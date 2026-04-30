Eminent Appoints Dr. Justin B. Milliard as VP Exploration

Eminent Appoints Dr. Justin B. Milliard as VP Exploration

Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT,OTC:EMGDF) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) ("Eminent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin B. Milliard, Ph.D., as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

Dr. Milliard's appointment comes at a pivotal time as the Company prepares to commence the second phase of drilling at its 100%-owned Hot Springs Range Project ("HSRP"), advancing the discovery and delineation of its emerging Carlin-style oxide gold system.

Dr. Milliard brings more than 20 years of experience as an economic geologist specializing in Nevada's Carlin-type and structurally controlled gold deposits. Most recently, he served as Principal Geologist – North America at AngloGold Ashanti, where he generated and evaluated epithermal, porphyry, and Carlin-type targets across North America using integrated structural and mineral systems approaches. Prior to AngloGold Ashanti, Dr. Milliard served as Senior Exploration Geologist at Eminent from 2020 to 2022, where he conceptualized, staked, and advanced the Hot Springs Range Project from inception, establishing it as an emerging Carlin-style gold trend.

Dan McCoy, President and CEO, commented:
"We are excited to have Justin back with Eminent as discovery momentum builds at Hot Springs Range and we prepare to drill our Celts project later this year, followed by Gilbert South next year. His deep understanding of the projects and proven ability to generate high-quality targets significantly strengthen our exploration efforts and make him a welcome asset as we enter a highly active year of exploration and drilling."

Justin B. Milliard, Ph.D., Vice President of Exploration, commented:
"I am excited to be back at Eminent as the initial phase of drilling has confirmed our original thesis that significant gold-bearing structures exist on the property in a setting analogous to the prolific Getchell Trend. The Hot Springs Range Project is exceptionally well situated, with multiple high-priority targets that remain largely untested by drilling yet show strong geological similarities to nearby major deposits. Targets such as Eden and Sitka are now near drill-ready and represent compelling opportunities as we advance this emerging gold trend."

¹ The drilling results referenced in this news release were previously disclosed in the Company's news releases dated  June 19, 2025 and January 6, 2026. Full details, tables, and figures are available in those releases.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dan McCoy
CEO & Director

Website: www.eminentgoldcorp.com
X (Twitter): @eminent_gold 
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/eminent-gold-corp/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/eminent.gold.corp/

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on the discovery of high-quality gold deposits in Nevada. The Company's multidisciplinary team has a track record of exploration success and applies modern, science-driven approaches to target new gold systems in the Great Basin. Eminent's portfolio includes the Hot Springs Range, Celts, and Gilbert South projects.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Eminent Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans and the anticipated contributions of Mr. Milliard. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Eminent Gold Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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