Emirates Orders 65 More Boeing 777X Airplanes

  • Largest 777X customer grows 777X order book to 270 jets
  • Order for 65 777-9s supports the airline's expansion amid growing travel demand

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Emirates announced today the world's largest international airline has placed its third order for 777X airplanes to fuel future expansion and meet growing travel demand. The new order for 65 777-9 passenger jets was announced during a signing at the Dubai Airshow.

Emirates, which has grown its global network with the Boeing 777 as its flagship, is one of the launch customers for the new 777X family and placed two previous orders totaling 205 airplanes. The new purchase brings Emirates' 777X order – consisting of the 777-9 and 777-8 models – to 270 airplanes, further cementing its position as the largest 777X customer.

"Emirates is already the world's largest Boeing 777 operator, and we are expanding our commitment to the program today with additional orders for 65 Boeing 777-9s," said HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive, Emirates Airline and Group. "This is a long-term commitment to our partnership with Boeing and to U.S. aerospace."

"Each of our aircraft on order have been carefully factored into Emirates' growth plan, which is aligned to Dubai's growth plans," Al Maktoum continued.

Building on the success of the 777, the 777-9 will be the world's largest twin-engine jet and set new standards in efficiency and passenger experience. The 777-9 will reduce fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces. Passengers will travel comfortably with a wider, more spacious cabin, better humidity levels, a smoother ride and more natural light.

"We are deeply honored that Emirates has once again selected the Boeing 777X to power its future as the airline refreshes its world-class fleet and expands its vaunted global network," said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Boeing has been a proud supporter of Emirates over the past 40 years as the airline has grown into one of the world's leading carriers and developed a reputation for excellence and innovation. We look forward to growing our partnership and for Emirates to fly Boeing airplanes for decades to come."

Major carriers around the world have selected the 777X and its robust design to handle high-capacity, long-range routes, including flights through harsh operational environments.

Boeing's 2025 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) projects sustained Middle East demand for widebody airplanes, with the region expected to need nearly 3,000 new widebody jets over the next 20 years.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.  

