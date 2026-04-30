Eco Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Exercise of Options

Eco Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Exercise of Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX‐V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, announces that it has received a notice of exercise in respect of stock options over 50,000 common shares of no-par value each in the Company ("Common Shares"). The options were exercisable at a price of US$0.37 (CAD$0.50) per share and the Company has received proceeds of US$18,303 (CAD$25,000) in respect of the exercise.

Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for admission to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and AIM of a total of 50,000 new Common Shares of no-par value ("Admission"). Admission is expected on or about 6 May 2026. On Admission, the new Common Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Common Shares. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 348,359,027 Common Shares, with each Common Share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

ENDS

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following.

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Gil Holzman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Alice Carroll, VP Business Development & Corporate Affairs

Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris, James Bellman, Edward Foulkes


Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, Charlie Hammond


Berenberg (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt

Celicourt (PR)

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Mark Antelme, Charles Denley-Myerson


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore licence interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

In Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,893 km2 in the Walvis Basin. In Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1 CBK, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & GasEOG:CCtsxv:eogoil and gas investing
EOG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Three black oil barrels with yellow symbols over a red background featuring upward arrows and bar graphs.

World Bank: Middle East War to Spark Biggest Energy Price Surge Since 2022

Global energy prices are projected to surge 24 percent this year to their highest levels since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, World Bank Group states in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook. The ongoing conflict is expected to drive a 16 percent increase in overall commodities prices in... Keep Reading...
The $700 Billion Critical Minerals Opportunity Is Accelerating Fast

The $700 Billion Critical Minerals Opportunity Is Accelerating Fast

Market News Updates News Commentary -- The push to secure U.S. supplies of critical minerals—lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and rare earth elements—has quickly moved beyond a simple economic concern. It's now a strategic priority, plain and simple. These materials are at the heart of so many... Keep Reading...
QIMC Intersects Major Fault Breccia System in DDH-26-03 at West Advocate and Reports Elevated Hydrogen 2.5 km from the Initial Discovery

QIMC Intersects Major Fault Breccia System in DDH-26-03 at West Advocate and Reports Elevated Hydrogen 2.5 km from the Initial Discovery

Results from three drill holes support an emerging interpretation of a laterally extensive, structurally controlled hydrogen system; drilling ongoing to 900 metresQuébec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC,OTC:QIMCF) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to report... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks spelling "oil" on a map showing Saudi Arabia, Iran and surrounding countries.

UAE to Exit OPEC as Iran War Drives Oil Above US$111

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced plans to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) effective on Friday (May 1), marking a significant blow to the oil-producing alliance as geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions continue to roil global energy... Keep Reading...
Helium molecules and Canada flag.

Helium Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2026

Demand for helium is rising alongside the semiconductor, healthcare and nuclear energy sectors.Produced from natural gas wells, helium is an odorless, colorless, non-toxic, non-combustible and non-corrosive gas. While it may bring to mind birthday balloons, the element is an important industrial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nuvau Minerals Announces Grant of Options and Provides Update on Finder's Fees and Commissions

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Partial Settlement and Amendment and Restatement of Convertible Loan Facilities

Westport to Showcase High?Pressure CNG Fuel System for North American Heavy?Duty Fleets at ACT Expo 2026

Cartier Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. Under Symbol ECRFF

Related News

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Grant of Options and Provides Update on Finder's Fees and Commissions

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Partial Settlement and Amendment and Restatement of Convertible Loan Facilities

Westport to Showcase High?Pressure CNG Fuel System for North American Heavy?Duty Fleets at ACT Expo 2026

precious metals investing

Cartier Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. Under Symbol ECRFF

base metals investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. Files Annual Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

energy investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces an Upcoming Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

energy investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Revised and Improved Earn-In Terms and Upcoming Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project