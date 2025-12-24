EMP METALS AMENDS TEMBO LOAN FACILITY WITH A CONVERSION FEATURE AND EXTENDS LOAN BY 18 MONTHS

EMP METALS AMENDS TEMBO LOAN FACILITY WITH A CONVERSION FEATURE AND EXTENDS LOAN BY 18 MONTHS

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS,OTC:EMPPF) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended its previous US $3 million loan facility (the "Loan") with Tembo Capital Holdings Guernsey Limited ("Tembo") by entering into a convertible loan agreement (the "Convertible Loan Agreement") with Tembo whereby the maturity date of the Loan has been extended from December 31, 2025 to June 30, 2027, unless further extended by the parties, and permit all or any portion of the Loan to be converted by Tembo.

Under the terms of the Convertible Loan Agreement, Tembo will have the right to convert any or all of the Loan plus accrued interest into common shares of the Company (the "Conversion Shares") at a conversion price of $0.425 per Conversion Share.  The Loan will bear interest at 13.5% per annum on any portion of the Principal Sum owed by the Company for the duration the Loan remains outstanding.

The Company has also agreed to pay Tembo an arrangement fee of US$150,000, which will be satisfied by the issuance of as satisfied by the issuance of 485,294 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Arrangement Fee Warrants"), with each Arrangement Fee Warrant being exercisable to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$0.425 per share until two years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued under the Convertible Loan Agreement will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months from the date of issuance.

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/24/c8514.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EMP Metals CSE:EMPS Base Metals Investing
EMPS:CC
The Conversation (0)
EMP Metals

EMP Metals

Focused on Direct Lithium Extraction Brine Lithium Resources in Saskatchewan

Focused on Direct Lithium Extraction Brine Lithium Resources in Saskatchewan Keep Reading...
Steadright Grants Stock Options

Steadright Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire) December 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") Board of Directors has approved an additional 1,200,000 options at 0.28 cents according to the Rolling Stock Option Plan approved by... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 10, 2025, it has... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Sun Summit Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced in the Company's press releases on December 9, 2025 and December 12, 2025,... Keep Reading...
International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 22, 2025 were passed. All agenda items outlined in the information... Keep Reading...
Canada One Year-End Review 2025

Canada One Year-End Review 2025

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE,OTC:COMCF) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of the Company's 2025 key accomplishments at its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.2025 PROJECT... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Completes Acquisition of Past Producing Alpine Gold Mine, Appoints New Director

Copper Quest Completes Acquisition of Past Producing Alpine Gold Mine, Appoints New Director

//NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES// Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of November 14, 2025 and December 10,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CORRECTION: Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces $321,917 CEO Investment

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SICO

Steadright Grants Stock Options

Silverco Confirms No Material Change

Related News

Silver Investing

Craig Hemke: Silver, Gold's "Outstanding" Year — Will 2026 Bring a Repeat?

Oil and Gas Investing

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

Resource Investing

What is the Santa Claus Rally and Has it Arrived?

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Precious Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SICO

Precious Metals Investing

Silverco Confirms No Material Change