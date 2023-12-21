Please confirm your editon.
Emergent Waste Solutions: Converting waste into valuable products
Canadian firm Emergent Waste Solutions (EWS) is helping solve the world’s waste problems through its proprietary Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS). The technology uses materials like municipal solid waste, tires, plastics, biomass and livestock waste as feedstock and converts these into valuable products, such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, syngas and bio-oil.
The company’s North American facility in Ruby Creek, British Columbia, is already in commercial production and has sold its first biochar products. With a CaPEx of $3.5 million, the plant has attractive economics with potential revenues of over $1.6 million and net profit before tax of $721,000 at full operation. In addition to Canada, the company has a strong pipeline of international projects in Brazil, Ghana and the Philippines.
EWS is pursuing several global revenue models: 100 percent ownership; the sale of its ATS plants; and joint ventures, where EWS aims to hold a minimum of 50 percent ownership of a project. Such JV arrangements will allow EWS to maintain optimal plant operating parameters, ensure maintenance and plant upgrades, have a national and international sales strategy, and execute new product development to achieve maximum profits.
Emergent Waste Solutions
Overview
Emergent Waste Solutions (EWS) is a Canadian company that converts waste into marketable products using its proprietary Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS). The technology uses materials like municipal solid waste, tires, plastics, biomass and livestock waste as feedstock and converts these into valuable products, such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, syngas and bio-oil.
The company’s North American facility is in Ruby Creek, British Columbia, which has entered commercial production and achieved the first sales of its biochar. The plant, which has a CaPEx of $3.5 million has attractive economics with potential revenues at full operation of over $1.6 million and net profit before tax of $721,000 (to finance its first plant, EWS sold 54 percent interest in revenue from the plant to investors.). In addition, the company has a strong pipeline of projects in excess of $100 million in CapEx. This includes three projects in Canada and international projects in Brazil, Ghana and the Philippines.
These projects will process agriculture waste, wood waste, used tires and municipal solid waste, and depending on feedstock will produce biochar, bio-oil, bunker-grade diesel, renewable natural gas and carbon black.
EWS is pursuing several global revenue models: 100 percent ownership, the sale of its ATS plants; and joint ventures, where Emergent aims to hold a minimum of 50 percent ownership of a project. Such JV arrangements will allow EWS to maintain optimal plant operating parameters, ensure maintenance and plant upgrades, have a national and international sales strategy, and execute new product development to achieve maximum profits.
The company expects significant revenue growth over the next few years, forecasting an increase in revenue. On top of this, the margins in the business are predicted to remain high and increase as the scale of the business grows and as it focuses on sales of specialty grow blends versus commodity biochar.
According to EWS, the traditional waste treatment and disposal service industry in Canada alone was valued at $5.1 billion in 2022. Even if EWS was to capture a small percentage of this market, the potential revenue numbers are large. EWS believes the Canadian market will need more than 3,500 plants to treat different waste streams. For example, waste wood biomass would need more than 1,700 plants, municipal solid waste (MSW) will need over 750 plants, and livestock manure will need more than 600 plants.
The company’s ATS technology has lucrative economics. An ATS5000 plant (processing 120 Tonnes per day for 330 days per year) using MSW as feedstock has the potential to generate nearly $55 million in annual revenues with an operating income of about $42 million.
EWS offers investors an attractive ESG investment opportunity to benefit from the growing demand for renewable natural gas, biochar, bio-coal and carbon black.
Company Highlights
- Emergent Waste Solutions (EWS) is a private Canadian company focused on converting waste into valuable carbon-based commodities, including renewable natural gas (RNG), oils, and bunker grade diesel
- The company boasts of a disruptive Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS) technology (patent pending) to process various feedstock such as municipal solid waste, tires, plastics, biomass and livestock waste, and convert them into useful products such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, syngas and bio-oil.
- The company’s project in Ruby Creek, BC is operational and has achieved commercial production with sales of biochar. Moreover, the company has a robust pipeline of projects both in Canada and internationally.
- The market opportunity for EWS’s technology is very large. Traditional waste treatment market in Canada is valued at ~$5.1 billion with an estimate of over 3,500 plants needed to treat various streams of waste in Canada.
- EWS offers investors an attractive ESG investment opportunity to benefit from the growing demand for renewable natural gas, biochar, bio-coal and carbon black. The company has entered into an amalgamation agreement with Buscando Resources pursuant to which Buscando will acquire all of the outstanding shares in the capital of EWS by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, subject to the terms and conditions of the Amalgamation Agreement.
Key Project
ATS Technology and Manufactured Products
EWS uses its patent-pending, proprietary Advanced Thermolysis System (ATS) technology, as a superior alternative to incineration and creates valuable products without creating pollution. It uses a process whereby carbon-based feedstock such as wood fiber is placed in an oxygen-deprived reactor. The heated feedstock cracks at the molecular level and separates into chemical components – carbon, oil and renewable natural gas. EWS’s technology uses a combination of steam, direct heat, indirect heat and medium pyrolysis, ensuring a complete penetration of the feedstock and a complete separation of the constituent elements.
Based on the different feedstocks, EWS’s technology can produce different products such as renewable natural gas, biocoal, biochar, carbon black, diesel and bio-oil. These products are explained below in brief.
1. Biochar: A solid material derived from carbon-based biomass. It is a pure form of charcoal and, due to its porous structure, has numerous uses and benefits.
2. Carbon Black: ATS technology recaptures and purifies the carbon black in waste rubber tires. It is mainly used as a reinforcement agent in the manufacturing of rubber tires and also used as a pigment and as an additive in plastics, paints and ink pigment.
3. Bio-Oil: Bio-Oil is produced when biomass is processed using ATS technology. The product generated using ATS has less moisture and is a relatively purer product compared to other technologies.
4. Green Diesel: When tires or plastics are processed with the ATS, a dark-colored light diesel is produced. It can be blended with regular diesel and used for diesel generators and off-road machinery.
5. Biochar Grow Medium Blends: In conjunction with Coastal Raintree Consulting, EWS has developed a line of Grow Medium Blends with a biochar foundation, specifically a Cannabis Blend, a Germination Blend, and a Potting Blend.6. Bio coal: It is a biomass fuel and a replacement for thermal coal (used to make electricity). It is also an alternative to coking coal for use in steel and other metallurgical industries. Moreover, thermal power plants can use bio coal without significant changes to the thermal coal plants. Bio coal burns cleaner and results in less GHG discharge.
Management Team
Kevin Hull – CEO and Director
Kevin Hull holds a degree in business administration, and has extensive experience in mining and environmental technologies and has sales and marketing expertise. He has consulted for companies and developed marketing strategies. Before founding EWS, he was active in capital markets and was instrumental in securing $20 million from a state-owned Chinese enterprise into a Canadian junior resource company on the TSXV.
Brian Gusko – Director and VP of Finance
Brian Gusko has more than 15 years of experience in capital markets and has helped raise over $50 million for various firms. He has served on the board of at least 10 public companies and has also served as the CEO and CFO for several public companies. He was instrumental in taking Biome Grow public, which upon listing was valued at over $200 million.
Dan Becher – Director
Dan Becher holds a diploma in instrumentation and control systems from British Columbia Institute of Technology. He has more than 37 years of rich experience having worked in industrial chemical plants in varied roles of engineering design and maintenance of both process control and electrical systems. His experience is valuable in the areas of plant operations, maintenance and design enhancements.
Serge Borys – Director
Serge Borys holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of British Columbia and a law degree from the University of Alberta. Since 2005, he has been a principal in 77 Group Corp., a US corporation having substantial real estate holdings in China. He has a comprehensive understanding of technology and the patent process.
Alicia Passmore – VP Manufacturing
Alicia Passmore has extensive training and experience in setting up and working with manufacturing processes, specifically with implementing LEAN manufacturing techniques. She has rich experience in the vitamin and supplement industry, which includes the formulation of new products.
Benjamin Ryder – Chief Operations Officer
Benjamin Ryder has more than 23 years of experience in administration and project management. He received project management training at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology. He has previously worked with Bridgewater Bank where he was a key figure in the development of the credit card division. He has experience in developing large web applications and show homes for major property developments.
Rhonda Hyslop – Engineer
Rhonda Hyslop has received training as a chemical engineer and has primarily worked in industrial wastewater treatment plants, where her responsibilities have included facility design to commercial scale-up. She owns two patents and has worked on lab-scale to pilot-scale commercialization projects.
Jason Rossett
Jason Rosset is the founder of Accuworx Inc. and Sure Horizon Environmental Inc. (two leading North American environmental service companies, which are now part of NYSE listed GFL Environmental Inc.), and current chairman of Sluyter Company Ltd., a chemical manufacturer.
He is also former chair of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) Upper Canada and Maple Leaf Chapters. YPO is a global organization of 22,000 current and former CEOs; their companies represent approximately 10 percent of global GDP.
Dr. David Galvez – Advisor
Dr. David Galvez received his doctorate in plant physiology from the University of Alberta, and is a seasoned expert in the formulation and commercialization of botanical-based products using traditional, non-traditional, and functional ethnobotanical plant extracts. He has developed and launched commercial products in the dietary supplement market for pain relief, sleeplessness, relaxation, and anxiety management, both in capsule and drink formats. Currently, he is focused on the nano-emulsification of cannabinoids and terpenes, the development of novel beverages, and securing research partnerships with academic institutions.
Dr. Anayansi C. Cohen-Fernandez – Advisor
Dr. Anayansi Cohen-Fernandez is a biologist and senior reclamation specialist. She is the director of Coastal Raintree Consulting and a sessional instructor at the SFU/BCIT MSc. in ecological restoration. She specializes in land reclamation and restoration planning including reclamation following mining, oil, gas, energy, urban, forestry and agricultural disturbances. She has more than 10 years of environmental consulting and resource management experience.
Dr. Amir M. Dehkhoda – Advisor
Dr. Amir Dehkhoda has a PhD in chemical engineering and has extensive research and development experience in applied electrochemistry, material development, wastewater treatment and catalysis. He is currently an industrial postdoctoral fellow with a Richmond, BC-based biotech company that focuses on the characterization and optimization of wood-based nanomaterial for electrochemical energy storage and wastewater treatment applications. He has significant experience in the development of value-added carbon material from biomass waste.
Frontier Restructures Team to Accelerate Development in 2024
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to announce the restructure of its board and senior management team. This follows a strategic review of the Company pursuant to the successful acquisition of Waroona Energy, and in preparation for a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the 120MWdc (Stage One) solar development in 2024.
Frontier’s Bristol Springs Renewable Energy Project (Project) is one of Australia’s largest renewable energy development projects, with approvals in place for 355MW solar power generation. Frontier is fully committed to making the Project one of WA’s largest renewable energy hubs, with multiple value adding initiatives being considered through various studies to be finalised during 2024, including green hydrogen production, hydrogen consumption in a peaking power plant, and utility scale battery storage. The Project holds significant renewable energy expansion potential, with grid connections capable of exporting >1GW.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Frontier continues to drive its strategy of proactively pursuing multiple initiatives to add value to its solar development, including green hydrogen, a peaking power plant and battery opportunities1
- Frontier controls two grid connections capable of exporting >1GW renewable energy to the grid, and freehold landholding of 868ha ideal for solar, hydrogen and other renewable energy opportunities
- Solar development approvals in place for 355MW, ranking the Project as one of Australia’s largest solar farms once developed
- Frontier restructures its senior management team with a specific focus on project execution ahead of planned FID for its 120MWdc solar farm in 1H2024
- Appointment of Adam Kiley as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Warren King as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Sam Lee Mohan steps down as Managing Director
- Mr Kiley was previously the CEO of Waroona Energy and has 20 years’ experience in equity capital markets and debt financing sectors
- Mr King is an engineer with 25 years of experience, specialising in project management of engineering, design, procurement and construction
- The Company remains fully funded until FID for Stage One with a cash balance of $12.3m2
Executive Chair Grant Davey commented: “As we advance towards a development decision in 1H2024, which includes the delivery of final development studies, both equity and debt financing, procurement and project execution, the Board decided it was the right time to realign and strengthen the senior management team to focus on project financing and development execution.
We are delighted to welcome Adam and Warren to their respective positions. Adam as the former CEO of Waroona Energy has been intimately involved in all development efforts, and his experience in capital markets will position Frontier well for FID and project financing. Warren is leading Frontier’s development studies for solar, hydrogen, peaking power plant and battery developments. Importantly, Adam and Warren bring the skills and expertise required to drive Frontier’s project development to become WA’s leading renewable energy project.
I thank Sam for his work over the past 15 months and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”
Incoming CEO Adam Kiley commented: “As CEO of Waroona Energy and having been involved with Frontier when it re-listed in 2022, I’m tremendously excited about the fantastic and unique opportunity the Company has to become a major, independent, renewable energy producer in WA.
Energy prices continue to rise in WA due to increasing demand, while there is limited new generation capacity entering the market due to grid constraints. I believe the opportunity at Bristol Springs is one of Australia’s best undeveloped renewable energy projects, and it has a tremendous head start given the vast infrastructure already in place. This should not only result in strong financial returns, which will be highlighted in a number of upcoming studies but will also contribute to providing security for WA’s energy requirements through this energy transition.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Cleantech Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Cleantech in 2024
The cleantech industry has received a boom of interest from investors in recent years.
2021 and 2022 saw record-breaking venture capital investments, and while figures from 2023 are lower, Anthony DeOrsey, research team lead at Cleantech Group, said that’s not an indication of waning interest in the industry.
“The percentage going into seed investments is much higher than it's ever been before, (indicating) that underneath these numbers, there's probably more growth potential than (people) might (realize),” he said.
Continued interest may be spurred by the increasingly dire climate crisis. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, global cleantech investment of approximately US$150 trillion is needed by 2050 to stay within the 1.5 degree temperature increase threshold recommended by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
A concerning report released in November by the United Nations reveals that the world is headed for a temperature increase of over 3 degrees by the end of the century if drastic changes aren’t made immediately.
According to Research and Markets, the cleantech industry — a catch-all term that covers sustainable companies across a broad range of sectors — is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.94 percent between 2023 and 2027. It is a potentially lucrative and diverse field for investors who want steady returns over the long term.
With 2023 coming to an end, the Investing News Network (INN) talked with industry insiders to learn about the latest cleantech trends and what investors can expect going into 2024. Read on to learn what they had to say.
Carbon capture trend set to gain steam
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) was a major talking point at COP28, an annual climate conference held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12. The oil and gas industry was a major target, with over 100 countries — including the US, members of the EU and several small island nations — pushing for strong language and a viable action plan on how the world can officially begin transitioning away from oil and gas in favor of renewable energy sources.
In the end, almost 200 nations agreed on a deal to begin reducing their reliance on fossil fuels “in a just, orderly and equitable manner," meaning that the onus is on the worst offenders to take the first and most drastic steps.
However, much to the disappointment of climate activists and several world leaders, nations have been left to come up with their own solutions on their own timelines rather than following a strict set of guidelines. An official mandate for helping poorer countries finance climate operations was also left out of the deal, although many governments and financial organizations have pledged billions of dollars toward the initiative.
Canada, the EU and the US have already enacted programs for companies to reduce their GHG emissions, and with the new deal in place, businesses could see more federal investment in the year to come. Importantly, the deal doesn’t have any caveats for fossil fuel consumption. This means that, hypothetically, oil-rich countries that want to continue drilling for oil and burning fossil fuels are free to do so as long as they increase efforts to offset carbon emissions.
With that in mind, it's possible there could be more interest in carbon capture use and storage (CCUS) technologies heading into 2024. “(There is) certainly some concentrated efforts happening (with CCUS) both within Canada and globally,” Foresight Canada CEO Jeanette Jackson commented to INN.
However, CCUS is expensive and has yet to be proven effective at scale. According to a 2019 study published by Science Daily, renewable energy production and energy storage are much more effective means of battling climate change. They are also cheaper to deploy and the technology has had plenty of time to improve. As Jackson explained, “We anticipate continued interest in renewable energy solutions. Countries are ramping up quite significantly their efforts around transitioning their traditional energy systems to a combination of different renewable sources.”
She also pointed out the continuation of cleantech within the built environment.
“There's a lot of existing technologies that are starting to get traction, things like heat pumps and window technologies that are relevant to the retrofit piece. We anticipate that (the current housing crisis) will trigger some demand for a lot of built environment technologies, modular systems and housing," Jackson noted.
Experts eyeing developments in EVs, wind and solar
Electric vehicle (EV) adoption continues to pick up pace, with research firm Markets and Markets estimating that the global EV market will experience a CAGR of 13.7 percent between 2023 and 2030.
Recent events back up that prediction. Rho Motion reported that November sales for EVs and plug-in hybrids around the world were 20 percent higher compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden's pledge to construct a national network of EV charging stations, combined with his US$89.9 billion investment to modernize public transit with electric buses, has been a significant driver of sustainable transportation.
Speaking to INN, Cleantech Group’s DeOrsey said he sees momentum building in ancillary EV technologies.
“Mature technologies like EV charging and certain types of battery technologies are well past commercialization and (we’re) not going to see a ton of new entrants, but they're growing in the later rounds. I would see this as continuing to accelerate, and it's not limited to just producing batteries. It's also going to be new and novel technologies for extracting (battery) materials (like) lithium (and graphite). We've seen a lot of action there. Also newer stuff in manufacturing for batteries like new types of nano-deposit technologies," he said during the interview.
Jackson also sees the value in mineral extraction. “Critical minerals are key to so many aspects of technology pathways to decarbonize. Batteries, (as well as) a lot of the newer technologies, will require critical minerals," she noted.
Looking over to wind and solar, solar energy production is set to outshine wind energy production in 2023, and this trend is expected to continue in 2024 thanks to material innovation in the thin film space. “(Specifically), solar perovskite technology is starting to get a little bit of a boost from the Inflation Reduction Act,” said DeOrsey. Perovskite is a type of mineral that can be used as a thin film in solar cells. He added, "Things that can expand the installation of solar are picking up, (and it’s) getting down to new types of technology versus scaling of the incumbents."
The US Energy Information Administration posits that in 2024, solar and wind power will produce more electrical power than coal for the first time. It estimates that coal will fall roughly 90 billion kilowatt-hours behind renewable energy.
Could agriculture be the key to scalable hydrogen production?
Food and Agriculture Day at COP28 brought discussions to the fore about how to make food production more sustainable and reduce GHG emissions. “There's a lot of opportunity to help decarbonize (agriculture), and we're seeing quite a lot of investment happening there,” said Foresight Canada's Jackson.
In correspondence with INN, Jo Raven, who was involved in COP28 and is the director of thematic research and corporate innovation at the FAIRR Initiative, said that historically, the agri-food industry has only received 4 percent of global climate financing, even though it is highly impacted by and vulnerable to climate change.
Raven pointed to alternative protein sources as key to decarbonizing the global food system. “The Food and Agriculture Organization Roadmap calls for dietary guidelines to … include novel technologies such as alternative proteins, while the UN Environment Program recognizes the environmental benefits. This focus at COP28 on the food sector and its need for transformation signals to companies and investors that there is international support for investment in the sector."
DeOrsey posited that the agriculture sector could be a major driver for one area that's likely to see some growth in 2024, which is the development and adoption of green hydrogen. Green hydrogen has the potential to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of agriculture and other industries. “I think agriculture gets overlooked, but that's a space that is probably going to see quite a bit more momentum,” he explained to INN.
“(There is) more demand for newer and better fertilizers (and to) decarbonize the ones that are out there already. Decarbonizing is critical, and you get there through green hydrogen. So I think one of the spaces that you're going to see a lot of continued motion in 2024 is around hydrogen and hydrogen production.”
Jackson agreed with that sentiment, but recognized the challenges that still lie in the way. “It's a clean energy carrier, but a lot of people are looking at just where hydrogen plays a role. The reality is that for investment to be attractive, we also need to figure out the demand.” Many industries would benefit from hydrogen production, but producing and commercializing green hydrogen to scale is still very expensive and challenging.
The agri-food industry could play a vital role in developing the infrastructure. “(We’re) seeing more collaborations between fertilizer producers (and) electrolyzer companies to produce the green hydrogen and then get green ammonia,” said DeOrsey, pointing to Norwegian fertilizer company Yara (OTC Pink:YRAIF) as an example. The company’s subsidiary, Yara Clean Ammonia, has been piloting the production of green ammonia in plants powered with renewable energy for a few years, producing green hydrogen as a by-product.
The bottom line
In addition to the trends discussed, investors can expect to see more collaborations and M&A activity as companies strive to align themselves with ESG best practices. “We certainly (started) to see a bit of a market consolidation in the cleantech space (in 2023), and I think we'll continue to see that going into the new year,” said Jackson.
While companies with a vested interest in CCUS could increase investment in the carbon management and emissions tracking space, some players could exit the market due to the abundance of technology available. “There's so much of it out there,” said DeOrsey. “I think the market will continue to grow, but I would see the competitive pool start to shrink a little bit. (Producing) hardware that can generate more data, I see a lot more potential for innovation there. Also in things that are (sustainable), but not emissions-related. That's where there's growth potential.”
The bottom line is that the overall cleantech market is expected to continue growing. Investors interested in the cleantech industry should strive to remain vigilant in the changing landscape in order to succeed.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Frontier Energy, RecycLiCo Battery Metals and Forward Water Technologies are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Top 5 Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2023
The global transition to a green economy has been a boon for the cleantech market — it's helping investment in renewable energy and clean technology continue to grow, allowing the sector to keep building momentum.
Analysts see a few key trends dominating the cleantech sector worldwide, including solar and wind energy, agricultural technology, electric vehicles (EVs), EV infrastructure and clean energy commercial long-haul transportation solutions.
As 2023 nears its end, here’s a look at the top Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX and CSE year-to-date; TSXV companies were considered, but none made the list this time. All companies had market caps of at least C$10 million as of December 14, 2023. Numbers were current at that time, with data gathered using TradingView’s stock screener.
1. NFI Group (TSX:NFI)
Year-to-date gain: 47.79 percent; market cap: C$1.66 billion; current share price: C$14.35
NFI Group is one of the largest bus manufacturing companies in North America, with 50 facilities in Canada and the US. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the company also owns a number of subsidiaries in both countries.
NFI makes zero-emission buses (ZEBs) that run on electricity and alternative fuel sources such as hydrogen fuel cells. Although the company also makes traditional diesel-powered buses, its goal is to produce 100 percent ZEBs by 2040.
The company’s latest quarterly report shows that ZEBs made up 23 percent of its deliveries during the period. NFI said that requests for ZEBs now represent over half of North America’s total bid universe, a metric NFI introduced that "attempts to provide an overall indication of anticipated heavy-duty transit bus and motor coach public sector market demand."
With 14 ZEB production facilities, the company can produce roughly 8,000 vehicles per year and claims to have the largest ZEB production capacity in North America and the United Kingdom.
2. Cascades (TSX:CAS)
Year-to-date gain: 47.23 percent; market cap: C$1.28 billion; current share price: C$12.50
Cascades is a Canadian paper company with operations in North America and Europe.
It makes tissue products and packaging materials made mostly from recycled materials. As the company explains on its website, its mission is to “contribute to the well-being of people, communities and the planet.” It has a four year, 15 step sustainability action plan that includes contributing fewer greenhouse gas emissions, consuming less water and using less energy than the pulp and paper industry average.
Cascades has been committed to sustainability for decades, having been one of the first major firms to contribute to the circular economy when it started making products out of recycled materials. In 1971, it began doing so wholly out of recycled residual materials at its Forma-pack plant. Cascades has also worked with the David Suzuki Foundation since 2016.
3. Aduro Clean Technologies (CSE:ACT)
Year-to-date gain: 20.65 percent; market cap: C$73.93 million; current share price: C$1.11
Aduro Clean Technologies is a Canadian company that specializes in chemical recycling. The firm is currently testing its patented technology in two pilot programs, plastic upcycling and bitumen upgrading.
The hydrochemolytic process Aduro employs uses high temperatures and pressure to break down non-recyclable materials and separate the individual components, turning them back into chemical compounds that can be used for other things like hydrocarbon fuels, synthetic rubber or new multi-use plastic products.
In addition to using its technology to upcycle plastics, the company is working to improve the quality of bitumen without the need for the traditional, energy-intensive process. Aduro’s process not only improves the quality of the bitumen, but also makes it easier to transport and reduces the environmental impact of extracting and refining the bitumen; according to the company, this increases both its monetary and environmental value.
4. BacTech Environmental (CSE:BAC)
Year-to-date gain: 7.14 percent; market cap: C$13.9 million; current share price: C$0.06
BacTech Environmental is working to create more sustainable mining practices. The company specializes in a process called bioleaching, which employs bacteria to break down tailings, extracting valuable minerals like copper, zinc, silver and gold from ore and waste material. This is done in significantly less time than with traditional mining methods and produces greater yields. Not only is the process more efficient, it is much less environmentally harmful.
BacTech is currently developing bioleaching and tailings facilities to process waste from mining operations in Canada, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia.
5. dynaCERT (TSX:DYA)
Year-to-date gain: 5.56 percent; market cap: C$70.4 million; current share price: C$0.19
DynaCERT specializes in improving the fuel efficiency of diesel engines with its HydraGEN technology. The system adds hydrogen to the air intake of the engines, which reduces emissions of pollutants like nitrogen oxide, resulting in cleaner combustion. The company's technology works with traditional diesel engines and is being used across a wide range of heavy-duty industries, including transportation, mining and construction.
DynaCERT has been collaborating with another alternative fuel company, Cipher Neutron, for a few years, with the intention of accelerating the development of Cipher Neutron’s Alkaline Exchange Membrane Electrolyser technology, a cheaper, more efficient method of producing green hydrogen. On November 16, the two companies received their first order for the technology from FuelPositive, a green ammonia production company.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Tech 5: Tesla Experiences Largest Recall to Date, Ledger Targeted in Cyber Attack
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw over 2 million of its cars pulled from roads in the US this past week.
Meanwhile, new technology out of the University of Technology Sydney has the potential to give a voice to non-speaking patients, and Grindr (NYSE:GRND) has become the latest app to introduce generative artificial intelligence (AI).
For those stories and more, keep reading to learn about the latest news in tech.
1. NHTSA recalls over 2 million Teslas
Over 2 million Tesla vehicles in the US — nearly all of them that are on the road — have been recalled following a probe by the country's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Explaining the reason for the recall, the organization cited concerns about the electric vehicles' Autosteer feature, which falls under the Autopilot umbrella. It believes there aren't enough safety measures in place to prevent driver misuse.
Essentially, the NHTSA believes the software powering these elements is not equipped with enough safeguards to ensure that drivers are paying attention when using Autosteer to drive. Autosteer employs AI to maintain speed and distance between vehicles, and to steer and change lanes, but is not autonomous.
According to Reuters, the NHTSA has been investigating the safety of Autosteer since 2021 amid many reports of fatal car crashes involving the feature. Tesla said it does not agree with NHTSA, but it has agreed to the recall and is performing an over-the-air software update that will add more safety features to those already in use.
The recall also affects about 193,000 vehicles in Canada.
2. Ledger targeted in cyber attack
Crypto hardware and cold wallet manufacturer Ledger, a Paris-based decentralized finance startup, has become the latest cryptocurrency company to be targeted in a malicious malware attack.
According to a letter from Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier, released on the company’s website, a former employee was targeted in a phishing scheme, and an attack was carried out on the company’s product Ledger Connect Kit, where users can store cryptocurrencies, through the addition of an exploit on Thursday (December 14).
The exploit was addressed after it had been online for less than two hours. The company has not disclosed how many wallets were affected, but Bloomberg claims that “hundreds of thousands of dollars” were stolen from user wallets.
3. Grindr "matches" with generative AI in new collaboration
Grindr, an online dating network popular among the LGBTQ+ community, announced on Thursday that it will be partnering with Ex-human, a generative AI company that provides users with customizable chatbots.
The company's chatbots differ from the one created by OpenAI's ChatGPT, which focuses on answering questions and automating tasks like emails and fact checking; they are also different from Pi, which does all of those things and provides friendly, conversational dialogue. Instead, the Ex-human chatbots are meant to provide users with an "emotionally fulfilling connection." In other words, the chatbots are designed to flirt.
Ex-Human Founder and CEO Artem Rodichev said in a press release, “We are incredibly excited to introduce Ex-Human’s models to the Grindr platform. Our technology has valuable applications to improve the user experience in dating, and we look forward to working with the Grindr team to help bring these features to life for the LGBTQ+ community.”
During an interview with Bloomberg, Grindr CEO George Arison referred to an as-yet-to-be-developed AI feature he called "Grindr Wingman." Like any good wingman, the tool could help take some of the stress out of dating by suggesting conversation prompts based on a love interest’s profile, generating responses, suggesting date locations and more.
4. New software can prevent voice deepfakes
As AI capabilities have advanced, it has become increasingly difficult to distinguish between real and deepfake human speech. Audio clips of a person’s voice can easily be cloned and used to spread harmful, malicious or self-incriminating misinformation, which has enormous implications for fake news, among other things.
However, a student out of the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, has come up with a new tool designed to protect a person’s voice from being cloned. The product, called AntiFake, was revealed to the Association for Computing Machinery at the Conference on Computer and Communications Security, held in Denmark on November 27. Scientific American published a feature on the software on Thursday.
According to Ning Zhang, the computer scientist and engineer who developed the tool, it works by distorting the audio clip just enough to make it unusable for a voice clone, but not enough that it's unintelligible for human ears.
5. New system transforms thoughts into text
The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has unveiled a new device created by the GrapheneX-UTS Human-centric Artificial Intelligence Centre. The team, led by Professor CT Lin, has developed a lightweight, portable and non-invasive tool that can record electrical activity in the brain and convert it into text, which can be displayed on a screen.
A video demonstration can be found here.
The device employs an electroencephalogram, also known as an EEG, which is a thin, net-like cap that tracks the electrical activity of the brain through the scalp. The patterns of the waves are then categorized and fed into an AI model called DeWave, developed by the researchers, which translates the waves into words and phrases.
This groundbreaking technology has the potential to revolutionize communication and interaction for individuals with speech loss or communication disorders.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Signing of a MOU with Oakland County in Michigan to Develop and Construct First Green Hydrogen Production Facility in the United States of America
CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION (TSXV:CH) (OTC:CHHYF) (FWB:K47) (“Charbone”) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) as of December 1, 2023 with Michigan’s Oakland County Economic Development Department (the “OCED”) that will set the stage for Charbone’s first green hydrogen facility in the United States. Oakland County is the home of dozens of major automotive companies including numerous world headquarters, North American headquarters, and R&D facilities.
The executed MOU between the parties will provide Charbone with a strong local partner for negotiations with local authorities, support in the final site selection process, project development and permitting support for activities related to its first facility in the United States, and assistance developing a regional ecosystem and hub. OCED will support Charbone alongside other stakeholders such as the Detroit Regional Partnership (DRP) and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The aforementioned partners have already provided extraordinary support to Charbone in recent months by arranging multiple meetings with automotive OEM’s, local stakeholders, and future potential hydrogen users. Charbone aims to develop a network of green hydrogen production facilities in the North American market and has already announced four facilities in Canada, including one already under construction in Quebec.
“This MOU with Oakland County located in the North American hearth of the auto manufacturing industry is tremendous and exciting milestone for Charbone as it positions us as a new player and leader in the development and construction of modular and scalable production facilities in Detroit in what has been consider to be the cradle of the automaking in North America,”said Dave B. Gagnon, Chairman and CEO of Charbone. “Charbone’s team will work hard to propose a project consistent with the decarbonization and sustainability objectives and goals of the Oakland County, Michigan and the country, and I must add that we are really happy with the support and the welcome that our project has been receiving and the relationship that we have built”.
“The potential that Charbone Hydrogen Corp. brings to Oakland County and Michigan is exciting on so many fronts. The green hydrogen facility will bolster our efforts to expand environmentally friendly mobility options for the automotive industry,”said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter.“This is a perfect example of how collaboration on a local, state and federal level can help produce an international agreement that holds so much promise.”
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Charbone is a green hydrogen group established in North America. The company's strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities and regional hubs. Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy in order to distinguish itself as a supplier of an ecological solution for industrial, commercial and mobility users.
About Oakland County
Oakland County Economic Development is Oakland County’s foremost advocate for business and community development, leading the charge for an economy that accounts for over 20% of the state’s GDP and is host to over 750 foreign-owned firms. The department focuses on improving the well-being of nearly 1.3 million Oakland County residents in partnership with 62 cities, villages and townships through efforts that entail job creation, job retention, tax base enhancements and quality of life improvements. For more information on Oakland County economic development and our initiatives, visit www.advantageoakland.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are “forward-looking information” as defined under Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “intends”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “likely”, or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Contacts Oakland County
Dave B. Gagnon
William Mullan
Chief Executive Officer and
Chairperson of the Board
Public Information Officer
CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation
Oakland County
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Telephone:
+1 248 858-1048
Email:
Email:
Daniel Charette
Chief Operating Officer
CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
Benoit Veilleux
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
