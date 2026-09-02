Element 29 Announces Inclusion of Randy Smallwood and George Brack as Director Nominees at the Upcoming AGM

Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU,OTC:EMTRF) (OTCQB: EMTRF) (BVL: ECU) ("Element 29" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Randy Smallwood and George Brack have been added as management nominees for election to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") at the Company's upcoming virtual annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") scheduled to be held on Friday, September 25, 2026.
Randy Smallwood Profile
Mr. Smallwood is the non-executive Chair of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and served as its Chief Executive Officer from 2011 to 2026. He was involved in the founding of Wheaton and played a key role in its growth through the evaluation and acquisition of precious metals streaming opportunities. He previously held senior roles with Wheaton River Minerals Ltd. and Goldcorp and has extensive public-company board experience. He currently serves as Chair of MineralsEd BC, a past Chair and current board member of the World Gold Council, and a board member of Special Olympics BC and Mining4Life. Mr. Smallwood holds credentials in geological and mine engineering and received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the British Columbia Institute of Technology in 2015.
George Brack Profile
Mr. Brack is the Lead Independent Director of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and previously served as Chair of its board of directors. He served as non-executive Chair of Capstone Mining Corp. from 2011 to 2022 and subsequently as its Lead Independent Director until May 2023 and currently serves as a director of Dateline Resources Limited, an ASX-listed company. He brings 35 years of mining industry experience spanning exploration, corporate development and investment banking, with particular expertise in mergers and acquisitions and equity financing. Mr. Brack has held senior positions at Scotia Capital, Macquarie North America, Placer Dome, CIBC Wood Gundy and Rio Algom, and has extensive public-company board experience. He holds an MBA, a degree in geological engineering and the CFA designation.
Assuming the election of all management nominees set out in the Circular by shareholders of the Company at the AGM, Mr. Smallwood and Mr. Brack are expected to become the Company's independent board members, serving alongside non-executive Chair Brad Mercer, independent directors Patrick Elliott, Mary-Carmen Vera and Chet Idziszek, and executive director Richard Osmond.
AGM Information
The Company will hold its virtual AGM on Friday, September 25, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). In order to be permitted to vote and ask questions during the AGM, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders must pre-register via the following link prior to the proxy cut-off time at 10:00 am Pacific Time on Wednesday, September 23, 2026: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10211086/104a040b310
Further details regarding each management nominee for election to the Company's Board, including their background, qualifications and experience, can be found in the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") prepared in connection with the AGM, which has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and is also available on the Company's corporate website at https://www.e29copper.com. Shareholders are encouraged to review the Circular and related AGM meeting materials in advance of the AGM.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Osmond (P.Geo.), Element 29's President and CEO, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Element 29 Resources Inc.
Element 29 is an emerging junior resource company with a highly experienced management team and board focused on the discovery and advancement of copper projects in Pert, one of the lowest-cost, lowest-risk mining jurisdictions globally. The Company's flagship project is the Elida Porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag Deposit in west-central Pert which has an initial pit-constrained inferred Mineral Resource Estimate1 of 321.7 million tonnes grading 0.32% Cu, 0.03% Mo and 2.61 g/t Ag at a 0.2% Cu cutoff grade. Alongside Elida, the Company has three (3) early stage, highly prospective porphyry Cu projects in Peru that include the Flor de Cobre porphyry Cu-Mo prospect situated in the Southern Pert Copper Belt, just 26 km from the Cerro Verde copper mine2 (Freeport-Buenaventura) as well as the Paka and Pahuay porphyry Cu skarn prospects. All projects are well located for future mine development and will benefit from nearby infrastructure including roads, power infrastructure, ports, water, and a skilled workforce.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Richard Osmond, P.Geo."
CEO and Director
For media enquiries or more information on this press release, please contact:
Dylan Berg
VP Investor Relations & Marketing
+1 (888) 246-7881
dberg@e29copper.com
Kevin Guichon
Investor Relations Consultant
+1 (888) 246-7881
kguichon@e29copper.com
More information is available at www.e29copper.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Notes
- The Mineral Resource Estimate information is available in "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimation of the Elida Porphyry Copper Project in Perú" dated September 20, 2022, and prepared in accordance with Form 43-101F1 by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Ginto Consulting Inc.
- This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Element 29 has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "will", "intends", "proposed", "believes", "continues", "plans", "expects" or similar expressions (or the negative and grammatical variations of any of these terms). Forward-looking Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the AGM and the proposed election of directors, the Company's resource properties and future capital requirements; and the Company's plans, focus and objectives.
Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. Although Element 29's management considers these beliefs and assumptions reasonable based on currently available information, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking Statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, and important factors, among others, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: shareholders of the Company voting in favour of the management nominees at the AGM; the timeliness and success of regulatory approvals; fluctuations in copper and other commodity prices; uncertainties inherent in the exploration of mineral properties; risks associated with general economic conditions; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; currency and interest rate fluctuations; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and other risk factors set forth in the Company's prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors."
Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements as there can be no assurances that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Element 29 to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Element 29 has no right to explore or mine.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312572