan and beyond."

Karl Kottmeier, CEO of EMP Metals, said, "Canada is expanding its lithium production to secure domestic and global supply chains by leveraging lithium brine technologies and refining projects like Project Aurora. NGen's financial support is integral to Canada's competitiveness and our project—one of the first direct wellhead connected, continuous flow demonstration plants in the country. We appreciate NGen's endorsement of our project as we forge ahead with Saltworks to build and operate our lithium refining facility."

Project Aurora is a joint initiative between EMP Metals Corp. and Saltworks Technologies aimed at simplifying lithium brine refining, reducing costs, and de‑risking scale‑up through a fully integrated system spanning from wellhead to battery‑grade lithium products. As part of the collaborative's launch, Saltworks will advance full-scale plant design and cost estimates for a 3,000+ tonne per year modular, repeatable commercial refinery for EMP Metals, utilizing data and insights from the demo plant project.

About NGen

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) is the industry-led, non-government not-for-profit organization leading Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. NGen connects manufacturers, technology developers, researchers, developers and policymakers across Canada's advanced manufacturing ecosystem. The organization works to accelerate the commercialization of advanced manufacturing technologies and strengthen Canada's industrial competitiveness.

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

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