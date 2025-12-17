Eldorado Gold Purchases Additional Shares in Amex Exploration

Eldorado Gold Purchases Additional Shares in Amex Exploration

Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX: ELD, NYSE: EGO) ("Eldorado" or the "Company") Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado") advises that effective December 17, 2025, it has acquired ownership of 14,868,200 common shares ("Shares") of Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex") at a price per Share of C$4.00, for total consideration of C$59,472,800, pursuant to a private agreement with a third party (the "Share Acquisition").

Prior to the Share Acquisition, Eldorado beneficially owned and controlled 23,758,130 common shares of the Company and 207,000 common share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share (the "Warrants"), representing approximately 16.77% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 16.89% on a partially diluted basis assuming full exercise of the Warrants. Following the Share Acquisition, Eldorado beneficially owns and controls 38,626,330 Shares and 207,000 Warrants representing approximately 27.27% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 27.37% on a partially diluted basis assuming full exercise of the Warrants.

Eldorado's acquisition of additional Shares is for investment purposes, in response to an unsolicited opportunity to increase its investment in Amex. Eldorado has no current plans or intentions that relate to, or would result in, the matters listed in clauses (a) to (k) of Item 5 of Form 62-103F1 Required Disclosure Under the Early Warning Requirements. Eldorado may, subject to applicable law and depending on market and other conditions and the availability of other investment and business opportunities, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Amex's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, or may develop such plans or intentions in the future.

In connection with the Share Acquisition, Eldorado relied on the "private agreement exemption" set forth in Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") on the basis that: (i) Eldorado purchased the Shares from less than five persons in the aggregate; (ii) the offer to purchase was not made generally to all holders of Shares; and (iii) the value of the consideration paid for the Shares by Eldorado was not greater than 115% of the market price of the Shares at the date of the private agreement, as determined in accordance with NI 62-104.

This disclosure is provided pursuant to NI 62-104, which also requires an early warning report to be filed containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report will be available on SEDAR+ under Amex's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca and may be obtained upon request from Eldorado by contacting Eldorado at: 1188 - 550 Burrard Street, Bentall 5, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2B5 Attention: Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations, Communications & External Affairs; Telephone number: 647 271 2827 or 1 888 353 8166.

The head office of Amex is located at 410 St-Nicolas, Suite 236, Montréal, Québec, H2Y 2P5. The head office of Eldorado is located at 1188 – 550 Burrard Street, Bentall 5, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2B5.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Türkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations
Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations, Communications & External Affairs
647 271 2827 or 1 888 353 8166
investor@eldoradogold.com

Media
Chad Pederson, Director, Communications and Public Affairs
236 885 6251 or 1 888 353 8166
chad.pederson@eldoradogold.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Eldorado Gold CorporationEGONYSE:EGOGold Investing
EGO
The Conversation (0)
Eldorado Gold Corporation

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Keep Reading...
Awakn Life Sciences Signs Its Third Licensing Partnership Agreement in North America, and First in New York

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Its Third Licensing Partnership Agreement in North America, and First in New York

Awakn will Partner with Nushama, One of New York's Leading Ketamine-assisted Therapy CentersAwakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a... Keep Reading...
Another Public Company First: Silo Wellness Opens Jamaican Ecotourism Psilocybin Microdosing Resort for the Psychedelic Curious; Shareholder Discounts for Psychedelic Vacations Available

Another Public Company First: Silo Wellness Opens Jamaican Ecotourism Psilocybin Microdosing Resort for the Psychedelic Curious; Shareholder Discounts for Psychedelic Vacations Available

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, is pleased to announce that it has opened its first ecotourism microdosing psilocybin resort and retreat center at Go Natural Jamaica in Long Bay, Portland,... Keep Reading...
aion mobile download

Leaf Mobile Launches 'B-Real Monster Buds' in Partnership With B-Real of Cypress Hill

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) (OTC: LEMLF) (" LEAF " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, along with their subsidiary company, LDRLY Games Inc. (" LDRLY "), announced today the worldwide launch of their next free-to-play mobile title, B-Real Monster Buds, in... Keep Reading...
TSXV:FYL

Early Warning Report for John Barakso Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

John Barakso announced today that, as a result of the previously announced private placement financing of Finlay Minerals Ltd. (" Finlay ") that closed on July 9, 2021 (the " Financing "), his subsequent exercise of stock options to acquire 350,000 common shares of Finlay (" Shares ") on July... Keep Reading...

Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado

ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION (TSX: ELD; NYSE: EGO) ("Eldorado") and QMX Gold CORPORATION (TSX-V: QMX) ("QMX") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which Eldorado will acquire all of the outstanding shares of QMX (not... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Announces Shares for Debt Issuance

Walker Lane Announces Shares for Debt Issuance

TSX-V: WLR Frankfurt: 6YL CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV: CMB) (Frankfurt: ZM5P) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has settled and extinguished $77,600 of outstanding debt (the "Debt") through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Shares"). In accordance with the... Keep Reading...
Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Intersects 3.4 g/t Gold over 44.75 Metres, and 800 Metre Step-Out Discovers 1.04 g/t Gold over 55.52 Metres at Alotta, Yukon

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce full gold assay results from drill hole ALT-25-012 at the Payoff Zone intersecting 3.4 g/t gold over 44.75 metres from 256.23 metres and discovery results from hole ALT-25-013 at the... Keep Reading...
Gareth Soloway, gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2026

Gareth Soloway of VerifiedInvesting.com shares his outlook for gold, silver and Bitcoin.For gold, he outlines two different scenarios — a breakout to US$5,000 per ounce, potentially early in 2026, or a pullback to the US$3,500 to US$3,600 level. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Two people shaking hands over a desk with documents and a notebook.

CMOC to Acquire Equinox Gold’s Brazilian Assets for US$1.015 Billion

China’s CMOC Group (OTC Pink:CMCLF) has agreed to buy a portfolio of gold assets in Brazil from Canada’s Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) for US$1.015 billion.CMOC said Monday (December 15) that it will acquire 100 percent of Equinox Gold’s Brazilian operations, comprising the Aurizona... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Reports the Balance of its 2025 Drill Results at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Reports the Balance of its 2025 Drill Results at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce updated and complete assay results from the Trapper Gold Target at its wholly owned Thorn Project in northwestern British Columbia. This release includes multi-element results for all... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Announces Board Update

Walker Lane Announces Board Update

TSX-V: WLR Frankfurt: 6YL Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL) "Walker Lane") announces the resignation of John Land as a Director of the Company and the appointment of Mr. Kevin Brewer, Director and CEO as interim Chairman of the Board. The Board wishes to thank Mr.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Nuvau Minerals Engages Bunt Capital for Investor Relations Services

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified High-Grade Assay Results up to 15.21% Copper from the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Base Metals Investing

Nuvau Minerals Engages Bunt Capital for Investor Relations Services

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Copper Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified High-Grade Assay Results up to 15.21% Copper from the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences Drill Program at the Ogama-Rockland Gold Deposit

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Launches Drilling Program at Ivana Gateway Target, Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina