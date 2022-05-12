Record Q1 revenue of $35.6M an increase of 55% over the same period last year and 24% higher than the previous quarter Jason Bailey East Side Games CEO at founding, largest shareholder of EAGR, and Executive Chairman of the Board, appointed CEO of ESGG. East Side Games Group today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 . All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an IFRS basis ...

GAMING00