E-Power Resources Inc to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Impact funded to complete Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
E-Power Resources Inc to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

E-Power Resources Inc to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Management from E-Power Resources Inc will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

Investors are invited to contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@irinc.ca to inquire about registering to attend.

About E-Power Resources Inc

James Cross
4387013736
james.cross@e-powerresources.com

THE Event is invitation only - Interested investors & issuers please go here: https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

The latest Agenda, Brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists may be found here: https://themininginvestmentevent.com.

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Power ResourcesEPR:CCCSE:EPREmerging Tech Investing
EPR:CC
E-Power Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

E-Power Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources


Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has issued the first tranche of 1,600,000 shares to Volt Carbon Technologies Inc ("Volt Carbon") as part of the option agreement announced on February 5, 2024.

The Company issued 1,600,000 shares to Volt Carbon on March 21, 2024. The shares are subject to a 4-month hold period. The Company will issue Volt Carbon another 2,500,000 shares when $340,000 is spent on exploration of the Tetepisca Property and a further 2,500,000 shares when the second $340,000 is spent on exploration of the Tetepisca Property. Volt Carbon has agreed to spend the full $680,000 during the 2024 calendar year. Spending the entire $680,000 on exploration of the Tetepisca Property, before December 31, 2024, will give Volt Carbon the right to acquire a 5% interest in the Tetepisca Property, on or before December 31, 2025, for a $1,500,000 cash payment.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased announce the results of the drilling and exploration program completed on the Tetepisca Graphite Property during the summer and fall of 2023.

Highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Volt Carbon Technologies Enters into Option Agreement with E-Power Resources

Volt Carbon Technologies Enters into Option Agreement with E-Power Resources

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) (FSE: WNF) ("VCT") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("EPR") (the "Agreement") for Volt to acquire an interest in EPR's Tetepisca Graphite Project, located in Northern Quebec (collectively, the "Property"), subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/196827_voltcarbonlogo.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased announce the Company has entered into an option agreement with Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) ("Volt" or "Volt Carbon") enabling Volt Carbon to acquire a 5% interest in the Tetepisca Graphite Project ("Tetepisca") by funding $680,000 in exploration before December 31, 2024 and making a one-time cash payment of $1,500,000 on or before December 31, 2025.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: "We are pleased to be announcing further exploration of our Tetepisca Graphite Project. Volt Carbon is a carbon science company with holdings in graphite exploration properties. Volt Carbon has developed proprietary graphite ore processing technology and is in the early stages of developing and producing solid-state lithium-ion batteries. We have previously engaged Volt to process samples from Tetepisca into graphite concentrates which can be provided as samples to battery manufacturers. We welcome continued collaboration with Volt Carbon as a step in the process to bring Tetepisca graphite from the ground in Quebec to end-users in North America and Europe."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a third and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 400,247 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the third and final tranche at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $24,014.82, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date. (the "Offering")

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Files Provisional Conjugation Patent

Sona Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Files Provisional Conjugation Patent

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to advise that it has appointed Dr. Carman Giacomantonio MD, MSc., FRCSC (Cav.) to be the Company's Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Giacomantonio is a practicing Surgical Oncologist at the QEII Health Sciences Centre and a Professor of Surgery at Dalhousie University. Dr. Giacomantonio leads a productive translational research group at Dalhousie University and has successfully initiated two clinical trials in cancer immunotherapy. He is widely published in the field of cancer immunobiology and immunotherapy research, and a recognized innovator in the field of intra-tumoral cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Giacomantonio currently serves on Sona's Advisory Board and is the Principal Investigator for Sona's pre-clinical studies using Sona's gold nanorods in its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") for triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, and colorectal cancer. Sona is extremely excited to have Dr. Giacomantonio's vision and experience to lead the development of our THT-based immunotherapy towards first-in-human clinical trials.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces First Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday , May 29th

European Q&A Session on Thursday May 30th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Offering of up to $4 million of Secured Convertible Debentures

Ocumetics Announces Offering of up to $4 million of Secured Convertible Debentures

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - May 15, 2024.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures having an aggregate face value principal amount of up to $4,000,000 (the " Principal ").  The debentures will be subject to an original issue discount of 6%, resulting in net available funds to the Corporation of up to $3,760,000 (the " Net Proceeds ").   Debentures will bear interest at rate of 18% per annum, compounded annually.  The Debentures will mature, and Principal and interest will be payable by the Corporation, on the date which is two years from the date of issue.  The Corporation may prepay the indebtedness under the debentures at any time upon ninety (90) days prior written notice, without penalty.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Starlink satellites hovering over telecommunications network.

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

There's been a great deal of speculation surrounding a potential Starlink initial public offering (IPO).

Elon Musk's satellite internet business been referred to by many as the future of global connectivity, offering low latency and high speed in even the most remote locations. To date, the company controls roughly 6,000 satellites and boasts over 2.7 million subscribers, and the idea of an impending Starlink stock release date has investors excited.

The main reason for this interest is Musk's reputation in the investment space. Despite recent pitfalls at X, previously known as Twitter, the man has been involved in multiple highly successful and high-profile tech companies. Starlink itself is an offshoot of one of his other companies, SpaceX.

Keep reading...Show less
ARway SDK 3.1 Unveiled - Revolutionizing Large-Scale, Location-Based Augmented Reality Navigation

ARway SDK 3.1 Unveiled - Revolutionizing Large-Scale, Location-Based Augmented Reality Navigation

Third Major Release in 2024 Marks Dramatic Improvements In Indoor Navigation & Mapping

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the launch of ARway V3.1, a major update to its spatial computing platform providing augmented reality navigation and immersive experiences. The new V3.1 technology updates and features include major improvements to the range and accuracy of AR experiences across large scale venues and increased speed of deployment of AR indoor navigation experiences. The company believes these major improvements will drive additional revenue and additional global deployments ARway.ai currently has over 5000+ total accounts, with 5400+ maps created and 60+ pilots and trials. Demand for ARway is accelerating in from around the world for various use-cases and industries looking to leverage the Company's augmented reality and spatial computing technology

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of black building with Apple logo on it.

Apple Debuts AI-Powered iPads

At its highly anticipated Let Loose event on Tuesday (May 7), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled new products and updates focused primarily on enhanced performance, display technology and accessories for its iPad lineup.

Read on to learn about the company's new products and how market participants reacted.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

E-Power Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

E-Power Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Related News

Gold Investing

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

Precious Metals Investing

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Base Metals Investing

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress

Gold Investing

Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter Results

Gold Investing

Labrador Gold Provides Update on Sale of Kingsway Project

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Amends Hook-Carter Uranium Project Joint Venture Agreement with Denison Mines - Exploration Planned for 2024

×