EMCOR Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Record Quarterly and Full-Year Revenues of $4.51 billion and $16.99 billion, respectively
Record Quarterly and Full-Year Diluted EPS of $9.68 and $28.19, respectively
Non-GAAP Quarterly and Full-Year Diluted EPS of $7.19 and $25.87, respectively
Record Remaining Performance Obligations of $13.25 billion, 31.2% Increase Year-over-Year
2026 Revenues and Diluted EPS Guidance of $17.75 billion $18.50 billion and $27.25 $29.25
EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Results of Operations
For the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues totaled $4.51 billion, an increase of 19.7%, compared to $3.77 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. On an organic basis, fourth quarter revenues increased 9.5%.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $434.6 million, or $9.68 per diluted share, compared to net income of $292.2 million, or $6.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 included $10.7 million, or $7.9 million after taxes, of transaction expenses related to the sale of EMCOR's United Kingdom operations, as well as a gain on such sale of $144.9 million, or $119.7 million after taxes. Excluding these items, non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $322.8 million, or $7.19 per diluted share.
Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $573.8 million, or 12.7% of revenues, compared to operating income of $388.6 million, or 10.3% of revenues, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding the previously referenced transaction expenses and gain on sale of EMCOR's United Kingdom operations, non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $439.6 million, or 9.7% of revenues. Operating income included depreciation and amortization expense (inclusive of amortization of identifiable intangible assets) of $50.0 million and $35.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Refer to the attached tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the comparable GAAP measures.
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $462.3 million, or 10.2% of revenues, compared to $368.5 million, or 9.8% of revenues, for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The Company's income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 24.8%, compared to 26.7% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Remaining performance obligations ("RPOs") as of December 31, 2025, were a record $13.25 billion, compared to $10.10 billion as of December 31 2024, an increase of $3.15 billion year-over-year. The Company experienced increases in the majority of the sectors in which it operates, with the most significant growth coming from Network and Communications, Institutional, Water and Wastewater, Hospitality and Entertainment, and Manufacturing and Industrial. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in RPOs within the High-Tech Manufacturing sector, as the Company completed certain semiconductor manufacturing construction projects.
Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR, commented, "We had an excellent close to the year with our fourth quarter results, including strong revenue growth and exceptional operating performance. Our success was driven by solid execution as we continued to perform well on some of the most technically sophisticated, fast-paced, and demanding projects in our history. Our Remaining Performance Obligations are again at an all-time high as we continue to win and earn new business across multiple sectors, geographies, and trades. Our pipeline remains strong, reflecting the broad-based demand for our services and supporting our positive outlook for 2026."
Full-Year 2025 Results of Operations
Revenues for full year 2025 totaled $16.99 billion, an increase of 16.6%, compared to $14.57 billion for full year 2024. On an organic basis, full year revenues increased 7.9%.
Net income for full year 2025 was $1.27 billion, or $28.19 per diluted share, compared to $1.01 billion, or $21.52 per diluted share, for full year 2024. Net income for full year 2025 included $20.0 million, or $14.8 million after taxes, of transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric Company in the first quarter and the sale of EMCOR's United Kingdom operations in the fourth quarter. Net income for full year 2025 additionally included a gain of $144.9 million, or $119.7 million after taxes, from the sale of EMCOR's United Kingdom operations. Excluding these items, non-GAAP net income for full year 2025 was $1.17 billion, or $25.87 per diluted share.
Operating income for full year 2025 was $1.71 billion, or 10.1% of revenues, compared to $1.34 billion, or 9.2% of revenues, for full year 2024. Excluding the previously referenced transaction expenses and gain on sale of EMCOR's United Kingdom operations, non-GAAP operating income for full year 2025 was $1.59 billion, or 9.4% of revenues. Operating income included depreciation and amortization expense (inclusive of amortization of identifiable intangible assets) of $186.4 million and $133.7 million for full year 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Refer to the attached tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the comparable GAAP measures.
Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.71 billion, or 10.1% of revenues, for full year 2025, compared to $1.42 billion, or 9.7% of revenues, for full year 2024.
The Company's income tax rate for full year 2025 was 26.1%, compared to 26.9% for full year 2024.
Mr. Guzzi continued, "We are executing well across numerous sectors where demand for our services persists, bolstered by long-term underlying secular trends. Our execution, coupled with such demand, enabled us to achieve new milestones in 2025, including record revenues, operating margin, and diluted earnings per share. Our Electrical and Mechanical Construction segments continue to drive these results with combined full year revenue and operating income growth of 24.4% and 21.7%, respectively, and a combined operating margin of 12.5%. Our performance is further supported by our organic investments in construction technologies and prefabrication capabilities, which have increased our productivity and efficiency. Looking ahead to 2026, we have a solid foundation across diverse geographies and sectors and we begin the year with a strong mix of work within our record Remaining Performance Obligations. Recent acquisitions reflect our focus on expanding and complementing our existing capabilities to better serve our customers and the sale of our United Kingdom operations provides further flexibility for strategic investment. As always, we remain focused on executing for our customers, which allows us to deliver for our shareholders."
Full-Year 2026 Guidance
Based on anticipated project mix and current visibility into the coming year, EMCOR expects the following for full year 2026:
|
|
Full Year Guidance
|
Revenues
|
$17.75 billion – $18.50 billion
|
Operating Margin
|
9.0% – 9.4%
|
Diluted EPS
|
$27.25 – $29.25
|
EMCOR Group, INC.
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the quarters ended
December 31,
|
|
For the years ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
$
|
4,513,121
|
|
$
|
3,770,019
|
|
$
|
16,986,422
|
|
$
|
14,566,116
|
Cost of sales
|
|
3,621,935
|
|
|
3,013,004
|
|
|
13,703,434
|
|
|
11,801,065
|
Gross profit
|
|
891,186
|
|
|
757,015
|
|
|
3,282,988
|
|
|
2,765,051
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
462,308
|
|
|
368,451
|
|
|
1,714,446
|
|
|
1,420,188
|
Gain on sale of United Kingdom operations
|
|
144,876
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
144,876
|
|
|
—
|
Operating income
|
|
573,754
|
|
|
388,564
|
|
|
1,713,418
|
|
|
1,344,863
|
Net periodic pension income
|
|
46
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
894
|
Interest income, net
|
|
4,010
|
|
|
9,666
|
|
|
7,995
|
|
|
31,625
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
577,810
|
|
|
398,454
|
|
|
1,721,624
|
|
|
1,377,382
|
Income tax provision
|
|
143,203
|
|
|
106,293
|
|
|
448,807
|
|
|
370,237
|
Net income
|
$
|
434,607
|
|
$
|
292,161
|
|
$
|
1,272,817
|
|
$
|
1,007,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share:
|
$
|
9.72
|
|
$
|
6.35
|
|
$
|
28.30
|
|
$
|
21.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share:
|
$
|
9.68
|
|
$
|
6.32
|
|
$
|
28.19
|
|
$
|
21.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
44,701,263
|
|
|
45,989,277
|
|
|
44,982,102
|
|
|
46,616,079
|
Diluted
|
|
44,876,295
|
|
|
46,198,291
|
|
|
45,145,767
|
|
|
46,808,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
EMCOR Group, INC.
|
|
December 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,111,968
|
|
$
|
1,339,550
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
4,241,177
|
|
|
3,577,537
|
Contract assets
|
|
337,717
|
|
|
284,791
|
Inventories
|
|
126,252
|
|
|
95,667
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
120,231
|
|
|
91,644
|
Total current assets
|
|
5,937,345
|
|
|
5,389,189
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
253,277
|
|
|
207,489
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
439,029
|
|
|
316,128
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,412,414
|
|
|
1,018,415
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
|
1,108,828
|
|
|
648,180
|
Other assets
|
|
140,506
|
|
|
137,072
|
Total assets
|
$
|
9,291,399
|
|
$
|
7,716,473
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
1,227,428
|
|
$
|
937,087
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
2,327,360
|
|
|
2,047,540
|
Accrued payroll and benefits
|
|
870,154
|
|
|
751,434
|
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
|
|
340,785
|
|
|
336,555
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
99,213
|
|
|
81,247
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
4,864,940
|
|
|
4,153,863
|
Operating lease liabilities, long-term
|
|
368,996
|
|
|
261,575
|
Other long-term obligations
|
|
382,482
|
|
|
362,341
|
Total liabilities
|
|
5,616,418
|
|
|
4,777,779
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
Total EMCOR Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
|
|
3,673,944
|
|
|
2,937,657
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
1,037
|
|
|
1,037
|
Total equity
|
|
3,674,981
|
|
|
2,938,694
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
9,291,399
|
|
$
|
7,716,473
|
EMCOR Group, INC.
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows - operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,272,817
|
|
|
$
|
1,007,145
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
67,368
|
|
|
|
56,678
|
|
Amortization of identifiable intangible assets
|
|
119,052
|
|
|
|
77,002
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
7,671
|
|
|
|
17,303
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(16,055
|
)
|
|
|
(29,115
|
)
|
Gain on sale of United Kingdom operations
|
|
(144,876
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gain on sale or disposal of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
(2,229
|
)
|
|
|
(1,012
|
)
|
Non-cash (income) expense from contingent consideration arrangements
|
|
(534
|
)
|
|
|
8,892
|
|
Non-cash share-based compensation expense
|
|
20,595
|
|
|
|
19,978
|
|
Other reconciling items
|
|
(3,995
|
)
|
|
|
(1,700
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effect of businesses acquired
|
|
(17,751
|
)
|
|
|
252,723
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
1,302,063
|
|
|
|
1,407,894
|
|
Cash flows - investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Payments for acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
(1,022,105
|
)
|
|
|
(228,173
|
)
|
Net proceeds from sale of United Kingdom operations
|
|
256,622
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from sale or disposal of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
4,647
|
|
|
|
3,839
|
|
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
(112,750
|
)
|
|
|
(74,950
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(873,586
|
)
|
|
|
(299,284
|
)
|
Cash flows - financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|
|
525,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayments of revolving credit facility
|
|
(525,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayments of finance lease liabilities
|
|
(2,692
|
)
|
|
|
(2,855
|
)
|
Dividends paid to stockholders
|
|
(45,023
|
)
|
|
|
(43,384
|
)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(586,258
|
)
|
|
|
(489,820
|
)
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlements of equity awards
|
|
(16,816
|
)
|
|
|
(15,397
|
)
|
Issuances of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
943
|
|
Payments for contingent consideration arrangements
|
|
(12,038
|
)
|
|
|
(4,852
|
)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(934
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(663,761
|
)
|
|
|
(555,365
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
6,857
|
|
|
|
(2,600
|
)
|
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(228,427
|
)
|
|
|
550,645
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year (1)
|
|
1,340,395
|
|
|
|
789,750
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (1)
|
$
|
1,111,968
|
|
|
$
|
1,340,395
|
|
|
EMCOR Group, INC.
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
For the quarters ended December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
% of Total
|
|
2024
|
|
% of Total
|
Revenues from unrelated entities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States electrical construction and facilities services
|
$
|
1,360,892
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
$
|
933,192
|
|
25
|
%
|
United States mechanical construction and facilities services
|
|
1,943,342
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
|
1,660,600
|
|
44
|
%
|
United States building services
|
|
772,481
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
755,626
|
|
20
|
%
|
United States industrial services
|
|
341,111
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
312,680
|
|
8
|
%
|
Total United States operations
|
|
4,417,826
|
|
98
|
%
|
|
|
3,662,098
|
|
97
|
%
|
United Kingdom building services
|
|
95,295
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
107,921
|
|
3
|
%
|
Consolidated revenues
|
$
|
4,513,121
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,770,019
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the years ended December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
% of Total
|
|
2024
|
|
% of Total
|
Revenues from unrelated entities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States electrical construction and facilities services
|
$
|
5,074,252
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,342,927
|
|
23
|
%
|
United States mechanical construction and facilities services
|
|
7,050,481
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
|
6,405,657
|
|
44
|
%
|
United States building services
|
|
3,122,242
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
|
3,114,817
|
|
21
|
%
|
United States industrial services
|
|
1,268,099
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
1,277,190
|
|
9
|
%
|
Total United States operations
|
|
16,515,074
|
|
97
|
%
|
|
|
14,140,591
|
|
97
|
%
|
United Kingdom building services
|
|
471,348
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
425,525
|
|
3
|
%
|
Consolidated revenues
|
$
|
16,986,422
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
14,566,116
|
|
100
|
%
|
EMCOR Group, INC.
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
For the quarters ended December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
% of Segment Revenues
|
|
2024
|
|
% of Segment Revenues
|
Operating income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States electrical construction and facilities services
|
$
|
173,051
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
147,902
|
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
United States mechanical construction and facilities services
|
|
250,545
|
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
|
220,622
|
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
United States building services
|
|
41,334
|
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
|
40,860
|
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
United States industrial services
|
|
12,365
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
|
10,209
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
Total United States operations
|
|
477,295
|
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
|
419,593
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
United Kingdom building services
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
N/M
|
|
|
|
4,834
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
Corporate administration
|
|
(48,411
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(35,863
|
)
|
|
|
Gain on sale of United Kingdom operations
|
|
144,876
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
Consolidated operating income
|
|
573,754
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
|
388,564
|
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
Other items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net periodic pension income
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
Interest income, net
|
|
4,010
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,666
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
577,810
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
398,454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the years ended December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
% of Segment Revenues
|
|
2024
|
|
% of Segment Revnues
|
Operating income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States electrical construction and facilities services
|
$
|
611,952
|
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
447,186
|
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
United States mechanical construction and facilities services
|
|
905,325
|
|
|
12.8
|
%
|
|
|
799,613
|
|
|
12.5
|
%
|
United States building services
|
|
187,192
|
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
|
176,720
|
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
United States industrial services
|
|
24,998
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
44,213
|
|
|
3.5
|
%
|
Total United States operations
|
|
1,729,467
|
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
|
1,467,732
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
United Kingdom building services
|
|
20,969
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
|
21,485
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
Corporate administration
|
|
(181,894
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(144,354
|
)
|
|
|
Gain on sale of United Kingdom operations
|
|
144,876
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
Consolidated operating income
|
|
1,713,418
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
1,344,863
|
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
Other items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net periodic pension income
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
|
|
894
|
|
|
|
Interest income, net
|
|
7,995
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,625
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
1,721,624
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,377,382
|
|
|
|
EMCOR Group, INC.
|
The following table provides a reconciliation between organic revenue growth, a non-GAAP measure, and total revenue growth for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.
|
|
For the quarter ended December 31, 2025
|
|
For the year ended December 31, 2025
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
GAAP revenue growth
|
$
|
743,102
|
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,420,306
|
|
|
16.6
|
%
|
Incremental revenues from acquisitions
|
|
(385,990
|
)
|
|
(10.2
|
)%
|
|
|
(1,273,815
|
)
|
|
(8.7
|
)%
|
Organic revenue growth, a non-GAAP measure
|
$
|
357,112
|
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,146,491
|
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
EMCOR Group, INC.
|
In our press release, we provide non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. The following tables provide a reconciliation between these amounts determined on a non-GAAP basis and the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|
|
For the quarters ended December 31,
|
|
For the years ended December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
GAAP operating income
|
$
|
573,754
|
|
|
$
|
388,564
|
|
$
|
1,713,418
|
|
|
$
|
1,344,863
|
Transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
9,353
|
|
|
|
—
|
Transaction expenses related to the sale of United Kingdom operations
|
|
10,675
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10,675
|
|
|
|
—
|
Gain on sale of United Kingdom operations
|
|
(144,876
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(144,876
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
439,553
|
|
|
$
|
388,564
|
|
$
|
1,588,570
|
|
|
$
|
1,344,863
|
|
For the quarters ended December 31,
|
|
For the years ended December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
GAAP operating margin
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
Transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric
|
—
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
Transaction expenses related to the sale of United Kingdom operations
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
—
|
%
|
Gain on sale of United Kingdom operations
|
(3.2
|
)%
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(0.9
|
)%
|
|
—
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
9.7
|
%
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
For the quarters ended December 31,
|
|
For the years ended December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
GAAP net income
|
$
|
434,607
|
|
|
$
|
292,161
|
|
$
|
1,272,817
|
|
|
$
|
1,007,145
|
Transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
9,353
|
|
|
|
—
|
Tax effect of transaction expenses related to the acquisition of
Miller Electric
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,410
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
Transaction expenses related to the sale of United Kingdom operations
|
|
10,675
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10,675
|
|
|
|
—
|
Tax effect of transaction expenses related to the sale of United Kingdom operations
|
|
(2,798
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,798
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
Gain on sale of United Kingdom operations
|
|
(144,876
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(144,876
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
Tax effect of gain on sale of United Kingdom operations
|
|
25,142
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
25,142
|
|
|
|
—
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
322,750
|
|
|
$
|
292,161
|
|
$
|
1,167,903
|
|
|
$
|
1,007,145
|
|
For the quarters ended December 31,
|
|
For the years ended December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
GAAP diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
9.68
|
|
|
$
|
6.32
|
|
$
|
28.19
|
|
|
$
|
21.52
|
Transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Miller Electric
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
—
|
Tax effect of transaction expenses related to the acquisition of
Miller Electric
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
Transaction expenses related to the sale of United Kingdom operations
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
—
|
Tax effect of transaction expenses related to the sale of United Kingdom operations
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
Gain on sale of United Kingdom operations
|
|
(3.23
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3.21
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
Tax effect of gain on sale of United Kingdom operations
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
—
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
7.19
|
|
|
$
|
6.32
|
|
$
|
25.87
|
|
|
$
|
21.52
|
_________________
|
Amounts presented in this table may not foot due to rounding.
