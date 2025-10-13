Eclipse Raises $4M to Accelerate Drilling and Resource Upgrade at Greenland Rare Earths Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments to raise $4,000,000 (before costs) via a placement to institutional, professional, and sophisticated investors (Placement). The placement was strongly supported by new institutional and existing investors, reflecting continued confidence in Eclipse’s rare- earth strategy in Greenland and its pathway toward value creation.
Global supply chains for magnet rare earths (e.g., NdPr, Dy, Tb) remain highly concentrated, with China controlling most of the processing and permanent-magnet production. Recent tightening of Chinese export controls on rare earths and magnet-related technologies has heightened supply-security concerns across EV, wind, and defence sectors. These dynamics underscore the strategic value of diversified, transparent supply from jurisdictions like Greenland and Australia and inform Eclipse’s focus on disciplined drilling, laboratory assays and JORC-compliant resource work programs.
Highlights
- Strongly supported $4 million placement to new and existing institutional, professional and sophisticated investors.
- Funds will accelerate ongoing diamond drilling, laboratory assays, and JORC- compliant resource upgrade at the Grønnedal–Ivigtût Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Project in South-West Greenland.
- Supports preparation toward potential dual listing on NASDAQ and associated U.S. regulatory compliance initiatives.
- Strengthens Eclipse’s balance sheet to advance growth plans while maintaining full flexibility across its Greenlandic and Australian portfolios.
Placement Details
Under the Placement, Eclipse will issue 133,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of $0.03 per share, together with one (1) attaching option (Option) for every three (3) Shares subscribed for. Each Option will be exercisable at $0.05, expiring two (2) years from the date of issue.
The Placement will be undertaken within the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A and will not require shareholder approval.
Peak Asset Management acted as Lead Manager to the Placement and will be issued 26,666,667 Options subject to completion.
Use of Funds
Funds raised will be applied as follows:
- Drilling and Assays: completion of the 2025 diamond-core drilling program at Grønnedal and Ivigtût, including laboratory assays and metallurgical test work to support the next JORC Mineral Resource Estimate upgrade.
- Technical Studies and Regulatory Work: advancement of environmental, social, and technical studies in preparation for development licensing.
- U.S. Listing and Compliance: engagement of U.S. advisory teams to progress NASDAQ-readiness and related governance compliance.
- General Working Capital: covering corporate, operational, and placement-related costs.
This article includes content from Eclipse Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
25 March 2024
Eclipse Metals
Pursuing Multi-commodity Assets to Support Decarbonization
3h
Cyclic Materials on Turning Scrap into Supply as Rare Earths Demand Soars
Rare earth element (REE) recycling is moving from niche curiosity to strategic necessity as the clean energy transition increasingly stokes demand for permanent magnets. Currently, less than 1 percent of rare earths are recycled, even as magnet demand is projected to triple by 2035. The gap... Keep Reading...
12 October
Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX MarketDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 October
Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization TestsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 October
China Heightens Rare Earths Export Controls, Includes Tech and Defense Sectors
China has sharply expanded its export controls on rare earth elements and related technologies, tightening its grip on a strategically vital sector just weeks before a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.The Ministry of Commerce... Keep Reading...
08 October
UPDATE - Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) Secures Another Significant Tanbreez Offtake Agreement for 15% of its Production with Leading U.S. Vertically Integrated Rare Earth Company, REalloys Inc.
Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for an offtake agreement with REalloys Inc. (“REalloys”), a private company currently completing an S-4 merger to go... Keep Reading...
06 October
Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Greenland Rare Earths Miner
The Trump administration is exploring a potential equity stake in Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML), a US-listed company developing Greenland’s massive Tanbreez rare earths deposit, people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.This isn't the White House's first foray in the critical minerals... Keep Reading...
