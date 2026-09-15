Eldorado Gold to Host Greek Asset Site Tour

Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX: ELD, NYSE: EGO) ("Eldorado" or the "Company") today announced it will host a site tour of its Kassandra Mines assets, Skouries and Olympias, from September 15 to 18th, 2026 for analysts and institutional investors. The tour will showcase Eldorado's exploration activities across Greece.
The site tour presentation is available for download on the Company's website via the following link: https://www.eldoradogold.com/investors/events-webcasts/greek-asset-site-tour
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold, copper and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Canada, Türkiye, and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).
Contact
Investor Relations
Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations, Communications & External Affairs
647 271 2827 or 1 888 353 8166
lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com
Media
Chad Pederson, Director, Communications and Public Affairs
236 885 6251 or 1 888 353 8166
chad.pederson@eldoradogold.com