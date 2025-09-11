E3 Lithium Receives Regulatory Approvals for Phase 2 of the Clearwater Project Demonstration Facility

E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL,OTC:EEMMF) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3", "E3 Lithium" or the "Company," a leader in Canadian lithium, has received approval of its required permits from the Alberta Energy Regulator ("AER") to advance Phase 2 of its Clearwater Project Demonstration Facility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250911458210/en/

Phased Approach to the Clearwater Demonstration Facility

The Demonstration Facility is being completed in three phases (see illustration below), with Phase 1 currently being commissioned as announced on September 2, 2025 . Phase 2 of the Demonstration Facility involves drilling a production and injection well to confirm Leduc Aquifer flow rates and reservoir characteristics, which will support the commercial well scheme design, gathering system and treatment equipment for E3 Lithium's commercial facility. Once the wells are completed, they will be tied into the existing 30-column DLE system and purification units commissioned in Phase 1 to create a fully integrated brine-to-battery-grade lithium carbonate process system. Upon the completion of Phase 1 commissioning, E3 Lithium will initiate final preparations to commence its drill program, which is expected to begin in early to mid-October.

E3 has now received the following permits from AER that are required to advance its demonstration facility:

  • Directive 065: Approval for a mineral scheme, including subsurface injection of produced fluids
  • Directive 056: Approval for mineral wells, including technical and licensing requirements
  • Directive 056: Approval for mineral facility, including technical and licensing requirements

In Alberta, the same permits listed above are required to operate a commercial facility. These are the first facility permits issued under the Brine-Hosted Mineral resources regulations. E3 Lithium is in the process of completing the Directive 056 application for the commercial facility that will be accompanied by an Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act ("EPEA") application.

"We are thrilled to see the permits granted for Phase 2 of our Demonstration Facility, including the recently approved Directive 065, and look forward to launching the drill program to kick off the next phase of technology demonstration," said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO. "We appreciate the AER's timely and thorough review in issuing these permits."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos, President, CEO & Chair
E3 Lithium Ltd.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 21.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated 1 as well as 0.3 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources 2 in Alberta and 2.5 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources 3 in Saskatchewan. The Clearwater Pre-Feasibility Study outlined a 1.13 Mt LCE proven and probable mineral reserve with a pre-tax NPV(8%) of USD 5.2 Billion with a 29.2% IRR and an after-tax NPV(8%) of USD 3.7 Billion with a 24.6% IRR 1 .

1:

The Clearwater Project NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study, effective June 20, 2024, is available on the E3 Lithium's website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

2:

The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Garrington District Lithium Resource Estimate, effective June 25, 2025, identified 5.0 Mt LCE (measured and indicated) and 0.3 Mt LCE (inferred) and will be available on the E3 Lithium's website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) within 45 days of this news release.

3:

The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Estevan Lithium District, effective May 23, 2024, identified 2.5 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium's website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Unless otherwise indicated, Kevin Carroll, P. Eng., Chief Development Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information contained on this news release.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "believe", "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "project", "potential", "possible" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, expectations, estimates and assumptions of management in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, and results of the PFS, but such statements are not guarantees of future performance. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to: the expected timelines for the assembly, testing and commissioning of the demonstration equipment; production, pretreatment, purification, volume reduction and conversion process and features and the expected outcomes thereof; the Company's expectations regarding the drilling of a production and injection well; the Company's expectations regarding the production of lithium carbonate; plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations of the Demonstration Facility; and the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations. In preparing the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms; the exchange rates for the U.S. and Canadian currencies will be consistent with the Company's expectations; that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Demonstration Facility can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and that all necessary governmental approvals for the planned activities on the Demonstration Facility will be obtained in a timely manner and on acceptable terms.

All forward-looking information (including future-orientated financial information) is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, risks related to the availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms and the expected use of proceeds; operations and contractual obligations; changes in estimated mineral reserves or mineral resources; future prices of lithium and other metals; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; the Company's lack of operating revenues; currency fluctuations; risks related to dependence on key personnel; estimates used in financial statements proving to be incorrect; competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

E3 Lithium - Investor Relations
Rob Knowles
investor@e3lithium.ca
587-324-2775

E3 Lithium - Media Inquiries
Kati Dolyniuk
External Relations
communications@e3lithium.ca
587-324-2775

