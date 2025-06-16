Electric Royalties Announces CFO Transition

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders as regards drill results reported by Manganese X Energy Corp. (MN-TSXV, 9SC-FSE, MNXXF-OTCQB) on Globex's 1% Gross Metal Royalty, Battery Hill manganese property in New Brunswick. Globex also is a very large shareholder in Electric Royalties (ELEC-TSXV) that holds a 2% Gross Metal Royalty as the property. Manganese X has reported 12 new drill holes totalling 1,393 metres in the Moody Hill and Sharpe Farm sectors of the property which are in addition to the 93 previous drill holes. Intersections up to 72.6 metres (238 feet) are reported.
June 16, 2025
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Scott is replacing Luqman Khan, who has departed the Company to pursue other opportunities.
Mr. Scott, a CPA, CA, and CFA, brings more than 25 years of professional experience in accounting, corporate finance, compliance and banking, and has served on the management teams and boards of a select number of Canadian publicly traded companies. Throughout his career, Mr. Scott has helped raise more than $200 million in equity financing and developed extensive experience in IPOs, reverse takeovers, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring. He is a founder and President of Corex Management Inc. ("Corex"), which provides professional services to privately held and publicly traded companies. Mr. Scott has significant public company experience, including senior management and board positions with a number of TSX Venture Exchange issuers including Capitan Silver Corp., K2 Gold Corporation, Riverside Resources Inc., Great Bear Resources Ltd. and First Helium Inc.
Additionally, pursuant to a professional services contract, Corex will be providing a range of support services to the Company, including accounting, administration, finance and corporate compliance services.
Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik commented: "We are excited to welcome Robert to the Electric Royalties executive team. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in finance and accounting, Robert brings a strong track record of delivering financial and strategic results in public companies, making him a natural choice for this key role in our next phase of growth. I also want to thank Luqman for his contributions over the years and wish him great success in his future endeavours."
The transition to Corex is part of an ongoing effort to materially reduce overhead and administrative costs while maintaining focus on building a growth-oriented royalty portfolio and establishing a recurring base of royalty revenues. The engagement of Corex, along with several other initiatives and changes, are expected to reduce the Company's overhead going forward.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 43 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.
Company Contact
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
https://www.electricroyalties.com/
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at sedarplus.ca and at otcmarkets.com.
Click here to connect with Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) to receive an Investor Presentation
ELEC:CA
03 March
Electric Royalties
Investor Insight
Electric Royalties is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the clean energy transition with a diversified, low-risk portfolio of high-value royalties that offer sustained growth and cash flow potential, making it a compelling investment opportunity.
Overview
Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC,OTCQB:ELECF) is an innovative royalty company offering investors exposure to the clean energy transition through its growing portfolio of clean energy metal royalties. The company stands out as the only fully diversified royalty firm in the space, holding 42 royalties across nine key clean energy metals, ensuring strategic access to the growing electrification and renewable energy industries.
The company’s strategy for shareholder value growth is centered on acquiring royalties in safe jurisdictions (primarily, the US and Canada) and focusing on properties with near-term production potential. This approach ensures steady cash flow generation while reducing operational risks. The company’s current royalty portfolio consists of assets that are either in production, advanced stage projects or exploration assets, ensuring cash flow generation and future growth potential.
The recent acquisition of the Punitaqui Copper Mine royalty provides immediate exposure to production, while assets like Authier Lithium and Battery Hill Manganese are expected to enter production in the near term.
This collective expertise within Electric Royalties' management and advisory teams ensures a strategic and well-governed approach to capitalizing on opportunities in the clean energy metals sector.
Company Highlights
- Electric Royalties is the only royalty company that is fully diversified in clean energy metals, with royalties on nine different metals, including copper, lithium, manganese, nickel and vanadium.
- Electric Royalties currently holds 42 total royalties across clean energy metals, with 18 additional optioned properties that could be converted into future royalties.
- The company’s portfolio includes assets that are in production or near-term production, ensuring cash flow generation and future growth potential. The recent acquisition of the Punitaqui copper mine royalty provides immediate exposure to production, while assets like Authier Lithium and Battery Hill Manganese are expected to enter production in the near term.
- The company prioritizes low-risk mining jurisdictions, with most of its assets located in Canada and the United States.
- Led by CEO Brendan Yurik, the leadership team brings extensive expertise in royalty acquisitions, mine financing and strategic growth.
Key Royalties
Punitaqui Copper Mine (Producing) – Chile
The Punitaqui Mining Complex includes the copper processing plant that is currently permitted for 100,000 tonnes per month. (Source: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.)
The Punitaqui copper mine is a producing asset operated by Battery Mineral Resources, on which Electric Royalties holds a 0.75 percent gross revenue royalty (GRR). Located in the Coquimbo Region of Chile, the mine benefits from four satellite copper deposits, strong infrastructure, and established processing facilities.
The mine is permitted for 100,000 tonnes per month of processing capacity, with regional exploration potential that could further extend its operational life and increase production.
Authier Lithium Project (Pre-production) – Canada
The Authier lithium project is a key lithium asset in Quebec, Canada, operated by Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA). Electric Royalties holds a 0.5 percent gross metal royalty (GMR) on part of the deposit. This project is a major component of Sayona's integration plan with North American Lithium (NAL), which commenced production in early 2023. Authier is expected to provide a stable supply of lithium for North America's growing EV battery industry, aligning with the push for localized supply chains.
Battery Hill Manganese Project (Prefeasibility Stage) – Canada
The Battery Hill manganese project, located in New Brunswick, Canada, is an advanced-stage project operated by Manganese X Energy. Electric Royalties holds a 2 percent GMR on the project, which is currently undergoing a prefeasibility study. The asset is well-positioned to support the growing demand for high-purity manganese, a critical component in EV batteries and energy storage technologies. Recent metallurgical testing has demonstrated strong recovery rates, further increasing its economic potential.
Mont Sorcier Vanadium Project (Feasibility & Permitting) – Canada
The Mont Sorcier vanadium project, located in Quebec, Canada, is operated by Cerrado Gold. Electric Royalties holds a 1 percent GMR on this project, which is undergoing a feasibility study and permitting process. Mont Sorcier is a large iron-vanadium deposit, with the potential to provide a stable supply of vanadium for steel production and emerging battery technologies. With increasing demand for vanadium redox flow batteries, this project is poised for long-term strategic importance.
Zonia Copper Project (Expanded Resource & Feasibility) – USA
The Zonia copper project, located in Arizona, USA, is operated by World Copper (TSXV:WCU). Electric Royalties holds a 0.5 percent GRR on Zonia, with an option to add 1 percent GRR on Zonia North. Zonia is an oxide copper deposit with near-surface, leachable ore, making it a low-cost, open-pit mining opportunity. The project has undergone resource expansion, and a feasibility study is targeted for completion in 2025. Given the strong US push for domestic copper production, Zonia is well-positioned to benefit from critical minerals policies supporting infrastructure and electrification efforts.
Key Catalysts for 2025
- Production milestones at Punitaqui copper mine
- Advancements in feasibility studies for Mont Sorcier and Zonia Copper
- New royalty acquisitions focused on near-production assets
Management Team
Brendan Yurik – Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
Appointed as CEO in July 2019 and president in June 2020, Brendan Yurik brings more than five years of leadership to Electric Royalties. He directly owns approximately 3.29 percent of the company's shares, reflecting his commitment to the company's success.
Luqman Khan – Chief Financial Officer
Serving as CFO since July 2019, Luqman Khan oversees the company's financial operations, ensuring fiscal responsibility and strategic financial planning.
David Gaunt – Chief Geoscientist
With a focus on computer-based deposit modeling and quantification, David Gaunt has been instrumental in advancing projects worldwide. His expertise enhances Electric Royalties' ability to assess and manage its diverse portfolio of royalties.
Marchand Snyman – Co-founder and Independent Chairman
With a tenure of more than four years, Marchand Snyman chairs the governance and nominating committees, bringing a wealth of experience in corporate oversight and strategic direction.
Robert Schafer – Independent Director
Appointed in November 2020, Robert Schafer brings more than 30 years of international experience in mineral exploration and mining, enhancing the board's technical and strategic capabilities.
Craig Lindsay - Director
Craig Lindsay has 30 years’ experience in corporate finance, investment banking, and business development. He was the managing director of Arbutus Grove Capital and CEO of Lonestar Lithium. Most recently, Lindsay was the founder, president, and CEO of Otis Gold until its sale to Excellon Resources in April 2020. He is a director of Revolve Renewable Power, Excellon Resources, VR Resources and Silver North Resources.
Stefan Gleason - Director
Stefan Gleason is the president, CEO, and majority shareholder of Money Metals Exchange LLC, a privately held company that is among the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues. Gleason is also the managing director of Gleason & Sons LLC, a Charlotte, N.C.-based family limited liability company which holds and manages debt, equity, and real estate investments. With past appearances on U.S. television networks such as CNN, FoxNews, Fox Business, and CNBC, Gleason is also a regular columnist for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com and has been published by the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Mining.com and TheStreet, among other publications.
Royalty company exclusively focused on clean energy metals, offering investors diversified exposure to the sector
10 April
More Drilling on Globex's Battery Hill Manganese Royalty Property
Key Highlights
- SF24-96 : 12.5m @ 13.62% MnO from 41.5m and 13.3m @ 14.9% MnO
- SF24-98 : 72.6m @ 11.29% MnO from 11m, including 42.1m @ 13.3% MnO
- SF24-99 : 32m @ 15.7% MnO from 5m
- SF24-101 : 16m @ 13% MnO from 8m, and 51.5m @ 12.57% MnO from 136m
- SF24-102 : 24.2m @ 9.3% MnO from 6.8m, 16.8m @ 10.89% MnO from 53.4m, and 35.6m @ 14.6% MnO from 87.2m
- SF24-103 : 32m @ 11.6% MnO from 27m
- SF24-105 : 20.2m @ 11.2% MnO from 81m
All drill holes were inclined at -45 degrees , with true thickness estimated at 65-80% of the reported core lengths. Core logging and sampling followed industry-standard protocols, including a QA/QC program with Certified Standards, blanks, and duplicates, comprising 5% of total samples. Sample intervals averaged 2 metres.
Initial half-core samples were collected by Company personnel and sent to the Actlabs prep lab in Fredericton, New Brunswick, before being forwarded to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario, for XRF-Fusion Whole Rock Analysis (Code 4C). Actlabs is an accredited laboratory.
Manganese X's news release was reviewed and approved by Perry MacKinnon, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Manganese X, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines for mineral project disclosure.
The holes were focused on infill and expansion drilling to upgrade Inferred resources to Measured and Indicated categories supporting an upcoming NI 43-101 compliant Pre-Feasibility Study currently underway by Mercator Geosciences. The Manganese X Energy Corp. press release is available on the Manganese X website .
Considering the current worldwide economic situation and the need for Canada to source its own critical minerals both for domestic use and export, the Battery Hill manganese deposit is well positioned for the future.
The Manganese X mission as stated "is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the US to commercialize EV Compliant High Purity Manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost."
Completed Drilling Program – Manganese X Energy Corp .
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.
|For further information, contact:
| Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14 th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com
Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/150e1250-2996-4d1c-80ee-18c346772b7c
18 December 2023
Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Gleason as a director of the Company, effective December 11, 2023
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We thank Stefan Gleason, our largest shareholder, for his ongoing commitment to Electric Royalties and belief in our business model, and welcome him to the board of directors. We are particularly excited about the prospect of leveraging his extensive business experience to further enhance and accelerate the growth of the Company. We look forward to the valuable insights and contributions he will bring to the table."
Mr. Gleason commented: "I'm excited to join the Electric Royalties board and continue helping build out the Company's portfolio of accretive royalty assets. I have high confidence in not only the ability of management to execute on its pipeline of royalty origination and acquisition opportunities but also in management's careful stewardship of shareholder interests.
"The royalty model is a superior, lower-risk way of investing in the resource space as compared to mining companies, and I'm encouraged that Electric Royalties still faces very little competition when deploying capital into production of these nine targeted battery metals."
Mr. Gleason is President, CEO, and majority shareholder of Money Metals Exchange LLC, a privately held company that is among the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues. He is also Managing Director of Gleason & Sons LLC, a Charlotte, N.C.-based family limited liability company which holds and manages debt, equity, and real estate investments. With past appearances on U.S. television networks such as CNN, FoxNews, Fox Business, and CNBC, Mr. Gleason is also a regular columnist for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com and has been published by the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Mining.com and TheStreet, among other publications.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
07 December 2023
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Five Royalties in Portfolio
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Although production is curtailed at the Penouta Mine, it's very exciting to see management of the Graphmada graphite project focus on finding a strategic partner to recommence mining operations at potentially higher production rates. We're also pleased to note the updated resource estimate for the Seymour Lake lithium project ahead of the highly anticipated preliminary economic assessment - positioning the project to potentially be one of the first lithium mines in Ontario. Additionally, the proposed project financing support by UK Export Finance for up to US$598 million covering 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project is a great vote of confidence in the robust nature of the project.
"This release concludes approximately 60 updates across our 22-royalty portfolio this year. We thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to another year of growth."
Highlights since the Company's previous update on November 1, 2023:
- Seymour Lake Lithium Project (1.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On November 21, 2023, Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) ("Green Technology Metals") announced an updated mineral resource estimate under the JORC code for the Seymour Lake Project in Ontario, Canada, ahead of its planned preliminary economic assessment. The updated estimate encompasses North Aubry and South Aubry - two deposits situated within the Aubry complex at Seymour Lake. At North Aubry, Green Technology Metals reported a 17% increase in the indicated resource to 6.1 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 1.25% lithium oxide (Li 2 O), and also reported an inferred resource of 2.1 Mt at 0.8% Li 2 O. The resource at South Aubry stands at 2.0 Mt at 0.6% Li 2 O using a 0.2% lithium oxide cut-off. 1 Green Technology Metals used results from 47 drill holes over 15,210 meters (m) of drilling to estimate the updated mineral resource.
Green Technology Metals anticipates further growth to the resource as drilling continues at both the North and South Aubry deposits with a planned 58-hole program over 7,736 m.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Green Technology Metals and is unable to verify the mineral resource estimate.
- Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project (1.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - Cerrado Gold Inc.'s (TSXV:CERT) ("Cerrado") news release on July 5, 2023 announced its acceptance of an Expression of Interest from UK Export Finance (UKEF) to provide project financing support for the Mont Sorcier Project near Chibougamau, Québec. Further to this, Cerrado announced on November 21, 2023 that it has appointed the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) as the Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) for the Mont Sorcier financing. TD was appointed due to its longstanding relationship with the UKEF and competitive terms for the project financing.
The UKEF-backed facility is expected to be for up to US$598 million on a non-recourse project financing basis for a total tenor of 11 years. The funding is envisioned to cover 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier Project.
While the conclusion of project financing remains subject to the completion of a bankable feasibility study, an environmental impact assessment, the granting of construction permits, among other requirements, the appointment of the MLA represents a significant milestone for Mont Sorcier's project financing. Cerrado continues to advance the feasibility study and the environmental impact assessment. The feasibility study is targeted for completion in H2 2024 after which the next phase of the financing process will commence, comprising a formal due diligence period before a final binding offer and documentation.
- Chubb Lithium Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - On October 30, 2023, Burley Minerals Ltd. (ASX:BUR) ("Burley") announced it has drilled four holes as part of an expected 3,000 to 4,000-m drilling program at the Chubb North prospect at the Chubb Project in Québec, Canada.
Diamond drill core assay results from the Chubb Central prospect have extended the known strike length of spodumene mineralization, while confirming continuity and consistency of the mineralized zone. This mineralized zone remains open to the north and south, and at depth. New pegmatite intersections indicate potential for parallel repetitions, both west and east of the main dyke, supporting further exploration drilling.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Burley and is unable to verify the reported geochemical and drill results.
- Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On November 13, 2023, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO:SNTA)(OTCQB:SNTAF) ("Strategic") provided an update on the provisional suspension of the section C permit for the Penouta Mine in Spain reported in its news release dated October 20, 2023. On October 23, 2023, Strategic submitted an appeal of the suspension to the Administrative Court of the High Court of Justice of Galicia. It also advised that "Since filing the Appeal, the local mining authority Xunta de Galicia has requested that the Company refrain from continuing conducting mineral exploitation operations at the Penouta Project until the Appeal is decided."
Following the suspension, Strategic received the support of local workers through demonstrations totalling more than 1,000 people, as well as the support of the Workers' Commission, the largest trade union in Spain, along with unions representing the Penouta Mine workers. Additionally, the regional government of Galicia, the mayors of Viana do Bolo, A Veiga and Vilariño de Conso, industry associations such as the Galician Aggregates Association, the professional associations of mining engineers and geologists, and the Mining Chamber, as well as councillors and deputies from political parties have voiced their displeasure with the suspension.
On November 15, 2023, Strategic reported its third quarter 2023 financial results. Highlights for the third quarter included 209 tonnes of primary concentrate at the Penouta Mine, a 1% increase compared to Q3 2022. Strategic achieved record sales of 234 tonnes of concentrates and 158 tonnes of contained minerals, an increase of 23% for both figures compared to the same period in 2022.
- Graphmada Graphite Mine (2.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On October 26, 2023, Greenwing Resources Ltd. (ASX:GW1) ("Greenwing") provided an update on the Graphmada Mining Complex in Madagascar. While under active care and maintenance since 2020, the plant and infrastructure have remained in good condition. Process plant maintenance has focused on key equipment, ball mills, motors and pumps. Flotation cells will require replacement upon restart.
Greenwing claims the increased mineral resource base (as reported in Electric Royalties' July 21, 2022 news release) could be capable of supporting potential higher production volumes, and plans to capitalize on the progress achieved to date by seeking a strategic partner to assist in the development of a large-scale operation. Greenwing also sees the proposed revised mining code in Madagascar as positive news aimed at increasing mining activity.
David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
About Electric Royalties Ltd .
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.comand at otcmarkets.com.
Green Technology Metals Limited news release titled "Seymour Resource Confidence Increased Ahead of Preliminary Economic Assessment" dated November 21, 2023, Appendix A: JORC Code 2012, Table 1. The Seymour Mineral Resource is reported using open-pit mining constraints. The open-pit Mineral Resource is only the portion of the resource that is constrained within a US$4,000 / t SC6 optimised shell and above a 0.2% lithium oxide (Li2O) cut-off grade. The optimised open pit shell was generated using: $4/t mining cost, $15.19/t processing costs, mining loss of 5% with no mining dilution, 55 degree pit slope angles, 75% product recovery. The 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate is reported above 0.2% Li2O cut-off. The cut-off is based on lowest potential grade at which a saleable product might be extracted using a conventional DMS and / or flotation plant and employing a TOMRA Xray sorter (or equivalent) on the plant feed. A number of pegmatites outcrop at surface thus the mineral resource is likely to be extracted using a conventional drill and blast, haul and dump mining fleet.
08 November 2023
Electric Royalties Completes Drawdowns Under Convertible Credit Facility
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that further to its October 19, 2023 news release, the Company has completed a C$500,000 drawdown (the "Drawdown") under the C$5,000,000 convertible credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") for working capital
The Company also announces that further to its September 27, 2023 news release, it has completed the C$1,050,000 drawdown (the "Previous Drawdown") under the Credit Facility with the Lender to fund the cash payment to acquire the additional 0.5% GRR on the Bissett Creek project, as well as its associated transaction costs.
Loans drawn under the Credit Facility bear interest ("Interest") at a floating rate (United States Secured Overnight Financing Rate as published by the New York Federal Reserve ("SOFR") + 7%), with a maximum interest rate of 12.5%, with Interest payments capitalized into the principal amount and due at the maturity date (the "Maturity Date"). At the discretion of the Lender, loaned amounts plus accrued Interest are convertible into common shares of Electric Royalties as follows: (a) for the principal amount of loans at the greater of C$0.50; a 100% premium above the 30-day VWAP of Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the advance; and the minimum price acceptable to the TSXV, per share (the "Conversion Price"); and (b) for Interest at the Market Price (as defined under TSXV policy 1.1) at the time of settlement, subject to the Market Price not being less than the Conversion Price without prior TSXV approval, per share. Disinterested shareholder approval will be required for any Conversion that results in the Lender holding more than 20% of the outstanding voting shares of the Company.
The Conversion Price for the Drawdown is C$0.50 and the Conversion Price for the Previous Drawdown is C$0.50, and as a result a total of 1,000,000 common shares and 2,100,000 common shares of the Company are issuable on conversion thereof, respectively.
The Maturity Date of the Drawdown and the Previous Drawdown under the Credit Facility is January 12, 2026. The Drawdown and the Previous Drawdown are subject to final TSXV approval.
The Credit Facility was considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") at the time the Credit Facility was agreed to. The Credit Facility was exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's common shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of Credit Facility did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the properties in which it holds interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these properties to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these properties to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; the optioned properties remaining under option; the optionees making option payments as and when due under the relevant option agreements; the lithium properties not being successfully explored and developed; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
06 November 2023
Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent with Perry English, Michael Kilbourne, 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), dated November 3, 2023, to acquire a portfolio of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada (the "Transaction
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "This proposed acquisition comprises a land package of 126 properties totalling over 1,000,000 acres of highly-prospective lithium prospects in Eastern Canada - a region that could be the center of clean energy metals production for decades to come. Of these 126 properties, 101 have been optioned to various companies under a royalty prospect-generation model, whereby exploration companies make cash payments to the royalty prospector. This generates near-term cash flow while maintaining long-term upside via royalties on those assets.
"This acquisition covers lithium properties in Eastern Canada and could not come at a better time - the U.S. is experiencing an electric vehicle (EV) battery boom, with a record US$82 billion of investment announced to build 96 EV, electric battery, and battery recycling plants across the country1. The lithium properties of Eastern Canada are strategically located in close proximity to the U.S. battery belt that stretches from the northeast to the southeast of the country2. Canadian-sourced lithium is expected to play an important role in the EV battery supply chain, especially since the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act incentivizes lithium sourced from Canada.
"We anticipate that this acquisition will bolster our cash generation over the next three years, as 101 properties are under option agreements with third parties with option payments of approximately C$6 million scheduled over that period. Thanks to the recently announced enlarged credit facility commitment from Gleason & Sons LLC, the family office of our largest shareholder Stefan Gleason, Electric Royalties is well positioned to seize the potential opportunity to significantly grow the size of our royalty portfolio."
Overview of Lithium Portfolio
The portfolio consists of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada, primarily in the province of Ontario. 101 properties are currently being explored by third parties pursuant to option agreements and, to the extent such properties are successfully explored and developed, have the potential to result in royalties payable to Electric Royalties by the optionee of the applicable properties. The Company anticipates that the portfolio of properties will yield option payments to the Company of approximately C$1.4 million in 2024, C$2 million in 2025, and C$2.7 million in 2026, for a total of approximately C$6 million over the next three years, subject to the optioned properties remaining optioned.
Electric Royalties would retain its ownership interest in any properties that are not ultimately transferred to an optionee.
The properties cover prospective land on the same geological trends of, and surrounding major lithium discoveries in Ontario. Six of 24 developed lithium prospects in Ontario with reported reserves or resources are located in the vicinity of these properties3. Several of these properties are adjacent to Green Technology Metals' Seymour Lake Lithium Project (on which Electric Royalties holds a 1.5% net smelter royalty interest) that hosts the Aubry deposits. The Seymour Lake Lithium Project is road-accessible year-round and is envisioned as a central processing facility with the potential to add production from other deposits in the area. Green Technology Metals is currently pursuing a vertically integrated strategy with multiple mine and processing hubs supplying a central lithium conversion facility that would be built in Thunder Bay, Ontario4.
Several other properties in the portfolio flank Frontier Lithium's PAK and Spark projects. PAK contains North America's highest-grade lithium resource and is the second-largest known resource in North America by size5.
Currently, Canada hosts the sixth-highest lithium reserves of any country, yet 2022 production totaled an estimated 500 tonnes - an amount dwarfed by global lithium powerhouses such as Chile and Australia6. The underdeveloped hard-rock lithium deposits in Canada are hosted in pegmatites containing a lithium-bearing mineral known as spodumene. Lithium hosted in spodumene provides producers with greater flexibility as it can be processed into either lithium hydroxide (mainly used in high-density electric vehicle (EV) batteries) or lithium carbonate7. It also offers faster processing times and is higher quality than lithium extracted from brine as spodumene typically contains higher lithium content7. Spodumene-bearing pegmatites are often hosted in metavolcanic or metasedimentary rocks adjacent to granitic intrusions8. Many of the world's largest occurrences are found in Archean or Paleoproterozoic orogens -geological environments underlying approximately two-thirds of Ontario9.
Proposed Transaction Terms
The Company will make a C$75,000 cash payment to the Vendor in consideration for entering into an exclusivity period ending March 28, 2024, in order to perform due diligence on the portfolio of lithium properties.
Acquisition terms:
- The Company will issue an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") and make a cash payment (the sum of C$3,000,000 less the (i) exclusivity fee and (ii) the amount of certain payments received by the Vendors under any earn-in, option, royalty or similar agreement on or after January 1, 2024) on closing of the Transaction ("Closing");
- Make a cash payment of C$750,000 on the 12-month anniversary of the Closing; and
- Make a cash payment of C$750,000 on the 18-month anniversary of the Closing.
Completion of the proposed Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including: the satisfactory completion of due diligence; board approval; the receipt of any required regulatory approvals; and the negotiation of definitive documentation.
David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
1https://twitter.com/SecGranholm/status/1625294427592830976
2 https://electrek.co/2022/10/13/us-ev-battery-belt/
3https://mndm.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=66ee0efe4d3c4816963737dbdb890708
4 Green Technology Metals news release dated October 9, 2023
5 Frontier Lithium news release dated September 25, 2023
6 https://www.cbc.ca/news/climate/lithium-in-the-world-1.6841339
7https://elements.visualcapitalist.com/visualizing-the-worlds-largest-lithium-producers/
8 USGS Mineral-Deposit Model for Lithium-Cesium- Tantalum Pegmatites; Scientific Investigations Report 2010-5070-O; By Dwight C. Bradley, Andrew D. McCauley, and Lisa M. Stillings
9https://www.ontario.ca/page/about-ontario
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced-stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the properties in which it holds interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these properties to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these properties to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; the optioned properties remaining under option; the optionees making option payments as and when due under the relevant option agreements; the lithium properties not being successfully explored and developed; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
5h
Questcorp Mining
Investor Insight
With a tight capital structure, experienced management and strategic gold and copper project locations near major past-producing mines, Questcorp is well-positioned to deliver discovery-driven growth to investors.
Overview
Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ,OTC:QQCMF,FSE:D910) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on unlocking value in two high-potential mineral districts: the Sonoran Gold Belt in Mexico and Vancouver Island in British Columbia.
The company aims to build shareholder value through disciplined exploration of assets with near-surface mineralization and proven geologic continuity. The company operates in mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to infrastructure and within major metal-producing belts. Its flagship La Union gold project offers high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc potential in Mexico, while the North Island copper project provides exposure to porphyry copper and skarn systems in a district that hosts multi-billion-pound copper resources.
With gold prices near all-time highs and a copper supply crunch emerging, Questcorp is targeting discoveries that can drive exponential value from a tightly held share structure.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Asset – La Union Gold Project (Mexico): A high-grade carbonate replacement gold system in the Sonoran Gold Belt, boasting historical production, strong geologic signatures and drill-ready targets with >80 g/t gold surface samples.
- Copper Exposure in Tier-1 Jurisdiction: The North Island copper project lies just north of BHP’s historic Island Copper Mine. It shows promising porphyry and skarn-style mineralization and is adjacent to Northisle’s multi-million-ounce copper-gold deposits.
- Tight Capital Structure and Strategic Investors: ~63 million shares outstanding with approximately 90 percent held by long-term, high-net-worth and international investors with 3-5 year investment window .
- Execution-focused Management: Led by Founding President & CEO Saf Dhillon, a veteran builder of public companies, and geologist Tim Henneberry, with over 45 years of global exploration success.
- Immediate Catalysts: Near-term exploration at both assets with active permitting, drill programs and news flow expected throughout 2025.
Key Projects
La Union Gold Project – Sonora, Mexico (Flagship Asset)
The La Union gold project is a 2,604-hectare, road-accessible high-grade carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) located at the edge of the Sonoran Gold Belt, one of the richest gold-producing regions in Mexico. The property is located near major mines, including La Herradura (6.7 Moz, measured and indicated) and San Francisco (1.4 Moz, measured and indicated), and boasts historical production from underground operations by Peñoles and others, reportedly yielding ~50,000 ounces of gold in the 1950s at grades of 7 to 20 grams per ton (g/t) gold.
La Union gold project location
Work done to date includes consolidation of seven historical properties into a single district-scale project by Riverside Resources, which invested more than US$2.5 million in geological mapping, sampling and target definition. Sampling has returned high-grade grab samples including 83.2 g/t gold, 4,816 g/t silver, 30 percent zinc, and 19.8 percent lead. Channel sampling and geological work identified eight mineralized zones, three of which – Plomito, La Famosa and La Union – are drill-ready and fully permitted.
Geology and history of La Union
Questcorp executed a definitive agreement with Riverside in May 2025 to earn up to 100 percent interest in the project. The planned Phase I program includes drilling 10 diamond drill holes averaging 300 meters in depth across the three priority targets, alongside geophysical (gravity and EM) surveys to refine targets. Questcorp will also continue surface exploration at the remaining five targets to identify additional drill candidates. The project’s polymetallic nature and porphyry potential at depth suggest significant resource upside. Riverside remains as the operator during the earn-in, bringing proven success in similar deposits such as Alamos Gold’s Mulatos.
North Island Copper Project (NICP) – Vancouver Island, BC
The North Island copper property is an exploration-stage project located on the northern tip of Vancouver Island, approximately 7.5 km northwest of BHP’s historic Island Copper Mine. The Island Copper operation historically produced 1.2 billion kg copper, 35,268 kg gold, 360,800 kg silver, and significant molybdenum and rhenium from 367 million tonnes of ore, underscoring the district’s endowment.
NICP hosts eight documented copper-silver skarn occurrences and displays porphyry-style mineralization associated with the Island Intrusive suite. The property is geologically anchored by two main target areas: skarns associated with Quatsino limestones in the east and a porphyry copper target to the west, known as the Marisa Zone. Historical drilling by previous operators at Marisa intersected broad zones of copper mineralization, including:
- DDH92-01: 0.078 percent copper over 56.39 m, including 0.171 percent copper over 16.17 m
- DDH92-03: 0.041 percent copper over 70.71 m, with increasing grade at depth
Despite promising results, these zones were never followed up. Questcorp intends to revisit and expand on this historic work. The next steps include completing a 3D induced polarization (IP) survey to model chargeability and resistivity anomalies, followed by a focused drill campaign targeting extensions of the Marisa porphyry.
The project benefits from excellent access via the Vancouver Island Highway and logging roads, plus nearby hydro infrastructure, offering low-cost exploration potential. With a favorable neighborhood, including Northisle Copper & Gold Inc. (TSXV: NCX) with a ~$300 million market cap, NICP represents a high-upside copper exploration story in a Tier-1 jurisdiction.
Founding Directors and Management Team
Saf Dhillon – President, CEO and Director
Saf Dhillon has been involved in the development of public companies for over 20 years, holding various positions including investor relations, business development and senior management, as well as board directorships, building an extensive worldwide list of contacts. He was a key member of the Idaho-based U.S. Geothermal’s management team, which grew the company from an approximately US$2 million startup to a successful independent renewable energy power producer with three new power plants operating in the Pacific Northwest. Saf is President & CEO of iMetal Resources (TSXV:IMR), President & CEO of Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG). He is also a founding director of Torrent Gold (CSE:TGLD), a board member of Lake Winn Resources (TSXV:LWR), and provides assistance to several other private and public companies..
R. Tim Henneberry – Director
R. Tim Henneberry is a professional geoscientist with over 43 years of experience in domestic and international exploration and production for base and precious metals and industrial minerals. He founded Mammoth Geological in 1991, providing geological consulting services to numerous private and publicly traded companies. Henneberry has been involved in senior management of several TSX Venture and CSE listed companies over the last 30+ years, serving as director, senior officer or advisor, including the founding of several.
Scott Davis – Director
Scott Davis is a partner of Cross Davis & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, providing accounting and management services for publicly listed companies. His experience includes CFO positions of several companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, and his past experience consists of senior management positions, including four years at Appleby as an assistant financial controller. Prior to that, he spent two years at Davidson & Company LLP Chartered Professional Accountants as an auditor, and five years with Pacific Opportunity Capital as an accounting manager.
Keep reading...Show less
7h
Hypromag Achieves Further Technical Milestones as Piloting Ramps Up in Advance of Commercial Rare Earth Magnet Production in The Uk, Germany and USA
Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSX-V:MKA) ("Mkango") and CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") are pleased to provide a technical update for HyProMag Limited ("HyProMag") and its ongoing advanced pilot programme for the scale-up and roll out of Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") technology to produce domestically sourced and short-loop recycled rare earth magnets with a minimal carbon footprint in the UK (2025), Germany (2025) and United States (2027).
The ongoing advanced pilot programme at the University of Birmingham is proceeding in parallel with development of the commercial scale plant at Tyseley Energy Park in Birmingham, UK.
HPMS technology was developed by the Magnetic Materials Group at the University of Birmingham ("UoB"), underpinned by approximately US$100 million of research and development funding. HPMS has major competitive advantages over other rare earth magnet recycling technologies, which are largely focused on chemical processes but do not solve the challenges of extracting magnets from end-of-life scrap streams and only produce rare earth oxides or mixed rare earth carbonates, which require further processing. HyProMag provides the solution, producing a value-added, magnet product for direct sale to domestic customers across multiple jurisdictions.
Over the course of the previous 12 months, HyProMag has made significant technical progress to support its efforts in optimising design criteria, processing different NdFeB scrap feed materials and producing recycled, low carbon, commercial, magnets of different technical grades. To date, the University of Birmingham Pilot plant has produced over 3,500 magnets of commercial grade from various waste streams. Sample magnets have been provided to commercial partners for extensive testing and product verification and will support continued off taker due diligence over the coming 12 months for the UK, Germany and U.S. businesses.
Recent progress and technical milestones for HyProMag include the following:
- Further optimisation of HPMS for different NdFeB scrap sources - HPMS continues to demonstrate very effective removal and recycling of magnets from electric motor rotors, where they are embedded in laminated stacks of transformer steel. HyProMag is engaging with multiple parties in this sector to provide pre-processing and recycling solutions, as well as in other sectors such as e-bikes, medical devices and professional audio units.
- Hard disk drive (HDD) magnets continue to be an important feedstock for HyProMag with HPMS now succesfully demonstrated on at least 18 different morphologies of HDDs and commercial grade N45M and N42M magnets produced from the liberated HPMS powder. These and other magnets produced via HPMS from other scrap sources, ranging in grade from N48 remanence and UH coercivity, are currently being tested in a wide range of applications, including automotive, audio and others.
- In collaboration with ZF Automotive and UoB, HyProMag has recently supplied magnets for prototype testing in automotive ancillary applications which were successfully tested by ZF, with performance nearly identical to magnets made from virgin materials as indicated in the recent press article: https://www.engineerlive.com/content/recycling-and-reusing-motor-magnets .
- As a key partner in the Securing Critical Rare Earth Materials ("SCREAM") project, GKN Automotive was instrumental in delivering simulation and physical testing to verify that the HyProMag magnets produced via short-loop recycling have equivalent performance to primary magnets of the same grade.
- The first production-ready HDD magnet separation system has been built by INSERMA ANOIA SL ("Inserma") [i] and is expected to be delivered to the UK in Q3. The system has been shown to more accurately identify and remove the magnets from HDD for HPMS processing at scale. The addition of a printed circuit board removal module is at an advanced stage of development, which would be transformational for the process and enhances the Information Security requirements of HDD Recycling.
- Increased magnetic performance has been achieved through further optimisation of the HPMS and magnet manufacturing processes, with positive feedback from customers who are currently stress testing magnet prototypes. Further technical details, including magnet grades and performance achieved, are elaborated in a detailed HyProMag technical bulletin, which can be accessed via the following link: https://hypromag.com/executive-summary-of-recent-technical-progress-by-hypromag-ltd-june-2025
- Magnets produced from HPMS generated alloys are the first sintered NdFeB magnets to be produced in the UK since the closure of Philips in Southport in December 2003. This capability for manufacture of sintered, commercial grade magnets need not be confined to producing magnets directly from scrap and can be further enhanced by blending with new cast alloys made from virgin mine-sourced metals or recycled metals.
- Acceleration of research and development (R&D) work on blending recycled HPMS powders with virgin materials (from primary as well as medium and long loop recycled sources) is underway, which will broaden the range to higher magnet grades available for commercial purchase and aligns strongly with incoming thresholds for minimum recycled content under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act.
- Over 100 different blends of recycled material have been created in the last six months to meet R&D and customer requirements, with magnets derived from both single and blended batches of HPMS powder demonstrating consistent performance and further validating the short-loop recycling and magnet manufacturing process.
- Whether in collaborative projects, such as SusMagPro and REEsilience in Europe and UKRI (United Kingdom Research and Innovation) projects RaRE, REAP, SCREAM, ReREwind and REEmelt, or through other collaborations, HyProMag's development partners remain confident of its continuing progress. A recent article has been published which has acknowledged the quality of magnets produced for rotating machines:https://www.engineerlive.com/content/recycling-and-reusing-motor-magnets .
- Rare earth magnets derived from HPMS will be extremely low in their Product Carbon Footprint (PCF). For further details and breakdown see https://mkango.ca/news/hypromag-usas-iso-compliant-product-carbon-footprint-study-confirms-exceptionally-low-co-sub-2-sub-footprint-of-2.35-kg-co-sub/
Through the abovementioned workstreams, together with further optimisation and development of blending and grain boundary technologies, HyProMag expects to significantly expand the range of commercial grades produced as illustrated below:
Will Dawes, Mkango CEO commented: "HyProMag is going from strength to strength with the support of its excellent and growing team, as well as from the University of Birmingham and its other partners. The company is well placed to capitalise on the increasing demand for more robust supply chains and sustainably sourced magnetic materials - technologies being commercialised by HyProMag will be transformational for the sector, and we look forward to first sales in UK and Germany in the coming months, as well as completion of detailed engineering in the USA in advance of large-scale project development."
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented: " We are very pleased with the continued progress of HyProMag in advance of the commissioning of the UK and German plants. The learnings from these plants and the University of Birmingham's pilot plant programme represent a significant opportunity for HyProMag USA to optimise and refine the detailed design phase. Furthermore, the production of a wide range of magnet grades for U.S. customers from multiple scrap feedstocks will support our financing and off take activities."
Nick Mann, HyProMag Limited MD commented: "The improvements on magnetic properties made are down to the increased understanding gained by the metallurgical team on how to process, blend and sinter differing input feed stocks to achieve a consistent grade of magnet. As we begin production at Tyseley we are testing, collaborating and supplying our commercial partners with our magnets against specifications and are demonstrating good alignment with their products."
Sean Worrall, GKN Automotive Chief Engineer Product Sustainability commented: "As the key physical testing and simulation partner, we are pleased to confirm that the recycled magnets replicated expected performance exceptionally closely during testing. This means HyProMag's short-cycled magnets can be reliably used in motor design simulation to deliver real world performance. The HPMS process enables a supply chain of sustainable, competitive, rare-earth magnets, decoupled from the problems of the virgin material supply chain"
2025 University of Birmingham (UoB) Accelerated Pilot Programme
In parallel with commissioning of the commercial plants in UK and Germany, and to support ongoing HyProMag USA LLC ("HyProMag USA") detailed design [ii] , HyProMag has further invested in piloting utilising the UoB infrastructure, onboarded new production engineers and tripled the throughput capacity of the UoB pilot vessel and associated processes. During a six-month period, multiple sources of scrap feeds will be processed with a target of two tonnes of HPMS power produced and converted into commercial grade magnets. HyProMag will provide these samples to potential customers, as well as targeting further improvements in the engineering design criteria, recoveries and magnet making capability to support commercial developments in the UK, Germany and U.S.
The main objectives of the 2025 UoB Accelerated Pilot Programme are to:
- Provide NdFeB block and finished magnet samples to customers , to support product marketing, offtake discussions and scale-up in Europe and North America, and to complement HyProMag's 2025 commercial production of NdFeB alloys, blocks and finished magnets derived from the commercial scale plant being commissioned at Tyseley Energy Park (TEP) by the University of Birmingham.
- Enhanced QAQC planning - Commercial production at TEP is targeted at 600kg batches of HPMS powder that will be analysed by ICP-OE, XRF and gas analysis. These characterised batches will be blended for targeted magnet qualities based on the development know-how from piloting. These batches will be large and consistent in quality; 1.2 tonnes of blended powder can, for example, deliver 50,000 magnets based on a typical 25g speaker application. Sampling QAQC procedures are being developed with end-users.
- Further demonstrate and optimise HPMS , including pre-processing for larger volumes and broader variety of scrap feeds to derive optimal process conditions and estimates of recovery, NdFeB magnet content and yield to short loop recycling for different scrap feeds
- Complete further variability analysis across different HPMS batches of the same type of scrap feed.
- Further demonstrate the ability to blend HPMS powders from different HPMS batches of the same scrap feed with or without virgin feed additions
The Accelerated Piloting Programme targets over 50 additional HPMS runs over a six-month period covering principal scrap feeds containing: separated magnet scrap, VCMs from different sources, pre-processed HDD feed, surface mounted and embedded rotors from electric motors, MRI, wind turbine feed, speaker assemblies and other forms of NdFeB scrap material provided by strategic partners.
About Mkango Resources Ltd.
Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V. Mkango's corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito Limited ("Maginito"), which is owned 79.4 per cent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent by CoTec, and to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.
Maginito holds a 100 per cent interest in HyProMag and a 90 per cent direct and indirect interest (assuming conversion of Maginito's convertible loan) in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd ("Mkango UK"), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical route.
Maginito and CoTec are also rolling out HPMS recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA LLC joint venture company.
Mkango also owns the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi ("Songwe") and the Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland ("Pulawy"). Both the Songwe and Pulawy projects have been selected as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act. Mkango has signed a letter of Intent with Crown PropTech Acquisitions to list the Songwe Hill and Pulawy rare earths projects on NASDAQ via a SPAC Merger.
For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca
About CoTec Holdings Corp.
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX- V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.
About HyProMag USA LLC.
HyProMag USA is owned 50:50 by CoTec and HyProMag Limited. HyProMag Limited is 100 per cent owned by Maginito, which is owned on a 79.4/20.6 per cent basis by Mkango and CoTec.
For more information, please visit www.hypromagusa.com
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of that term under applicable securities laws) with respect to Mkango and CoTec. Generally, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "is expected to", "scheduled", "estimates" "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "can", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will", occur or be achieved, or the negative connotations thereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, without limiting the foregoing, the delivery and effectiveness of the HDD magnet separation system built by Inserma, the results of the Accelerated Pilot Programme at UoB, the availability of (or delays in obtaining) financing to develop Songwe Hill, the Recycling Plants being developed by Maginito in the UK, Germany and the US (the "Maginito Recycling Plants"), governmental action and other market effects on global demand and pricing for the metals and associated downstream products for which Mkango is exploring, researching and developing, geological, technical and regulatory matters relating to the development of Songwe Hill, the ability to scale the HPMS and chemical recycling technologies to commercial scale, competitors having greater financial capability and effective competing technologies in the recycling and separation business of Maginito and Mkango, availability of scrap supplies for Maginito's recycling activities, government regulation (including the impact of environmental and other regulations) on and the economics in relation to recycling and the development of the Maginito Recycling Plants, and Pulawy and future investments in the United States pursuant to the proposed cooperation agreement between Maginito and CoTec, cost overruns, complexities in building and operating the plants, and the positive results of feasibility studies on the various proposed aspects of Mkango's, Maginito's and CoTec's activities. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company and CoTec disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additionally, the Company and CoTec undertake no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.
For further information on Mkango, please contact:
Mkango Resources Limited
William Dawes Alexander Lemon
Chief Executive Officer President
will@mkango.caalex@mkango.ca
Canada: +1 403 444 5979
www.mkango.ca
@MkangoResources
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Jeff Keating, Jen Clarke, Devik Mehta
UK: +44 20 3470 0470
Alternative Resource Capital
Joint Broker
Alex Wood, Keith Dowsing
UK: +44 20 7186 9004/5
For further information on CoTec, please contract:
CoTec Holdings Corp.
Braam Jonker
Chief Financial Officer
braam.jonker@cotec.ca
Canada: +1 604 992-5600
The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.
19h
Right to Earn Majority Interest in Highly Prospective Chilean Copper-Gold-Molybdenite Porphyry Project and Placement to raise $2.2m
FMR Resources Limited (ASX:FMR) (FMR or Company) is pleased to announce it has entered into a conditional Binding Term Sheet giving it the right to earn up to a 60% interest in a highly prospective copper-gold-molybdenite project in central Chile (Transaction). The Company will joint venture (JV) into selected tenements (the JV Tenements or Concessions) within the Llahuin Project (Llahuin or the Project) held by Southern Hemisphere Mining Ltd (SUH) which overlie the Southern Porphyry Target.
Highlights
- Large Cu-Au-Mo porphyry target untested at depth
- Coincidental datasets suggest substantial copper porphyry system
- Shallow historic drilling confirms porphyry mineralisation above target
- Drilling of targets to commence early Q4 2025
- Oliver Kiddie joins FMR as Managing Director
- Firm commitments received for $2.2m capital raising at $0.16 through a placement to existing and new sophisticated investors
- Mark Creasy to join the FMR register as major shareholder
The Southern Porphyry JV gives FMR exposure to a potential Company-making discovery. Coincidental datasets captured across the Southern Porphyry target area suggest a large, untested copper porphyry system below historic exploration. With proven fertility along a ~6km corridor at Llahuin, including historic shallow copper porphyry mineralisation directly above the Southern Porphyry target, this JV delivers FMR drill-ready targets for Q4 2025. The Company looks forward to updating shareholders as we progress towards maiden drilling of these exciting targets.
In conjunction, FMR is pleased to announce the appointment of Oliver Kiddie as Managing Director. Mr Kiddie is a geologist with over 20 years’ experience across exploration, resource definition, project development, and production throughout Australia and internationally. He has extensive experience in base metal and gold exploration through senior management, executive, and directorship positions, including Dominion Mining, European Goldfields, the Creasy Group, and Legend Mining.
Oliver Kiddie said:“I am very excited to be joining the FMR team as the Company expands its exploration portfolio with the Llahuin Project in Chile. I look forward to leading the Company through the next stage of growth and working with the experienced SUH team as the compelling Southern Porphyry drill targets are tested in Q4 this year, with the clear aim of a Company-making discovery.”
Project Description
Porphyry-style Cu-Au-Mo mineralisation identified to date at the Llahuin Project is largely hosted in three main mineralised zones - the Central Porphyry Zone, Cerro do Oro and Ferrocarril, which occur along a +2.5 km N-S strike (open north and south, with a total strike length of up 6 km). These zones are coincident with a north-south trending valley, potentially reflecting weathering of more regressive units or a structure.
Figure 1. Oblique view of Southern Porphyry Target looking to WNW showing 3D inversion model resistivity shells from magnetotelluric data, Llahuin Project drilling to date and tenements forming the joint venture. Refer to Figures 6 and 7 for location and plan view, and Figure 5 for a sectional view.
Llahuin was initially acquired in July 2011 by SUH through an intermediary from Antofagasta plc. Drilling completed across the project to date comprises 296 holes for 64,503m with a total of 62 holes for 11,927m completed on the JV Tenements, of which 9,156m reports to the Ferrocarril zone and are therefore not relevant to the Southern Porphyry Target. Drilling has resulted in the delineation of Mineral Resources which do not form part of the JV and do not form part of the transaction (see Figures 1 and 7).
In addition to drilling SUH has completed extensive geochemical and geophysical surveys at Llahuin, including detailed magnetics (MAG), induced polarisation (IP), and magnetotellurics (MT). These datasets have indicated a “blind” porphyry-style target at the southern end of the Llahuin Project named the Southern Porphyry Target. This target is defined by a coincident magnetic anomaly, IP resistivity anomaly, and MT resistivity anomaly. The target is modelled as a circular feature 1.5km – 2km in diameter and centred approximately 1,000m below surface (see Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5).
Click here for the full ASX Release
Keep reading...Show less
19h
Multiple High-Grade Results including 51.96% Cu C 52g/t Ag
Somerset Minerals Ltd (“Somerset” or the “Company”) (ASX:SMM) is pleased to announce the initial assay results from the maiden surface sampling campaign at its recently acquired Coppermine Project (the “Project”) in Canada.
- Initial assay results from maiden surface sampling program confirm wide-spread mineralisation
- Large representative rock samples were collected across Laphroaig, Jura and Oban districts
- At Laphroaig: High-grade copper over 500m strike, within a broader 2.0km trend, including:
- CMC0047: 51.96% Cu and 52.2g/t Ag
- CMC0042: 50.84% Cu and 65.3g/t Ag
- At Jura: High-grade copper over 5.0km strike, hosted within a major N-S trending fault, including:
- CMC0021: 19.10% Cu and 21.1g/t Ag
- CMC0101: 13.55% Cu and 24.3g/t Ag
- Maiden drill campaign scheduled to commence around 5th July focusing on Coronation C Jura
- Assay results for samples containing native copper are expected to be received in the next week
- Fully funded C fully permitted for high-impact maiden exploration drill campaign
- lanning underway for larger Phase-2 exploration program, including expanded drill campaign
Managing Director, Chris Hansen, commented,
“These are truly exceptional early results that speak to the scale, quality, and untapped potential of our Coppermine Project. To return grades of over 50% copper from surface samples — and to also return high-grade results from across multiple prospects — is a rare and exciting outcome. What’s even more compelling is the continuity of mineralisation we're seeing: over 500 metres at Laphroaig and more than 5.0 kilometres at Jura. This confirms the presence of an extensive, high-grade copper system, and supports the historic information we’re building on.
We are now entering a very exciting phase for Somerset. Our fully funded, fully permitted maiden drill campaign is set to commence in just over two weeks time, with walk-up targets defined by strong geophysical signatures and outcropping copper mineralisation. At Coronation, we’re targeting several high-priority IP anomalies supported by historical drill intercepts of up to 40 metres, while Jura and Laphroaig are shaping up as large-scale, structurally controlled, high-grade copper systems with district-scale potential. These early successes are the direct result of our methodical and targeted approach to exploration.
With a dominant landholding in one of the world’s last underexplored copper frontiers, drilling set to begin imminently and assays still outstanding for native copper sampling, we believe Somerset is uniquely positioned to potentially unlock a major new copper district.”
Click here for the full ASX release
14 June
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: St. Augustine Rises 67 Percent on Private Placement
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.
A new report released on Wednesday (June 11) by Canada’s Climate Institute suggests Canada risks missing out on a C$12 billion market for critical minerals should the government not enact policy to drive investment in Canada’s mining sector.
The report outlines a growing need for minerals like copper, cobalt, lithium, nickel, graphite and rare earths, all of which are found in Canada. These critical minerals are all used to produce goods needed for the energy transition, from photovoltaics to electric vehicles.
Overall, to meet this demand, the mining sector will require an estimated US$480 billion to US$750 billion in investment globally. To remain competitive, the institute suggests Canada will need to generate between C$30 billion and $65 billion in investments in upstream projects between now and 2040.
To reduce investor risk and ensure Canada and local communities see a net benefit, the report makes several suggestions aimed at different levels of government.
It recommends the Federal government collaborate with an arms-length financial institution to develop or expand risk-sharing agreements to support mineral assets through price volatility, and provincial governments strengthen mining regulations to mitigate risks and liabilities.
Additionally, it recommends both levels of government facilitate greater participation by Indigenous communities in mining projects through scaling up their resources for capacity and increasing their access to capital.
South of the border, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released May’s consumer price index (CPI) data on Wednesday. The figures show a worsening of year-over-year inflation as all-items CPI ticked up to 2.4 percent from the 2.3 percent recorded in April. On a monthly basis, it rose just 0.1 percent versus the 0.2 percent the previous month.
Analysts had been expecting a steeper increase, but the numbers were offset by significant declines in energy prices in May.
However, the expectation is that higher figures will be coming over the next few months as the effects of the Trump administration’s tariffs begin to work their way through the economy. The slow response to the tariffs is primarily attributed to retailers working through inventories which were purchased prior to the tariffs coming into effect.
The CPI and other data will play a crucial role in the Federal Open Market Committee’s rate decision when it meets next week, on June 17 and 18. The overwhelming consensus by market watchers is the Fed will continue to hold the current range of 4.25 to 4.5 percent until its September meeting.
Markets and commodities react
In Canada, major indexes were mixed at the end of the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was largely flat, posting a small 0.32 percent gain during the week to close at 26,504.35 on Friday. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fared worse, losing 1.16 percent to 721.13, and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) slid 2.48 percent to 114.88.
US equities were also in negative territory this week, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) losing 0.46 percent to close at 6,976.96, the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) slipping 0.79 percent to 21,612.68 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) sinking 1.38 percent to 42,197.80.
On the other hand, the gold price was up significantly this week, gaining 3.68 percent to US$3,432.17 as investors sought safe-haven assets amid the threat of war between Israel and Iran. The silver price climbed 0.91 percent during the period to end the week US$36.31, although it spiked as high as US$36.86 during trading Monday.
In base metals, the COMEX copper price sank 1.44 percent over the week to US$4.80 per pound. Meanwhile, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) posted a gain of 4.4 percent to close at 568.42.
Top Canadian mining stocks this week
How did mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Canadian mining stocks below.
Stock data for this article was retrieved at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Friday using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Mineral companies within the non-energy minerals, energy minerals, process industry and producer manufacturing sectors were considered.
1. St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSX: SAU)
Weekly gain: 66.67 percent
Market cap: C$116.31 million
Share price: C$0.125
St. Augustine Gold and Copper is a development company focused on its King-king copper-gold project in the Philippines' Davao de Oro province. The project consists of 184 mining claims.
According to the most recent preliminary economic assessment from 2013, the company projects an after-tax net present value of US$1.78 billion, with an internal rate of return of 24 percent and a payback period of 2.4 years using a base case scenario of a copper price of US$3.00 per pound and a gold price of US$1,250 per ounce. The company is currently working towards an update to the study.
The most recent news from the project was announced on May 30, when St. Augustine stated that it had entered into an agreement with the National Development Corporation (Nadecor) to acquire a 100 percent interest in Nadecor's wholly owned subsidiary Kingking Milling, which holds the development rights to King-king. Under the terms of the deal, Nadecor will receive C$9.02 million convertible into 185 million shares.
The project's exploration and development permits are held by Kingking Mining, which remains a 40/40/20 joint venture between St. Augustine, Nadecor and Queensberry Mining and Development. The release also included details of new ore sales and royalty agreements between Kingking Milling and Kingking Mining.
Shares in St. Augustine rose this week after the company announced Tuesday (June 10) it had entered into a non-brokered private placement for up to 341 million shares for gross proceeds of C$24.9 million.
The company said it will use the proceeds to fund the completion of a feasibility study and organizing financing for the King-king project. The first tranche of the placement is expected to close on June 20.
2. Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO)
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$12.88 million
Share price: C$0.105
Barksdale Resources is a copper exploration company focused on advancing its assets in Arizona, US.
The company’s flagship Sunnyside project has been in focus in 2025. The site is located in the Patagonia Mountains of Southern Arizona and covers approximately 21 square kilometers. Sunnyside is located adjacent to South32's (ASX:S32,OTC Pink:SHTLF) Hermosa project.
The most recent news from the project came on May 13, when the company completed the drilling campaign and expenditures necessary to acquire the initial 51 percent interest in the property as part of an earn-in agreement with Regal Resources. Under the terms, Barksdale was required to complete 7,620 meters of drilling and make C$6 million in total expenditures.
The company has until September 2025 to provide an additional C$1 million in cash payment and 5 million shares to Regal to complete the transaction. Once complete, the company will have 20 days to decide whether to proceed to Phase 2 for the option to increase its interest to 67.5 percent, which it can earn by completing another 7,620 meters of drilling, paying Regal C$550,000 and issuing Regal 4.9 million shares within a two year period.
3. Avalon Advanced Materials (TSXV:AVL)
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$18.91 million
Share price: C$0.03
Avalon Advanced Materials is an exploration and development company focused on lithium projects in Canada.
Its flagship project is its 40 percent owned Separation Rapids lithium project in Ontario, a joint venture with SCR-Sibelco, which owns the remaining 60 percent. The project consists of three primary lithium targets: the Separation Rapids deposit; the Snowbank target, located near Kenora; and the Lilypad project near Fort Hope, which also hosts tantalum and cesium mineralization.
The pair increased the project's measured and indicated mineral resource by 28 percent in late February.
Although the company didn't release news this week, its share price jumped significantly during the period.
4. Excellon Resources (TSXV:EXN)
Weekly gain: 48.44 percent
Market cap: C$12.88 million
Share price: C$0.105
Excellon Resources is an exploration and development company working to advance a portfolio of assets around the world.
Its most advanced project is the past-producing Mallay silver mine in Central Peru. The company executed a definitive agreement to acquire the project, as well as the Tres Cerros gold-silver project, in March. Between 2012 and 2018, mining at the site produced 6 million ounces of silver, 45 million pounds of zinc and 35 million pounds of lead before the operation was placed on care and maintenance.
On May 23, Excellon announced it had entered into an offtake and financing agreement with Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) that will provide the final piece of funding to allow Excellon to restart mining operations at Mallay, bringing its available capital to US$18 million.
Under the terms of the agreement, Glencore will provide up to US$7.5 million in funding through a pre-export finance loan agreement backed by concentrate production at the mine. Glencore has also agreed to purchase 100 percent of zinc-lead concentrate until 2028 or 2029 depending on certain conditions.
5. Latin Metals (TSXV:LMS)
Weekly gain: 42.86 percent
Market cap: C$23.77 million
Share price: C$0.20
Latin Metals is a South America focused project generator company with 18 projects across Argentina and Peru.
Its primary focus for 2025 has been on its Argentine portfolio, which includes the Organullo gold project in the Salta province, as well as the Cerro Bayo and La Flora gold projects in the Deseado Massif metal belt in the Santa Cruz province.
The company’s most recent news came on Monday when it announced it had secured drill permits for the Organullo site. The permits provide approval for up to 11,900 meters of diamond drilling as well as other exploration activities. Latin Metals said the permit is a key milestone for the project.
The project is subject to an option agreement with AngloGold Argentina, a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), which has the right to earn up to an 80 percent stake in the site. AngloGold is preparing to "test targets that have potential scale and alteration characteristics consistent with Tier 1 high-sulphidation epithermal gold systems."
FAQs for Canadian mining stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, and the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many mining companies are listed on the TSX and TSXV?
As of February 2025, there were 1,572 companies listed on the TSXV, 905 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,859 companies, with 181 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
13 June
Editor's Picks: Trump to Lift Minnesota Mining Ban, Dundee Buys Adriatic, China Tightens Rare Earth Grip
Here's a quick recap of some of the most impactful resource sector news items for the week.
The period saw the Trump administration move to reverse a Biden-era ban on copper and nickel mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters, while Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM,OTC Pink:DPMLF) penned a deal for assets in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, and China exerted control over rare earth mines in Myanmar.
Trump admin moves to roll back mining moratorium near Boundary Waters
The Trump administration is starting the process of reversing the Biden-era 20 year moratorium on copper-nickel mining in a 350-square-mile area upstream of Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
The decision could allow the restart of development at the proposed Twin Metals underground mine, owned by Chile's Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO,OTC Pink:ANFGF). The Biden administration had cancelled the leases for the project, located in the region affected by the moratorium, as part of the 2022 decision.
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum argue that the original mineral withdrawal was unnecessary and pledged to boost domestic critical mineral supply.
Rollins shared the news on her social media account.
.@SecretaryBurgum and I have been working together to unleash American Energy and today we are taking another step to ensure we are getting back in the mining and energy development game.— Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) June 11, 2025
Today, @USDA is proud to announce that we are initiating the process to cancel the mineral…
The news was quickly denounced by the Save the Boundary Waters advocacy group and Tina Smith, US Senator for Minnesota.
“The announcement by Secretaries Burgum and Rollins is shocking,” said Ingrid Lyons, the group's executive director. “They claim to have consulted with the people of Minnesota about the Boundary Waters when they clearly have not. We deserve so much better than this, as Minnesotans and as Americans.”
Senator Smith took to social media to highlight her dismay and condemn what she described as "pseudoscience (used) to justify bad actions."
The Trump admin decision aligns with a broader push to accelerate mining approvals and reduce red tape, aiming to enhance US supply chain security for critical minerals.
Dundee Precious Metals to acquire Adriatic in US$1.3 billion deal
Canada’s Dundee Precious Metals has agreed to acquire UK-based Adriatic Metals (LSE:ADT1,OTCQX:ADMLF) in an approximately US$1.3 billion cash-and-stock transaction.
The deal secures Dundee full control of Adriatic’s high-grade Vareš underground silver-lead-zinc-gold mine in Bosnia and Herzegovina, plus its Raška zinc-silver project in Serbia.
Vareš offers an estimated 15 year mine life with annual payable output around 168,000 ounces gold equivalent and low all-in sustaining costs of US$893 per ounce.
“Vareš is a logical fit with our portfolio, as it significantly increases DPM’s mine life while adding near-term production growth, a highly prospective land package, and cash flow diversification,” said David Rae, president and CEO of Dundee Precious Metals.
Upon closing, Dundee shareholders will own 75.3 percent of the combined entity, with Adriatic shareholders holding 24.7 percent. The transaction is expected to close by year-end, pending shareholder, regulatory and Bosnian competition approvals.
China tightens grip on Myanmar's rare earths
The United Wa State Army (UWSA), a China-supported militia, has taken control of newly established rare-earth mining operations in Myanmar’s Shan State, according to a Reuters report. Satellite imagery confirms the construction of leaching pools and chemical extraction facilities, with Chinese-speaking managers overseeing operations and trucks ferrying ore across the border.
As noted in the report, China currently relies heavily on Myanmar for heavy rare-earth elements like terbium and dysprosium, critical materials for high-tech industries including EVs, wind turbines and electronics. The country supplied nearly half of China's imports during the first four months of 2025.
Rare earth exports to China have surged since Myanmar's military junta took power in 2021. Between 2021 and 2024, Myanmar exported US$3.6 billion worth of rare earth metals to its neighbor, a dramatic increase compared to just US$400 million in the prior four year period.
The majority of these imports previously came from mineral belts in Kachin State, but this supply was disrupted in October 2024 when the Kachin Independence Army seized control of the region from the junta.
Analysts suggest this move to protect operations in Shan State helps Beijing reinforce its global dominance in rare earth supply chains by tapping into more stable regions under Chinese-aligned militia protection.
China has further tightened its grip on the global rare earth industry over the past year, reinforcing control across multiple fronts. Domestically, Beijing implemented new regulations in late 2024 to centralize mine quotas, smelting, separation and export licensing, reinforcing state dominance across the entire rare earth supply chain.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
