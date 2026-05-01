Edison Issues Report on Abcourt Mines

Edison issues report on Abcourt Mines (TSXV: ABI,OTC:ABMBF).

Abcourt Mines is in the process of ramping up its Sleeping Giant mine in the Abitibi region of Quebec. To date, this ramp up has been exclusively focused on room-and-pillar stopes. However, Abcourt commissioned its first long-hole stope this month and expects it to be in production in early summer, after which the pace of ramp up should increase materially, allowing the mine to achieve steady-state production (according to its June 2023 PEA) from December (Q227).

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
X www.x.com/edison_inv_res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295419

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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