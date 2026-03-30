Apollo Reports Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of New Executive Chair and Lead Director

Apollo Reports Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of New Executive Chair and Lead Director

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: APGO, OTCQB: APGOF, Frankfurt: 6ZF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on March 27, 2026. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval, as set out in the Company's management information circular, were approved by a majority of the votes cast, including: setting the number of directors at seven; electing all seven directors standing for election; re-appointing Davidson and Company LLP as auditors of the Company; and re-approving the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Detailed results of the total shares voted at the AGM are set out below.        

Nominees Total
Votes Cast 		Total
Votes For 		Total Votes
Withheld 		%
For 		%
Withheld
Andrew Bowering 15,225,264 15,040,924 184,340 98.79 1.21
Steven Thomas 15,225,264 15,212,924 12,340 99.92 0.08
Jocelyn Thompson 15,225,264 15,211,924 13,340 99.91 0.09
Ross McElroy 15,225,264 15,006,959 218,305 98.57 1.43
Alexander Tsakumis 15,225,264 15,192,424 32,840 99.78 0.22
Jacqueline Przybylowski 15,225,264 15,211,924 13,340 99.91 0.09
Thomas Peregoodoff 15,225,264 15,156,459 68,805 99.55 0.45
 
  Total
Votes Cast 		Total
Votes For 		Total Votes
Withheld 		%
For 		%
Withheld
Appointment of Auditors 15,225,264 15,214,314 10,950 99.93 0.07
 
  Total
Votes Cast 		Total
Votes For 		Total Votes
Against 		%
For 		%
Against
Omnibus Incentive Plan 15,225,264 15,193,915 31,349 99.79 0.21
           

In addition, Apollo is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peregoodoff as Executive Chair of the Board and Mr. Thomas as Lead Independent Director, each effective immediately.

Mr. Peregoodoff brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served in senior leadership positions at Apollo, where he played a key role in shaping the Company's strategic direction and advancing its growth initiatives. His deep understanding of Apollo's operations, combined with his strong capital markets experience, positions him well to support the Company through its next phase of development.

Mr. Peregoodoff also previously worked alongside Apollo's President and CEO, Ross McElroy, at BHP. This shared history and alignment are expected to further strengthen Apollo's leadership as the Company continues to execute on its strategy.

Ross McElroy, President and CEO of Apollo, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Peregoodoff as Executive Chair of the Board and Mr. Thomas as the Lead Independent Director. Having worked closely with Tom at BHP, I have seen firsthand his leadership, strategic thinking, and operational skills. His prior involvement with Apollo, combined with his deep understanding of our business, make him ideally suited to support management as we continue to advance our projects and deliver for our shareholders."

The Company also notes that Andrew Bowering will continue to play an active role, serving as a Director, key advisor, and spokesperson for Apollo. As a significant shareholder, Mr. Bowering remains fully committed to working closely with the management team and the Board in guiding the Company's strategy and driving long-term value creation for all shareholders.

Andrew Bowering, commented: "As the founder and one of the larger shareholders of Apollo, I am thrilled to see Tom take on this key role and I am excited to support the strong operational pairing of Tom and Ross going forward. In my opinion, the Company just got stronger."

ABOUT Apollo Silver Corp.
Apollo is advancing the second largest undeveloped primary silver project in the U.S. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite and zinc credits – recognized as critical minerals essential to the U.S. energy, industrial and medical sectors. The Company also holds an option on the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major carbonate replacement (CRD) deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an experienced and award-winning management team, Apollo is well positioned to advance the assets and deliver value through exploration and development.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ross McElroy
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@apollosilver.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's plans and objectives; the expected contributions of members of the Board of Directors and management; and the Company's strategy and future growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of the management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may have caused actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company's projections and estimates; realization of mineral resource estimates, interest and exchange rates; competition; stock price fluctuations; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; insurance risks; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; personnel relations; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the price of silver, gold and barite; the demand for silver, gold and barite; the ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of any required approvals; the ability to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective matter; and the regulatory framework regarding environmental matters, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


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