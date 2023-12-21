Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Emergent Waste Solutions: Converting waste into valuable products

Emergent Waste Solutions: Converting waste into valuable products

Canadian firm Emergent Waste Solutions (EWS) is helping solve the world’s waste problems through its proprietary Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS). The technology uses materials like municipal solid waste, tires, plastics, biomass and livestock waste as feedstock and converts these into valuable products, such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, syngas and bio-oil.

Wood waste

The company’s North American facility in Ruby Creek, British Columbia, is already in commercial production and has sold its first biochar products. With a CaPEx of $3.5 million, the plant has attractive economics with potential revenues of over $1.6 million and net profit before tax of $721,000 at full operation. In addition to Canada, the company has a strong pipeline of international projects in Brazil, Ghana and the Philippines.

EWS is pursuing several global revenue models: 100 percent ownership; the sale of its ATS plants; and joint ventures, where EWS aims to hold a minimum of 50 percent ownership of a project. Such JV arrangements will allow EWS to maintain optimal plant operating parameters, ensure maintenance and plant upgrades, have a national and international sales strategy, and execute new product development to achieve maximum profits.

Company Highlights

  • Emergent Waste Solutions (EWS) is a private Canadian company focused on converting waste into valuable carbon-based commodities, including renewable natural gas (RNG), oils, and bunker grade diesel
  • The company boasts of a disruptive Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS) technology (patent pending) to process various feedstock such as municipal solid waste, tires, plastics, biomass and livestock waste, and convert them into useful products such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, syngas and bio-oil.
  • The company’s project in Ruby Creek, BC is operational and has achieved commercial production with sales of biochar. Moreover, the company has a robust pipeline of projects both in Canada and internationally.
  • The market opportunity for EWS’s technology is very large. Traditional waste treatment market in Canada is valued at ~$5.1 billion with an estimate of over 3,500 plants needed to treat various streams of waste in Canada.
  • EWS offers investors an attractive ESG investment opportunity to benefit from the growing demand for renewable natural gas, biochar, bio-coal and carbon black. The company has entered into an amalgamation agreement with Buscando Resources pursuant to which Buscando will acquire all of the outstanding shares in the capital of EWS by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, subject to the terms and conditions of the Amalgamation Agreement.


This Emergent Waste Solutions profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Emergent Waste Solutions to receive an Investor Presentation

Frontier Energy

Frontier Restructures Team to Accelerate Development in 2024

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to announce the restructure of its board and senior management team. This follows a strategic review of the Company pursuant to the successful acquisition of Waroona Energy, and in preparation for a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the 120MWdc (Stage One) solar development in 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
windmills on mountains

Cleantech Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Cleantech in 2024

The cleantech industry has received a boom of interest from investors in recent years.

2021 and 2022 saw record-breaking venture capital investments, and while figures from 2023 are lower, Anthony DeOrsey, research team lead at Cleantech Group, said that’s not an indication of waning interest in the industry.

“The percentage going into seed investments is much higher than it's ever been before, (indicating) that underneath these numbers, there's probably more growth potential than (people) might (realize),” he said.

Keep reading...Show less
field with windmills overlayed by canadian flag

Top 5 Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2023

The global transition to a green economy has been a boon for the cleantech market — it's helping investment in renewable energy and clean technology continue to grow, allowing the sector to keep building momentum.

Analysts see a few key trends dominating the cleantech sector worldwide, including solar and wind energy, agricultural technology, electric vehicles (EVs), EV infrastructure and clean energy commercial long-haul transportation solutions.

As 2023 nears its end, here’s a look at the top Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX and CSE year-to-date; TSXV companies were considered, but none made the list this time. All companies had market caps of at least C$10 million as of December 14, 2023. Numbers were current at that time, with data gathered using TradingView’s stock screener.

Keep reading...Show less
tesla charging stations

Tech 5: Tesla Experiences Largest Recall to Date, Ledger Targeted in Cyber Attack

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw over 2 million of its cars pulled from roads in the US this past week.

Meanwhile, new technology out of the University of Technology Sydney has the potential to give a voice to non-speaking patients, and Grindr (NYSE:GRND) has become the latest app to introduce generative artificial intelligence (AI).

For those stories and more, keep reading to learn about the latest news in tech.

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Signing of a MOU with Oakland County in Michigan to Develop and Construct First Green Hydrogen Production Facility in the United States of America

Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Signing of a MOU with Oakland County in Michigan to Develop and Construct First Green Hydrogen Production Facility in the United States of America

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION (TSXV:CH) (OTC:CHHYF) (FWB:K47) (“Charbone”) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) as of December 1, 2023 with Michigan’s Oakland County Economic Development Department (the “OCED”) that will set the stage for Charbone’s first green hydrogen facility in the United States. Oakland County is the home of dozens of major automotive companies including numerous world headquarters, North American headquarters, and R&D facilities.

Keep reading...Show less

×