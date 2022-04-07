Eliot Tubis announced today that EJT Holdings has acquired the 12,000 square foot Grover Gaming Development Center at 1015 WH Smith Road in Greenville, North Carolina . Mr. Tubis commented, "Grover Gaming is one of the fastest growing companies in the USA and ranked second for the Best Place to Work by Glassdoor! We are proud to acquire this asset, and are amazed at Grover Gaming's success over the past few years." ...

