Eldorado Gold Provides Q1 2026 Conference Call Details

Eldorado Gold Provides Q1 2026 Conference Call Details

Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX: ELD, NYSE American: EGO)  ("Eldorado" or the "Company") will release its First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30, 2026, and will host a conference call on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT).

Q1 2026 Financial and Operational Results Call Details

The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold's website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VbJHuSmZ.

Conference Call Details
 Replay (available until June 12, 2026)
Date: May 1, 2026 Toll: +1 412 317 0088
Time: 11:30 AM ET (8:30 AM PT) Toll Free: 1 855 669 9658
Dial in: +1 647 846 2782 Access code: 4133862
Toll free: 1 833 752 3325    


Participants may elect to pre-register for the conference call via this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10207478/103910db6b6. Upon registration, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Canada, Türkiye, and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations
Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations, Communications & External Affairs
647 271 2827 or 1 888 353 8166
lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com 

Media
Chad Pederson, Director, Communications and Public Affairs
236 885 6251 or 1 888 353 8166
chad.pederson@eldoradogold.com        


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