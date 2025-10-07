Early Warning News Release

Early Warning News Release

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") announces that it has today disposed of 37,600,000 common shares (each a "Share") of Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm") pursuant to a share purchase and sale agreement (and not through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange) at a price of CAD$0.2318 per Share for gross aggregate proceeds of CAD$8,715,680 (the "Sale").

Immediately prior to giving effect to the Sale, First Majestic, held beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 178,349,350 Shares of Silver Storm and 25,671,166 common share purchase warrants of Silver Storm ("Warrants"), representing approximately 24.16% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Silver Storm on a non-diluted basis and approximately 26.71% on a partially-diluted basis. After giving effect to the Sale, First Majestic now holds beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 140,749,350 Shares of Silver Storm and 25,671,166 Warrants, representing approximately 19.07% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Silver Storm on a non-diluted basis and approximately 21.79% on a partially-diluted basis.

All securities of Silver Storm owned by First Majestic are held for investment purposes. First Majestic has no current intention of increasing or decreasing its ownership of, or control or direction over, additional securities of Silver Storm. First Majestic reviews its holdings from time to time and may, depending on market conditions and other factors, increase or decrease its position in Silver Storm as future circumstances may dictate.

All ownership percentages herein are based upon the number of issued and outstanding Shares of Silver Storm as at October 6, 2025. First Majestic's head office is located at Suite 1800 - 925 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3L2. Silver Storm's head office is located at Suite 2020 - 22 Adelaide Street West, Bay Adelaide Centre - East Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4E3.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report regarding the Sale will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca under Silver Storm's issuer profile in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of such early warning report, please contact Darrell Rae, Investor Relations at First Majestic, toll-free at 1.866.529.2807 (or by e-mail: info@firstmajestic.com) or refer to Silver Storm's SEDAR+ profile.

First Majestic Silver CORP.

Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269565

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

First Majestic SilverAG:CATSX:AGSilver Investing
AG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Ted Butler, silver bars.

Ted Butler: Silver's Bull Run — Price Drivers, Stocks, What's Next

Precious metals analyst Ted Butler discusses silver's recent price run and what's next. "The idea that this bull market is over is a fallacy. I would exercise caution, because I believe we're due a correction. But I'm very happy with silver's performance so far year-to-date," he said. Butler... Keep Reading...
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset. Although it continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, many silver investors believe that a bull market is starting up for the precious metal. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the... Keep Reading...
David Morgan, silver bars.

David Morgan: Silver's Rubicon Moment? US$50 in Sight, but Watch for Shakeout

David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, shares his thoughts on silver as the white metal's price approaches US$50 per ounce. He believes silver may be approaching a "crossing the rubicon moment," but emphasized that its move comes amid a much broader transition in the financial system.... Keep Reading...
Southern Silver Initiates Drill Program at the Puro Corazon Mine on its Cerro Las Minitas Property, Durango, Mexico

Southern Silver Initiates Drill Program at the Puro Corazon Mine on its Cerro Las Minitas Property, Durango, Mexico

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV,OTC:SSVFF) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") reports today that crews have mobilized in preparation for drilling on the newly acquired Puro Corazon claim, contiguous to its 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango Mexico.The exploration... Keep Reading...
Closeup of a silver coin edge.

Silver Price Surges Above US$48, Approaches All-time High

The silver price kept surging on Friday (October 3), breaking US$48 per ounce. The white metal last reached this level in 2011, the same year it nearly hit US$50 for only the second time in history. Silver's first run to the US$50 level came in 1980, when the Hunt brothers attempted to corner... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Announces Closing of $5.9 Million Brokered Financing, with Participation by Eric Sprott

Silver Dollar Announces Closing of $5.9 Million Brokered Financing, with Participation by Eric Sprott

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.35 per Unit... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Trading Halt

Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking Untapped, High-grade Gold Deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California

Blue Jay Gold: Building the Next Multi-million-ounce Gold Portfolio in Canada

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking Untapped, High-grade Gold Deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California

Gold Investing

Blue Jay Gold: Building the Next Multi-million-ounce Gold Portfolio in Canada

Base Metals Investing

Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines

Precious Metals Investing

Geological Breakthrough at Antimony Canyon Patented Claims