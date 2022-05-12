GamingInvesting News

Record Q1 revenue of $35.6M an increase of 55% over the same period last year and 24% higher than the previous quarter Jason Bailey East Side Games CEO at founding, largest shareholder of EAGR, and Executive Chairman of the Board, appointed CEO of ESGG.   East Side Games Group today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 . All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an IFRS basis ...

Record Q1 revenue of $35.6M , an increase of 55% over the same period last year and 24% higher than the previous quarter

Jason Bailey , East Side Games CEO at founding, largest shareholder of EAGR, and Executive Chairman of the Board, appointed CEO of ESGG.

  East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 . All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an IFRS basis unless otherwise indicated.

east side games logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

"Q1 was another record quarter for ESGG as we saw growth from our latest hit title, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, which launched on October 25, 2021 . This game has  ramped up to be our top performing title to date. This property has international reach and a rabid fanbase. It has been featured in the app store as Apples 'Game of the Day' as well as other featured game lists on both iOS and the Google Play store. We continue to market and grow this game so that it will continue to contribute to growth and ultimately EBITDA for years to come." said Jason Bailey , newly appointed CEO of ESGG.

"The Office: Somehow We Manage, which launched in late January of this year in partnership with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, is also a star of our growth portfolio. We will be investing materially in the game in Q2 and Q3" continued Mr. Bailey.

"Our core portfolio of active titles also performed over the quarter. These titles continued to be EBITDA drivers. This foundation is paying for the development of new titles, GameKit R&D, as well as operational cash flow." said Bailey, "Given the slate of titles we intend to launch this year and early 2023, we expect to lean in and invest heavily into growth which will result in lower near-term EBITDA. We believe growth now will create a substantially larger cash flow stream once these titles mature and is an extremely attractive use of shareholder capital. Given our strong balance sheet, we are fully funded to achieve significant organic growth in 2022/2023 with existing liquidity available to the company and without access to equity capital markets. Since founding the business in 2011, I have never been so energized about the forward-looking growth prospects of Eastside."

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

●  Revenue was $35.6 million , a 55% increase vs Q1 2021 revenue of $23.0 million and 24% higher than Q4 2021.

●  Cash for the Company at March 31, 2022 was $6.2 million compared to $9.2 million at December 31, 2021 .

●  Earnout Milestones were achieved and paid as $10 million in cash and $10 million in shares as per the Share Purchase Agreement.

●  During Q1 2022, the Company expanded its bank credit facility from $3.5 million to $7.1 million increasing its overall credit facilities to $17.1 million . At March 31, 2022 , the Company had $1.9 Million in debt.

●  Q1 Adjusted EBITDA was $3.0 million .

●  Q1 net income of $0.5 million , or $0.01 on a per common share basis.

●  Record player audience with Q1 Daily Active Users (DAU) reaching 407,222, up 47% year-over-year, and Monthly Active User (MAU) of 1,751,205, up 74% over the same period.

●  Acquired Funko Pop! Blitz mobile game from N3TWORK.

●  Expanded the partnership with Mighty Kingdom, based in Australia , for three additional Game Kit based mobile games.

●  Added four new genres to the Game Kit core offering, Merge, Match, Blitz and Master and have partnership development agreements for each.

Significant events subsequent to March 31 , 2022:

●  Chief Revenue Officer, Board Chair, East Side Games co-founder and original CEO in 2011, Jason Bailey , succeeded Darcy Taylor as Chief Executive Officer of ESGG.

●  Announced the Dragon Up Mobile Game will be available to play exclusively on Netflix in May 2022 .

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT today. Related earnings release materials can be found on East Side Games Group website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:
Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/Xy9WDqkl1O6
Toll Free Dial-In Number:       +1 (888) 440-2009
International Dial-In Number: +1 (438) 803-0546
Conference ID:                       8631585

A replay will be available starting at 6:30 a.m. PT May 13, 2022 until June 12, 2022 by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199 and entering the conference ID 8631585.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group. Through our proprietary Game Kit software platform, we enable creators to successfully deliver memorable mobile gaming experiences that engage players everyday. We publish a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money and other IP based and wholly owned properties..

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

SunSpear Games Announces Kickstarter Alpha Event for IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre

SunSpear Games, developer of the highly anticipated IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre Battle Strategy game, announced today their Kickstarter Alpha Event. This early access event will be accessible to Kickstarter backers and early play-testers of the game. In addition to the first two playable factions and four playable Immortals, the Kickstarter Alpha introduces two prototype modes, Army Draft and Cooperative Play. Additional content has also been implemented, including two new maps and many new gameplay mechanics, like Stealth and Detection.

IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre (PRNewsfoto/SunSpear Games)

To mark the Kickstarter Alpha, SunSpear Games will hold an Alpha Launch Party Event Weekend to include influential content creators, starting with PiG and Livibee at 5 pm PDT and 8 pm PDT Friday , May 13 th , respectively. The weekend also includes well-known creators Winter and Neuro, as well as further content in English, Spanish, and French. SunSpear Games will also host an interview style panel with key persons from their art team on Saturday morning at 10 am PDT , as well as holding solo and team-based competitions Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 pm PDT .

"We're proud to be delivering on the promise to our Kickstarter backers with their first experience playing IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre," said Kevin Wagner , CEO of SunSpear Games. "The Kickstarter Alpha event is an exciting step in our development process and we're thrilled to continue adding unique content for our players and community."

IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre is a Battle Strategy game in which players assume the role of an Immortal, leading armies as godlike generals to dominate the battlefield and conquer their rivals. Across many worlds, these "Immortals" lead their proud and mighty civilizations to victory with unique structures, troops, and powerful abilities, helping them achieve ultimate victory. The triple-A (AAA) title for PC introduces a new take on strategy gaming, with unprecedented accessibility features, fast-paced gameplay experience, and the vaunted "IMMORTAL Conquest System" that binds deep and evolving strategy to the Game-as-a-Service business model.

About SunSpear Games
SunSpear Games, Inc. is a video game development studio with over 35 employees working on its first AAA title, IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre. With a deep background in creating several of the most popular mods for Skyrim and Starcraft as well as development of the internationally known keyboard layout for professional players called The Core, SunSpear is pursuing its goal to become a leader in the Strategy genre.

Follow development of IMMORTAL on Discord and on the website:

https://discord.gg/exgX5d7

https://sunspeargames.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunspear-games-announces-kickstarter-alpha-event-for-immortal-gates-of-pyre-301546541.html

SOURCE SunSpear Games

Sizzle.gg Raises $5 Million in Seed Round with Lead Investor White Star Capital

Sizzle.gg, the leader in AI-driven automatic and personalized highlights for esports leagues and streamers, raises $5 million to continue rapid expansion as company officially launches global open access

Sizzle.gg an AI-driven patented platform that creates automatic and personalized highlights for esports leagues and teams, video game streamers and more, has officially raised $5 million in a seed funding round led by White Star Capital along with Progression Fund, Eterna Capital, Play Ventures, Mindset Ventures, Xoogler Ventures and others. The news comes as the company, with founders who have previously held executive positions at Google and other prominent digital and video game companies, emerges from its initial beta phase, becoming readily available for content creators all over the world.

Butterfinger® Brings Exclusive Crispety, Crunchety, Peanut-Buttery In-game Content to PUBG MOBILE Fans

Players who purchase participating Butterfinger Products can Score Special In-game Gear

Butterfinger the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery chocolate bar and PUBG MOBILE one of the world's most popular mobile video games, team up to celebrate its new Version 2.0 update by offering fans exclusive in-game items in Butterfinger's iconic blue and yellow colors. The three deliciously captivating items include a Butterfinger Parachute, Butterfinger Buggy and Butterfinger Set.

Easy NFT Business Platform, SKY Play's Token Listed on MEXC Global

On May 12th, 2022 SKY Technology Co., LTD announced that SKY Play took its first step towards becoming an official blockchain platform by listing its cryptocurrency, SKY Play Token(SKP) on MEXC Global—one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms.

SKP, the key currency in the SKY Play platform, uses the Polygon(MATIC) network, which offers low transaction fee s , speed, and scalability as one of the top Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Eastern Michigan University and Gen.G Name Zach Wigal as Ring of Honor 2022 Recipient

EMU and Gen.G continue to celebrate the efforts of alumni in gaming by awarding the founder of Gamers Outreach with the second-ever Ring of Honor

- Global esports organization Gen.G and its partner Eastern Michigan University (EMU) announced Gamers Outreach Founder, Zach Wigal (BBA16), as their 2022 Ring of Honor recipient, continuing their joint dedication to excellence in gaming. The Ring of Honor was established to celebrate EMU graduates who have accomplished great things in the technology, gaming, andor esports industries. Wigal joins inaugural award recipient Kyle Ellicott a 2007 computer science graduate and co-founder of Topio Networks and ReadWrite Labs.

Hero Galaxy Pays You to Play Video Games

It's a player's dream, Hero Galaxy will pay you to play Minecraft.

"Right now, we're doing what nobody else has ever done before by compensating regular players with cryptocurrency for their time playing Minecraft through a Web 3 layer," said Hero Galaxy president Nikolas Moore .

