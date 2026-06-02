EA SPORTS College Football 27 Reveals Cover Athletes Celebrating The Next Generation of Football Stars

Dante Moore, Malachi Toney and Kewan Lacy Appear on the College Football 27 Standard Edition, While Deluxe Edition Features Colin Simmons, Leonard Moore, Jayden Maiava and Coach Curt Cignetti
Fans Can Expect Full Game Reveal This Thursday and Worldwide Launch on July 9
EA SPORTS™ today revealed the covers of EA SPORTS™ College Football 27 ahead of the game's full reveal this Thursday. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney, and Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy shine on the Standard Edition cover as a trio of electrifying playmakers who stood out in a competitive 2025-2026 college football season. The Deluxe Edition is joined by prominent defenders Texas linebacker Colin Simmons and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, alongside USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, national championship-winning coach Curt Cignetti, several beloved mascots and iconic gameday gear, celebrating the breadth of successful collegiate programs.
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Standout athletes Kewan Lacy, Malachi Toney and Dante Moore on the cover of College Football 27.
"College Football 27 promises to be an incredible year, one in which we're able to start reflecting the modern era of college football more authentically and with more depth for our players than ever before," said Evan Dexter, VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing. "Our cover athletes – Kewan Lacy, Malachi Toney, and Dante Moore – represent that modern era by transcending programs and drawing in generations of college football fans, regardless of their school pride. We built the game for those fans and we can't wait for them to see the full reveal of College Football 27 on June 4."
The three Standard Edition athletes delivered standout performances to earn them the coveted cover spot. Moore capped the season with over 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns, leading the Ducks deep into the playoffs. Toney, who began his collegiate career at just 17 years old, shattered the Hurricanes' all-time single-season receptions record with 109 catches for more than 1,200 yards and starred in the National Championship Game. Lacy was a force during his first season with the Rebels, rushing more than 1,500 yards and earning 24 touchdowns.
"Being on the cover of EA SPORTS College Football 27 is an absolute privilege after growing up a fan of the game," said Moore. "Coach Lanning and The Duck were on last year's Deluxe Edition, and now to carry that legacy forward and represent Oregon myself makes me really proud."
" Having this opportunity after only my freshman year means everything to me. I'm incredibly grateful for the support of the Miami community, and this honor of knowing EA believes in what I'm capable of deepens my drive to show up for the program and the fans who have believed in me from day one," said Toney.
"I would play this game for hours with my family growing up, so now being on the cover of EA SPORTS College Football 27 representing Ole Miss feels surreal," said Lacy. "It's truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
The Deluxe Edition cover celebrates some of the most notable programs in College Football today. The Longhorns' edge rusher Colin Simmons headlines one of the most dominant defenses in the country after recording 43 tackles, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles last season, while Notre Dame standout Leonard Moore became an All-American cornerback in just his second season with the Fighting Irish. Jayden Maiava is one of the most anticipated quarterbacks to watch this season after scoring 30 touchdowns for the Trojans in 2025. Joining the athletes is Coach Curt Cignetti, who guided the Indiana Hoosiers to their first-ever national championship, representing coaching brilliance and vision that carries beyond the field. Mascots from several colleges and iconic gameday imagery from across the country also appear on the Deluxe Edition cover, honoring the traditions and pageantry that make the game unlike any other sport.
More College Football 27 details will be shared this Thursday, June 4, on the @EAMaddenNFL YouTube channel. Fans can stay up to date by visiting the official website or following along on social media ( Instagram , X , YouTube , and TikTok ) for all the latest announcements.
EA Play members can step into the modern era in EA SPORTS™ College Football 27 with the EA Play* 10-hour Early Access trial, starting July 2, 2026. EA Play Pro members can play the EA Play Pro Edition starting July 6, 2026. Members also score recurring monthly College Ultimate Team™ Packs, as well as receive 10% off EA digital content including pre-orders, game downloads, Season Passes, College Football Points, and DLC. For more information on EA Play, please visit the EA Play website .
*Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See tos.ea.com/legalapp/eaplay/US/en/PC/ for details.
About Electronic Arts
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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602146245/en/
Maddie Fiorante
PR Manager, North America Football
mfiorante@ea.com