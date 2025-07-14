Emerita Continues to Expand the El Cura Deposit, Intersecting Mineralization in 80% of Drill Holes, Including 6.9 Meters Grading 1.2 g/t Gold, 0.4% Copper

Emerita Continues to Expand the El Cura Deposit, Intersecting Mineralization in 80% of Drill Holes, Including 6.9 Meters Grading 1.2 g/t Gold, 0.4% Copper

 

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") continues to intersect copper-gold mineralization with associated zinc-lead-silver at its ongoing drilling campaign at its El Cura deposit. El Cura is part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"; Figure 1) which includes three identified Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) deposits: La Romanera, El Cura and La Infanta. Results contained in this news release are from El Cura deposit.

 

Recent results from the ongoing drilling campaign at El Cura include:

 
  •   Drillhole EC051 encountered 6.9m grading 0.4% copper, 0.5% lead, 0.2% zinc, 1.23 g/t gold and 28.06 g/t silver, including a 3.9m interval grading 0.5% copper, 0.8% lead, 0.3% zinc, 1.75 g/t gold and 41.35 g/t silver;  
    •  
  •   Drillhole EC053 encountered 3.1m grading 0.9% copper, 1.3% lead, 1.1% zinc, 1.33 g/t gold and 53.46 g/t silver;  
    •  
  •   Drillhole EC056 encountered a 3.0m grading 0.6% copper, 1.7% lead, 3.0% zinc, 1.79 g/t gold and 69.19 g/t silver.  
    •  

   250714_Figure 1
  

 

   Figure 1. IBW property and locations of La Romanera, El Cura and La Infanta deposits.   

 

View Figure 1 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f4c63bc-6914-4f8a-b325-ef83957a702b  

 

Table 1 summarizes the results which demonstrate copper-gold rich mineralization continues to occur within wider intervals of polymetallic base metal mineralization at El Cura:

 

   Table 1: Recent drilling results received for the El Cura deposit.   

 
                                                                                           
  DDH    Easting    Northing    Elevation    Azimuth    Dip    Depth (m)    FROM    TO    Width (m)    Cu %    Pb %    Zn %    Au g/t    Ag g/t  
EC051 649834.0 4171569.0 126.0 175.0 -68 405.70 396.5 403.35 6.9 0.4 0.5 0.2 1.23 28.06
incl.        399.5 403.35 3.9 0.5 0.8 0.3 1.75 41.35
EC052 650268.4 4171630.8 135.0 170.0 -49 241.60 NO SIGNIFICANT MINERALIZATION
EC053 649685.0 4171500.0 127.0 179.0 -72 378.60 360.85 363.9 3.1 0.9 1.3 1.1 1.33 53.46
EC055 649464.0 4171422.0 137.0 125.0 -25 286.20 NO SIGNIFICANT MINERALIZATION
EC056 649685.0 4171500.0 127.0 136.0 -71 380.50 366.9 369.85 3.0 0.6 1.7 3.0 1.79 69.19
 

   
Discussion   

 

Of the reported holes, EC051, -053, and -056 are deeper holes, that tested the central area of the deposit at depth, below previous drilling. These drillholes intersected mineralization at depths0f 383m below surface (EC051); 363m below surface (EC053); and 366m below surface (EC056). EC052 encountered a fault zone at the expected target zone, leading to poor core recovery in that section of the drill hole.

 

The current drilling program is designed to expand the El Cura resource, concentrating on deeper areas and targeting down plunge to the west, following the interpreted extension of the deposit. There are currently 3 drill rigs testing El Cura. Cross sections are included in Figure 4, and photos of selected examples of copper-gold rich mineralization are shown in Figure 5. A fourth drill is being reassigned to test targets closer to La Infanta deposit to the east, including some condemnation drilling of targets in areas where infrastructure for project development could be constructed.

 

 250714_Figure 2

 

   Figure 2. Plan view map showing drill hole traces of El Cura drilling. Hole traces in this release are colored red.   

 

View Figure 2 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e05ba166-7305-4c26-a26e-1725e1ba189a  

 

 

 

   250714_Figure 3
  

 

   Figure 3. Vertical longitudinal section of El Cura deposit, oriented east-west, looking north. Holes EC051, EC052, EC053, EC055 and EC056. The deposit outline is indicated in green.   

 

View Figure 3 here:    https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/835332c2-0259-4b3c-9c1f-5c1423d34193  

 

   

 

 250714_Figure 4

 

   
  

 

   Figure 4. Geological cross sections. A: Section 649700E showing hole EC053. B: Section 649750E showing hole EC056.   

 

View Figure 4 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40ae0ea3-0651-48e2-be77-8bcd9ab92de8  

 

 250714_Figure 4 cont'd

 

   Figure 4 continued. Geological cross sections. C: Section 649750E showing hole EC056. D: Section 649850E showing hole EC051.   

 

View Figure 4 continued here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab23832c-1b62-467c-86a9-f5dcf2623c54  

 

 250714_Figure 5

 

   Figure 5. Photos of El Cura drillcore as described in this release: A: EC051; Fine grained massive sulphide.Visible chalcopyrite along fracture planes and irregular veinlet.   

 

View Figure 5 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93f40491-5774-4ef7-a117-cce13d0f1de3  

 

 250714_Figure 5 Cont'd

 

   Figure 5 continued. Photos of El Cura drillcore described in this release: B: EC053; Massive sulphide lens with galena and sphalerite, crosscut by a late quartz-carbonate vein.; C: EC056; Polymetallic massive sulfide with galena and sphalerite mm to cm vein-sets within a massive pyrite matrix.   

 

View Figure 5 continued here:      https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93691095-f406-4468-9f42-d1faf34911d8      

 

Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, states, "Our drill program, is focused on expanding El Cura deposit. The program is validating our geological model for the mineralization in the deposit. Every successful hole is potentially extending the resource or improving the quality of this deposit, which enhances the greater IBW Project's overall mineral resources. We are currently mobilizing a drill rig that is designed to drill at lower angles to delineate the upper portions of the deposit where it remains open for potential expansion."

 

  Quality Assurance/Quality Control  

 

Drilling at El Cura is HQ size and core is placed into core trays at the drill site and transported directly from the site to Emerita's coreshack (15Km) from El Cura. Once the cores are received at Emerita's coreshack they are photographed, and geotechnical logging is performed. Geological, mineralogical and structural logging follows, and mineralized zones are identified. The samples are marked every 1m or less, and respecting lithological contacts, with most of the samples 1.0m long. The zone immediately above and below the mineralized zones are also sampled. Core samples are sawed in half and half of the core is returned to the core tray for future reference. Once the core samples are cut, bagged and tagged, they are shipped to the ALS laboratory in Seville by Emerita personnel where sample preparation is done. In Seville, ALS performs the mechanical preparation of the samples and then the pulps are sent to ALS Ireland (ICP) and ALS Romania (fire assay). The analysis at ALS Lab corresponds to the ME-ICPore (19 elements) package, together with the Au-AA23 fire assay (Gold).

 

10% of the analyzed samples correspond to control samples (fine blanks, coarse blanks, high, medium and low-grade standards). In addition, 10% of pulps are reanalyzed at a second independent certified laboratory (AGQ Lab Sevilla). When the analysis is completed, the certificates are received from the laboratory and the QA/QC protocol identifies any deviation or anomaly in the results and the entire batch is re-assayed in such cases. Once the data is approved by the QA/QC protocol assays are entered directly into the database.

 

  Qualified Person  

 

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

 

  About Emerita Resources Corp.  

 

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

 

  For further information, contact:  
Ian Parkinson
+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com  
www.emeritaresources.com  

 

  Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information  

 

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the prospectivity of the IBW project and El Cura, the mineralization and the IBW project, the economic viability of the IBW project, the metallurgy of the IBW project, the Company's exploration program, the Company's future exploration plans and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

 

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

 

  Primary Logo 

 

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Emerita ResourcesEMO:CCTSXV:EMOOTCQB:EMOTFBase Metals Investing
EMO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Zinc Exploration in Northern Spain

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON ESE SUBMISSION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON ESE SUBMISSION

 
 

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to provide an update on its Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") submission for the Casino Project (the "Project").

 
 

  Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation) 

 

The ESE Statement incorporates extensive technical work, including environmental and socio-economic baselines studies and assessments. Western is pleased with the progress to date and the level of consultation achieved thus far with First Nations and communities. The feedback from this engagement is making the Project stronger, and we look forward to continuing and intensifying these efforts during the assessment process. The Company expects to deliver its ESE Statement to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") before the end of October.

 

"The Western team and our external consultants have been working diligently on the Project ESE Statement" said Sandeep Singh , President & CEO. "There is an incredible amount of work that has already gone into the Project. We are now in the final stages of compiling and refining this body of work into our submission.

 

The Company is the first to undertake a Panel Review in the Yukon , the highest level of rigor of any project assessed in the territory. We welcome that oversight and believe, more than ever, that the Project can be advanced sustainably and for the benefit of all Yukoners.

 

As one of Canada's largest and most advanced critical minerals projects, we are uniquely positioned to benefit from Yukon and Federal priorities around resource security, Arctic sovereignty, and nation-strengthening infrastructure."

 

  ABOUT western copper and gold corporation  

 

 western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

 

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

 

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

 

On behalf of the board,

 

  "Sandeep Singh"  

 

  Sandeep Singh  
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation 

 

   Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements   

 

  This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding the timing of the ESE Statement submission and expectations about the assessment process.  

 

  Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.  

 

  Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, such assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.  

 

  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.  

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-provides-update-on-ese-submission-302504836.html  

 

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation 

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/15/c9794.html  

 
 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Commences Drilling and Provides Exploration Update from the JD Project in BC's Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Commences Drilling and Provides Exploration Update from the JD Project in BC's Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from its ongoing project-wide exploration program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "JD Project"). Drilling has now commenced with over 5,000 meters of drilling planned.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Domestic Metals Extends Non-Brokered Private Placement

Domestic Metals Extends Non-Brokered Private Placement

 

  **NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**  

 

TSXV: DMCU,OTC:DMCUF; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) reports that, pursuant to their news release dated May 27, 2025, they have requested a 30-day extension to the non-brokered private placement (the "Placement"). The terms of the Placement remain the same. The Company confirms there are no material changes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

 
 

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 5,305,000 stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Share Compensation Plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.30 per share, with a five-year term and are fully vested on the grant date, July 10, 2025 .

 
 

  FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.) 

 

The Company also granted an aggregate 750,000 restricted share units (the " RSUs ") to certain officers of the Company. The RSUs vest in three equal installments on the annual anniversaries of the grant date and each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value upon settlement.

 

  About FPX Nickel Corp.  

 

 FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

 

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

 

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

 

   Forward-Looking Statements   

 

  Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.  

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/11/c5569.html  

 
 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cygnus Metals Limited: Issue of Performance Rights

Cygnus Metals Limited: Issue of Performance Rights

 

Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that it has issued an aggregate of 67,050,000 performance rights ("Performance Rights") to directors, and key employees and consultants, under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Plan").

 

Shareholders approved the Plan and the issue of Performance Rights to directors at the Company's annual general meeting held on May 14, 2025. The Performance Rights to key personnel were issued on the same terms and conditions as the director Performance Rights, as set out in the notice of annual general meeting released to ASX on April 14, 2025.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Conducts Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Surveys at Its Adams Plateau SEDEX Silver-Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Conducts Prospecting and Soil Geochemical Surveys at Its Adams Plateau SEDEX Silver-Zinc-Lead-Copper-Gold Project, BC, Canada

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program is nearing completion at its wholly-owned Adams Plateau Project (the "Project") in southern British Columbia, a silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX project.

Gary Thompson, CEO of Silver47, stated: "We are glad to continue our work on Adams Plateau toward defining drill targets on this road-accessible project. The abundance of surface mineralization on the Project is very encouraging for the potential of new and exciting discoveries. The Company has received a 5-year permit for drilling. This year is shaping up to be transformational for the Company with a full season of drilling at the flagship Red Mountain Project and the pending merger with Summa Silver."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Appointment of US Business Development & Strategy Advisor

Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes

Michael Kott Acquires Common Shares of Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Canadian Gold Resources Secures Permits for Exploration Bulk Sample at Lac Arsenault

Related News

Resource Investing

Appointment of US Business Development & Strategy Advisor

rare earth investing

Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes

Gold Investing

Rule Symposium 2025: Gold, Geopolitics and the Real Asset Uprising

Precious Metals Investing

Michael Kott Acquires Common Shares of Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

tungsten investing

Almonty Shares Rise on Nasdaq Debut Amid US Push to Secure Tungsten Supply

Gold Investing

Canadian Gold Resources Secures Permits for Exploration Bulk Sample at Lac Arsenault

Precious Metals Investing

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Kimberly Ann, CEO of Lahontan Gold Corp.

×