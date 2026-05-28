Elemental Announces Voting Results from Its 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting

Elemental Royalty Corporation (TSX: ELE) (NASDAQ: ELE) ("Elemental" or "the Company") is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on May 27, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). The number of directors was set at 5 and all director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 16, 2026 (the "Information Circular"), were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the proxy votes received from shareholders, the results were as follows:

Director Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD
Juan Sartori 99.28% 0.72%
David M. Cole 99.69% 0.31%
Antonio Simon Vumbaca 99.64% 0.36%
Ravi Sood 94.73% 5.27%
Sunny Lowe 99.57% 0.43%

 

Shareholders voted 99.08% in favour of setting the number of directors at five, 99.81% in favour of appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company, and 94.93% in favour of ratifying and approving the Company's Amended Omnibus Plan.

Voting results for all resolutions noted above are reported in the Report on Voting Results as filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on May 28, 2026.

For further information contact:

Elemental Royalty Corporation:

David M. Cole Tara Vivian-Neal,
CEO Investor Relations
info@elementalroyalty.com investor@elementalroyalty.com


www.elementalroyalty.com
Phone: +1 (604) 688-6390

NASDAQ: ELE | TSX: ELE | ISIN: CA28620K1066 | CUSIP: 28620K

About Elemental Royalty Corporation.

Elemental Royalty is a new mid-tier, gold-focused streaming and royalty company with a globally diversified portfolio of 18 producing assets and more than 200 royalties, anchored by cornerstone assets and operated by world-class mining partners. Formed through the merger of Elemental Altus and EMX, the Company combines Elemental Altus's track record of accretive royalty acquisitions with EMX's strengths in royalty generation and disciplined growth. This complementary strategy delivers both immediate cash flow and long-term value creation, supported by a best-in-class asset base, diversified production, and sector-leading management expertise.

Elemental Royalty trades on NASDAQ and on the TSX under the ticker symbol "ELE".

Neither the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, or the TSX, or its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299229

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Elemental RoyaltyELE:CCTSX:ELENASDAQ:ELEgold investing
ELE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold coins featuring a buffalo design stacked on a dark wooden surface.

Stephen Leeb: Gold Price to US$18,000? Here's How it Can Happen

Dr. Stephen Leeb of Leeb Capital Management shares his outlook for gold, explaining how the yellow metal could get to US$18,000 per ounce. "Gold's high point might not ever really be defined, because I think at the end of this period that we're in, you're going to find gold at the center of the... Keep Reading...
Freegold Ventures (TSX:FVL)

Freegold Ventures

Keep Reading...
Brightstar Declares Final Investment Decision for Goldfields Project

Brightstar Declares Final Investment Decision for Goldfields Project

CONSTRUCTION OF 1.5MTPA LAVERTON PLANT COMMENCES – FIRST GOLD ON TRACK JUNQ’27

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the development of its 100% owned Goldfields Project in Western Australia. HIGHLIGHTSBoard approves Final Investment... Keep Reading...
Rick Rule, mine site.

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Oil, Uranium — Price Triggers, My Strategy Now

Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, outlines key factors affecting the resource sector today, highlighting the impact of the Iran war. He also explains what he's doing with his money right now, saying his portfolio is currently underweight when it comes to sub-$250 million market cap... Keep Reading...
World map on red background featuring stock market graphs and numeric data overlays.

S&P Global: Mining Sector Facing New Wartime Reality

While gold surged to an unprecedented peak exceeding US$5,500 per ounce in January, with copper and silver following suit, the geopolitical landscape shifted violently on February 28. The outbreak of conflict between the US and Iran effectively severed the Strait of Hormuz, causing daily vessel... Keep Reading...
Stack of US$100 bills lies on top of more scattered banknotes.

Perpetua Resources Secures US$2.9 Billion Loan for Idaho Antimony Project

Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA,NASDAQ:PPTA) secured a US$2.9 billion loan from the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) to fund construction of the Stibnite gold project in Idaho, the country’s only planned domestic source of antimony.The 13-year debt facility includes a US$2.4 billion upfront tranche,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

55 North Mining Inc. Appoints Michael Thompson, P.Geo., as VP of Exploration

Charbone annonce ses resultats du T1 2026

Charbone Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results

Radisson Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing for $25 Million

Related News

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Inc. Appoints Michael Thompson, P.Geo., as VP of Exploration

oil and gas investing

Charbone annonce ses resultats du T1 2026

oil and gas investing

Charbone Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results

precious metals investing

Radisson Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing for $25 Million

critical minerals investing

Market One: Allied Critical Metals and Its Dual-Asset Tungsten Strategy in Northern Portugal

uranium investing

Cameco Resumes Full Production at Key Lake and McArthur River Operations

oil and gas investing

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 4th